Francis Suarez says Donald Trump will ‘coherently lead our country forward’ in presidential endorsement

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has had a change of heart about Donald Trump.
He’s now backing the former President’s campaign to retake the White House.
In a post to X, Suarez threw his support behind Trump, whom he had openly criticized — and snubbed at the ballot box during the 2020 election — for being too bellicose and divisive.
Over the last few years, Suarez said, Trump has demonstrated himself to be a better leader than President Joe Biden on immigration and the economy.
He indicated that Trump also appears to be in better cognitive shape.
“After seeing both our current President and President Trump at the border, and having been there myself last week, it is evident to me that the only candidate that will keep our country safe, our border secured, reduce inflation and can coherently lead our country forward is President Donald J. Trump,” Suarez said.
“I look forward to helping him campaign on his strong record and contrast it with the current administration’s. I especially look forward to helping President Trump and the Republican Party win a larger share of Hispanic, young voters and voters across our cities and urban centers.”
Past comments Suarez made suggest he believes he’ll be able to shore up some of Trump’s weaknesses among those voter segments. Last May, ahead of a short-lived presidential bid of his own, Suarez, a Cuban American Republican, told “Face the Nation” that he represents “something different” than the former President.
“I can appeal to a different segment of our country, which is voters under 30 that Biden won by 26 points, people in cities that I won in my city by 86% and was re-elected (by in 2021) by 80%, and Hispanics,” he said. “I think it’s important to be able to connect with a voting demographic that’s growing and that’s trending more.”
Those comments came after host Margaret Brennan asked Suarez what he thought about Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway floating him as Trump’s running mate. Suarez sidestepped that notion and another question about whether Trump — whose legal troubles Suarez called a “slippery slope” — is “divisive” or “a unifier.”
Suarez’s name has not appeared on Trump’s Vice President shortlist.
As Suarez faces increased scrutiny this year over allegations of pay-to-play misconduct at Miami City Hall, his rhetoric about the media and critics has grown more Trump-like. Last month, he lashed out at the Miami Herald after the Florida Ethics Commission dismissed a complaint about him due to a “lack of legal sufficiency.”
In an official city statement declaring his vindication, Suarez — who remains the subject of other federal, state and county probes — said the dismissal “exposes the coordinated coup attempt that radical liberal activists, political mercenaries and their allies in the local leftist media have perpetrated in the City of Miami.”
4 comments
Bill Hamilton
March 1, 2024 at 1:57 pm
If he thinks Trump is going to lead us
forward..he hasn’t read Project 2025. Read and cry how the GOP is planning on going back to the 1950s with their racist, Handmaiden, policies. An authoritarian in the White House who will be our own Putin is NOT going FORWARD
Dont Say FLA
March 1, 2024 at 1:57 pm
Francis you lost everybody at “coherently.”
We know what the words means. The problem is that we can’t see Trump being coherent.
Francis’ pro-Trump arguments seem to be twofold.
1- Trump is better on the border. Franics must be a fan of the border being open, and the G0P border bill being shut down by Trump.
Fold #1 self defeats
2- Biden is old.
Fold #2 – Yes Biden is old. The GOP says he’s been senile and asleep at the wheel for his whole Presidency. If true, that’s great news for the USA and for a 2nd term for the Biden Administration. Since Biden’s been senile this whole time, somebody else must have been running the show. Therefore, they could do Weekend At Bernie’s with a deceased Biden but the success of the Biden Administration would continue through the full second term as long as Biden’s handlers continue handling things.
Or we could have Trump who can’t keep anybody except Steven Miller on board. Steven Miller. LOL.
So Embarrassing
March 1, 2024 at 2:00 pm
Mayor Suarez is needlessly embarrassing himself, hoping and hopping for a cabinet position in a cabinet that will never exist.
Hop, Francis, hop!
TJC
March 1, 2024 at 2:10 pm
“…Suarez — who remains the subject of other federal, state and county probes…” is sucking up hard and hoping for a pardon if he can help Trump squeeze back into the White House.
No way to tell if he’ll be charged and/or is guilty of whatever the probes are looking into, but he sure acts like he expects to be found guilty. Wonder why that is.
Trump is no doubt laughing at the different tune Suarez is whistling now.