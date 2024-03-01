March 1, 2024
Ron DeSantis rips ‘anti-American’ rich, wants ‘scrutiny’ of foundations
A.G. Gancarski March 1, 2024

The Governor responded to an 'interesting question' about generationally wealthy 'pieces of trash' and 'commie scum' in a podcast this week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is fulminating about rich people he went to college with, calling them “legacies” who were “anti-American” despite having material advantages he did not.

“The folks that had been legacies from these universities or came from some of those multigenerational families of wealth, they tended to be the ones who were the most anti-American and were most left-wing in their activism,” the Governor told podcaster Jesse Kelly.

DeSantis contrasted his “blue-collar” roots with some wealthier peers, finding irony in their willingness to question an economic system that benefited them.

“So, it’s interesting because they would fashion themselves as, like, standing up for the working people that I was one of those working people making minimum wage jobs to skate through. And I actually believed in the values of this country, and they had benefited so much from it, and they turned their back on it.”

The Governor’s comments were spurred by host Kelly asking about “useless commie scum,” referring to scions of the Ford, Walt Disney, and Chase fortunes being “pieces of trash,” which DeSantis called an “interesting question.”

“If you look at some of these foundations like the Ford Foundation (and) some of these others, they were really (created by) great industrialists of the past, and now you go a few generations forward, and they are funding massive funding of hard left causes that are functionally anti-American and anti-the values that allowed their families to accumulate that wealth in the first place.”

“I’ve said that those organizations are things that we should look at for scrutiny because they get massive tax benefits. They don’t really pay taxes, and yet they’re really having a major political impact,” DeSantis lamented.

DeSantis predicated his presidential campaign on being a blue-collar boy who made it. While he may not have generational wealth yet, he’s well on his way after a bestselling book. His last reported net worth to Florida was a tidy $1,174,331.07.

