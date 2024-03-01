March 1, 2024
Florida Future Leaders PAC reports $100K raised in first month

Jesse Scheckner

Florida Future Leaders Group shot
'It is a testament to the importance of engaging, meeting, and turning out youth voters.'

A new Generation Z-led political action committee focused on flipping Florida state seats blue is reporting that it amassed $100,000 in its first month of fundraising.

The organization, Florida Future Leaders, tapped a blend of grassroots and political donors inside and outside the Sunshine State, Chair Jayden D’Onofrio told Florida Politics.

“It’s so exciting to have met our first big goal this quickly,” he said in a statement. “It is a testament to the importance of engaging, meeting, and turning out youth voters.”

To continue spreading word about its mission, the PAC plans to distribute branded merch and turnout materials to college campuses in critical Senate and House districts and pay youth organizers there.

The first shipments of merch will arrive soon, D’Onofrio said, adding that the PAC is also preparing its first round of digital ads.

“We know this will make a real difference in 2024 turnout of young people in critical districts,” he said. “The road to flipping Florida blue runs through investing in youth.”

D’Onofrio launched Florida Future Leaders last month with the help of Treasurer Jackson McMillan, Florida College Democrats President Alexis Dorman, Florida High School Democrats Chair Rhea Maniar and Logan Rubenstein, an anti-gun violence advocate who is advising the PAC.

The PAC’s goal is to energize and recruit high school and college progressives to turn back a rising red tide in Florida, which Tufts University found had the ninth-worst participation in the nation among voters ages 18-29 in the 2022 election cycle.

The PAC also plans to run awareness campaigns on hot-button issues about which younger voters are especially fervent, from potential ballot questions to legalize recreational marijuana and guarantee abortion access to policies the GOP-dominated Legislature passed in recent Sessions to suppress LGBTQ topics in public schools, loosen gun restrictions, and ban diversity, equity and inclusion spending by state-run higher education institutions.

Hollywood Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo, who is set to lead Senate Democrats in 2024, said he’s been waiting “a long time” for an organization like this. Accordingly, he assisted the group in its fundraising.

“Florida Future Leaders is the real deal, they are committed, experienced, and I was thrilled to help bring them over their first major hurdle,” he said in a statement. “I’ve always been an investor in young people getting involved in politics. I saw how badly this program is needed during my college tour last fall. I hope others join me in this fundraising effort.”

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

