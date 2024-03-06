March 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate will have to reconsider hemp bill amended by House
Marijuana leaves in a toy shopping cart on a colorful neon background

A.G. GancarskiMarch 6, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Food delivery app rules pass Senate, will head to Gov. DeSantis for approval

HeadlinesInfluence

Patriotic organization legislation headed back to House after Senate changes

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Daniella Levine Cava campaign reports passing petition signature threshold for Miami-Dade Mayor re-election

Marijuana leaves in a toy shopping cart on a colorful neon background
There's a difference on delta-9 THC.

A crackdown on psychoactive compounds in hemp is headed back to the Senate after the House passed an amended version, despite Republicans joining Democrats in opposition during a surprisingly close 64-48 vote.

Sen. Colleen Burton’s bill (SB 1698) was changed on the previous day’s House Special Order Calendar to increase the permissible amount of delta-9 THC in hemp extract to 5 mg a serving or 50 mg a container, up from 2 mg and 10 mg limits in the bill as it was passed by the Senate.

Otherwise the bill is substantially the same, banning delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, delta-10-tetrahydrocannabinol, hexahydrocannabinol, tetrahydrocannabinol acetate, tetrahydrocannabiphorol and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

The crackdown on these alternative cannabinoids eliminates from the Florida retail hemp market these compounds that target the CB1 receptors in the human endocannabinoid system.

Ahead of the vote, Democrats argued against the legislation.

Rep. Susan Valdez likened the bill to “big government coming in to take a business from the little guy and give it to somebody else,” like might have happened in Fidel Castro’s Cuba.

Rep. Robin Bartleman offered similar warnings, noting that the law would restrict access to Charlotte’s Web products from hemp stores, and suggesting that the state is picking a “winner” economically with this bill.

Rep. Marie Woodson said the bill is “really, really hurting Floridians,” driving people who currently participate in the hemp market to “drug dealers so they can function normally.”

Rep. Angie Nixon said the “hypocritical” bill would “kill 104,000 jobs” in the hemp industry, imposing harms on 6,000 businesses.

She added that Medicaid expansion would stop people from having to “resort to hemp and all that other stuff,” demonstrating a seeming faith in patent medicine with those remarks.

Supporting the bill, GOP Rep. Joel Rudman made a reference to “Sweet Leaf” by Black Sabbath and the “THC Groove” by the Bullet Boys to demonstrate cultural literacy before saying the bill ultimately was about “drugs.” He noted that FDA legality doesn’t mean that hemp’s byproducts are “safe,” saying that the same agency approved COVID-19 shots. He also wondered why “patients” didn’t trust the “regulated system” set up by the state, embracing “self-medication” instead.

House sponsor GOP Rep. Tommy Gregory said in close that hemp advocates sold the state a “bill of goods,” masking this “psychoactive substance” under a move to pursue “industrial hemp.”

He urged disappointed hemp consumers to “do the right thing and stop using drugs,” likening the substance to opium, and saying “today’s a day of reckoning” for alternative cannabinoids legal in most other states due to federal law.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLegislature approves ‘Condo 3.0’ bill to boost board accountability, building safety

nextLegislature creates path to end public campaign finance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories