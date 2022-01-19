Joe Biden infrastructure bill sends $1.1 billion for Everglades restoration

The mission to save the Everglades is getting its largest infusion of federal money ever from President Joe Biden’s administration, officials announced Wednesday.

The infrastructure bill passed in November will steer $1.1 billion to Florida’s famed “River of Grass.” That’s enough to fund what Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Weston calls the largest environmental restoration project in American history.

The area — which can look like an unremarkable field from the road — is crucial for the state’s drinking water, climate resiliency and economy.

“The Everglades is the lifeblood of South Florida, and this historic funding commitment by the Biden administration will ensure we can much more aggressively move to restore and protect the natural sheet flow of water,” said Wasserman Schultz, the co-chair of the Everglades Caucus with Republican Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, who represents parts of Miami-Dade and Collier counties.

Not only will the money combat climate change and protect the areas’ biodiversity, but the project also will mean job creation, Wasserman Schultz said.

“It will enable the construction of resilient and multi-benefit projects that will increase the carbon sequestration capacity of the ecosystem and protect our communities and local economies for generations to come,” she explained.

Wasserman Schultz was a co-leader in drawing in 16 members of the Florida delegation, both Democrats and Republicans, to sign a letter advocating that $1.5 billion of the total $1.9 billion allotted for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration projects go toward South Florida Ecosystem Restoration, her office said.

Everglades restoration appeals to both sides of the aisle.

The health of the Everglades has also been a focus for Gov. Ron DeSantis. Last November, his office announced budget proposals that would spend $660 million on Everglades restoration, including removal of the old Tamiami Trail from the area, which allows more water to flow to the Everglades.

DeSantis also oversaw the C-43 Reservoir project near the Caloosahatchee River, which created 14 miles of canals to reduce harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee into waterways. The Caloosahatchee is the “linchpin” of the Everglades, officials said.