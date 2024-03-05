March 5, 2024
‘Been there, done that’: Ron DeSantis won’t ‘unsuspend’ 2024 campaign
Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

Ron DeSantis
The Governor won't jump back in the race.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is still fielding questions about whether he wants to jump back in the presidential race even as Donald Trump is close to locking up the Republican nomination.

“Been there. Done that. Got the T-shirt,” DeSantis said in response to a friendly question from commentator Chris Nelson in Miami Beach.

The Governor’s latest comments on his presidential bid follow in the tradition of previous remarks looking back on a campaign that kept him out of the state for much of 2023. The presidential bid saw him spend roughly $168 million in campaign funds to win zero counties and gain just nine delegates.

Last month, when asked if he would “do it all over again,” DeSantis said he would have given that “this country needs big change” and “you need someone that’s going to go in there and get all this done.”

“I was somebody that had the ability to do that. And I think we had to offer that to the folks,” DeSantis said.

During a February call with delegate volunteers, DeSantis said he hadn’t ruled out a 2028 run.

“I heard from a lot of people on the ground in these early states that, you know, they thought I was so wonderful, such a great president, but they wanted to give Donald Trump one more shot and they would just support me in ’28.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

