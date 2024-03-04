March 4, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate passes Everglades protection bill neglected in the House

Jesse SchecknerMarch 4, 20246min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

JJ Coombs: A plea for conservatives to act conservatively

HeadlinesOrlando

Lawmakers pass ‘dead body bill’ dealing with handling of corpses

HeadlinesInfluence

Autopsy reports for suicides could be confidential under new bill

everglades - Florida
A House version of the bill still sits in a subcommittee that isn’t meeting anymore.

A Senate bill aimed at better protecting the Everglades from encroaching construction is heading to the House, where time may have run out for the legislation to pass this year.

Senators voted unanimously for SB 1364, which would establish a protective buffer zone around the wetlands in Miami-Dade County.

Projects and zoning changes could still happen within the area, but they would first have to undergo a coordinated state review by the Department of Environmental Protection to determine whether they would hurt Everglades restoration.

If the answer is yes, the plan would have to be amended to eliminate those negative impacts.

Freshman Miami Republican Sen. Alexis Calatayud ushered the legislation this year through three committees, all of which uniformly supported the measure.

On Monday, the bill received a 40-0 vote on the Senate floor.

The problem is that the bill’s House analog (HB 723), sponsored by Coral Gables Republican Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, hasn’t budged since it cleared the first of three committee stops in late January.

It still requires two more committee OKs before getting a floor vote of its own. And those panels aren’t meeting anymore.

Florida Politics contacted Calatayud and Busatta Cabrera to comment on the bill’s status and what, if any, workarounds are underway to help the bill pass before Session is scheduled to end on Friday.

Busatta Cabrera did not respond.

Calatayud did, but her response wasn’t encouraging. She declined to say what she expects will happen with the Everglades bill and suggested coverage should instead be given to another measure (SB 1320) she’s sponsoring to expand HIV screening, prevention and treatment access.

State lawmakers have been trying for years to impose the two-mile zone around the Everglades. Past sponsors (all from Miami-Dade) include Republican Sens. Bryan Ávila and Ana Maria Rodriguez, former Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo and former Republican Rep. Vance Aloupis.

Billions of dollars, including more than $4.5 billion under Gov. Ron DeSantis and $1.1 billion from President Joe Biden’s administration, have been earmarked for Florida’s famed “River of Grass.”

But local governments have voted to encroach on the sensitive area in recent years. In 2018, Miami-Dade approved a since-tabled project called the Kendall Parkway that would extend State Road 836 by 14 miles over the Environmental Protection Area.

Four years later, the Miami-Dade Commission voted 8-4 to override Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s veto of a 379-acre industrial complex west of Biscayne Bay in Homestead. The vote marked the first expansion of the county’s Urban Development Boundary (UDB) meant to preserve agricultural and protected lands, including the Everglades, for the first time in decades.

Last year, the county received seven applications to build beyond the UDB.

Calatayud’s bill would add another layer of protection against such development in Miami-Dade only. Busatta Cabrera’s would apply statewide.

Before her bill passed Monday, Calatayud amended it to make clear that its changes would not apply retroactively to existing zoning and construction applications and those under appeal.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew specialty license plates, including 1 honoring Jimmy Buffett, headed to Florida highways soon

nextAutopsy reports for suicides could be confidential under new bill

One comment

  • John Lentini

    March 4, 2024 at 4:26 pm

    Somebody from the developer community made a “Campaign Contribution” also known as a BRIBE to kill this bill.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories