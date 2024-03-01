House passes homeless public sleeping ban, a Gov. DeSantis priority

It could be significantly harder for unhoused people to sleep in public spaces soon, as the House has passed legislation cracking down on the practice and compelling counties to set up homeless camps.

The Republican Rep. Sam Garrison bill has been called a “carrot and stick” approach to managing the homeless problem in the state.

“The status quo is not acceptable,” the Clay County Republican said ahead of the 82-26 vote, saying this bill would be among the most impactful passed this Session.

HB 1365 bans counties and municipalities from permitting public sleeping or public camping on public property without explicit permission, in a move deemed by the bill language to fulfill an “important state interest,” with what Garrison has called a “Florida model” for handling the issue.

Ahead of the passage, Democrats argued strenuously against the legislation.

Rep. Lavon Bracy Davis said the measure would “criminalize poverty.”

Rep. Anna Eskamani said that when it came to homelessness, she trusts “local experts” to solve them.

Rep. Ashley Gantt groused that the bill was an “unfunded mandate,” compelling local governments to be “dependent on” new federal grant money.

Republicans argued for it, with Rep. Ralph Massullo calling the bill “a step in the right direction” with support services that include mental health help and even potential job placement.

“When the cities aren’t acting, the state needs to,” Massullo said, explicitly arguing for preemption.

Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka said homelessness is “not a local issue,” with the unhoused “moving around the state.”

“We need to show leadership and we need to set the way,” she said, adding that the bill is about “public camping.”

Rep. Tommy Gregory said the bill illustrated the axiom “no good deed goes unpunished,” lauding the “great bill” and crediting Garrison with “trying to solve an important problem.”

Under the legislation, counties would be charged with setting up encampments that ban drugs and alcohol and include rehabilitative social services as a way of enforcing the prohibition against rough sleeping. The camps could only be in one place for 365 consecutive days

Those conditions include clean restrooms, running water, security on premises and bans on drugs and alcohol. They must also be located in places that don’t impact the value of nearby properties.

The bill moves back the effective date for the cause of action, which allows people to sue localities for not implementing the rule, to Jan. 1, 2025.

Other components of the bill would go into effect Oct. 1.

The legislation accords with a stated desire of Gov. Ron DeSantis to have camps such as those outlined in this bill and the Senate companion (SB 1630), with restrictions on what occupants can do and “help” available, in efforts to include what he has called “judicial scrutiny.”

The Governor, who has suggested institutionalization should be brought back, said that mental health help for the unhoused is “important.”

To that end, the legislation includes “behavioral health services, which must include substance abuse and mental health treatment resources.”