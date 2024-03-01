March 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Whitney Fox calls for federal protections for IVF, while blasting Anna Paulina Luna for ‘cowardice’
Image via Whitney Fox for Congress.

Janelle Irwin TaylorMarch 1, 20246min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House passes homeless public sleeping ban, a Gov. DeSantis priority

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Future Leaders PAC reports $100K raised in first month

HeadlinesTech

Senate plans to resurrect social media legislation, address Gov. DeSantis concerns

Whitney Fox
'Tampa Bay residents can trust that when in Congress, I’ll fight tooth and nail to protect their rights and access to reproductive health care.'

Congressional candidate Whitney Fox is calling on Congress to pass legislation protecting access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) after Senate Republicans this week blocked legislation that would have protected access.

The issue made national headlines after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that families who lost embryos as a result of an accident at a clinic where they were being stored could sue the clinic for wrongful death of a minor child. As a result, several IVF clinics in the state paused services out of caution, leaving people struggling to have children in limbo.

“I just can’t imagine the frustration and pain that some families are going through right now,” Fox said in a written statement. “This decision — driven by extremists — is exactly why WE MUST protect women’s reproductive freedoms here in Florida and across the country.”

Fox went on to criticize a common refrain among Republicans that abortion policy should be left to states to determine, something that is now an option since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Leaving such crucial matters to individual states is what led to the current restrictive environment in Alabama,” Fox said. “This is a dangerous precedent. Once we give up one freedom and we don’t fight back — it doesn’t stop there.”

Fox also put the U.S. Representative she hopes to unseat on blast.

“Sadly, my opponent doesn’t believe in protecting IVF nationally. She says it should be left to the states. This is unacceptable. Tampa Bay residents can trust that when in Congress, I’ll fight tooth and nail to protect their rights and access to reproductive health care,” she said.

Anna Paulina Luna, who represents Florida’s 13th Congressional District, was originally listed as a co-sponsor on legislation to protect IVF access in the House. But she removed her name, arguing she was added to the bill “without confirmation,” according to The Washington Post.

Luna’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but she posted on X about it Wednesday after she removed her name from the bill, indicating that her removal from its list of sponsors, for which she was the only Republican, did not mean she opposed IVF access.

“There are amendments that need to take place before I decide to sponsor,” she wrote. “And thus, my team will be working to come to an agreement to get bipartisan legislation on the table.”

The issue has been a tough one for Republicans to juggle. On one hand, several are affirming their support for the fertility treatment, including former President Donald Trump. But others are reminding that supporting IVF and opposing abortion are not necessarily mutually exclusive.

“I support the ability for mothers and fathers to have total access to IVF and bringing new life into the world. I also believe human life should be protected,” said GOP U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who objected this week to a vote by Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth on the IVF protection legislation.

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, who represents Alabama, reportedly called on fellow Republicans to support IVF. Publicly, she said “defending life and ensuring continued access to IVF services for loving parents are not mutually exclusive.”

Others, such as U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and Roger Marshall, have also publicly supported IVF while still opposing abortion.

View Fox’s statement on the issue here.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate plans to resurrect social media legislation, address Gov. DeSantis concerns

nextFlorida Future Leaders PAC reports $100K raised in first month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more