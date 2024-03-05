March 5, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lawmakers OK bill giving more budget authority to Jacksonville Sheriff
Image via T.K. Waters.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 5, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘Been there, done that’: Ron DeSantis won’t ‘unsuspend’ 2024 campaign

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislature passes bill to allow recurring funding for private Jewish school security

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate strips wage preemption from heat exposure bill, sends back to House

image2
The legislation is backed by the Florida Sheriffs Association.

In the wake of the Senate passing legislation affirming the budgetary independence of Jacksonville’s Sheriff, the House followed suit with an 86-23 vote of its own.

The measure, from GOP Sen. Clay Yarborough and GOP Rep. Wyman Duggan, would allow a Sheriff, including one of a consolidated city/county government, to move funds “between categories and code levels” without the approval of the County Commission or Budget Commission after their budget is approved by the legislative body. This independence extends to procurement and personnel issues.

As was made clear in the Senate when SB 1704 (substituted for the House product) was passed, the bill is effectively a carve-out for Jacksonville’s T.K. Waters, affirming the intention of previous legislation giving Sheriffs inside consolidated governments the same authority as others. The measure affirms Waters’ authority to move funds without the approval of the City Council after his budget (which is nearly $600 million this year) is approved by the legislative body.

The legislation is backed by the Florida Sheriffs Association.

Both the House and Senate sponsors represent Jacksonville, which has a Democratic Mayor and a Republican Sheriff who don’t always align. In the consolidated government, the Sheriff’s budget has a particular provenance and has been a flashpoint in the past.

Locals will remember a move from 2020 by former City Councilman Garrett Dennis, now a senior staffer for Mayor Donna Deegan, to hold half of the Sheriff’s budget in abeyance “below the line.”

That gambit didn’t succeed. But given worries about the Deegan administration from the city’s GOP establishment, this bill could be considered to be of a piece with other legislation attempting to curb mayoral powers.

It’s very likely that Gov. Ron DeSantis will enthusiastically support this bill to give an ally more latitude. The Governor preemptively endorsed Waters for Sheriff when he ran in a Special Election to fill an unexpired term back in 2022.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLegislature passes bill to allow recurring funding for private Jewish school security

next'Been there, done that': Ron DeSantis won't 'unsuspend' 2024 campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories