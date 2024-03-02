March 2, 2024
Republicans in Idaho, Missouri and Michigan will meet to weigh in on the presidential race

Associated PressMarch 2, 20243min0

Election 2024 Trump
The race is getting closer to wrapping up.

More delegates are up for grabs Saturday as former President Donald Trump looks to get closer to clinching the Republican nomination and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley seeks her first win.

Trump, who is especially strong in caucuses, is expected to add to his delegate lead in Republican caucuses in Idaho and Missouri, as well as at a party convention in Michigan.

There are no Democratic contests on Saturday.

The next contest is the GOP caucus in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. Two days later is Super Tuesday, when 16 states and American Samoa will hold primaries on what will be the largest day of voting of the year outside of the November election. Trump is on track to lock up the nomination days later.

The last GOP caucuses in Idaho were in 2012, when about 40,000 of the state’s nearly 200,000 registered Republican voters showed up to select their preferred candidate.

If one candidate gets more than 50% of the statewide votes, that candidate will win all the Idaho delegates. If none of the candidates gets more than 50% of the votes, then each candidate with at least 15% of the total votes will get a proportionate number of delegates.

The Missouri Republican Party also will hold presidential caucuses on Saturday, offering state voters their only chance to weigh in on who should represent the party on the November presidential ballot.

A Michigan GOP convention in Grand Rapids on Saturday will allocate 39 of the state’s 55 GOP presidential delegates, but a significant portion of the party’s grassroots force won’t be attending due to the aftereffects of a months-long dispute over who is leading the party.

Still, the party is expected to unite behind Trump on Saturday.

Trump won Michigan’s Feb. 27 Republican primary handily, receiving 68% of the vote compared to Haley’s 27%.

Published with permission of the Associated Press.

