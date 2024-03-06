March 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Daniella Levine Cava campaign reports passing petition signature threshold for Miami-Dade Mayor re-election
Image via Daniella Levine Cava for Mayor.

Jesse SchecknerMarch 6, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Food delivery app rules pass Senate, will head to Gov. DeSantis for approval

HeadlinesInfluence

Patriotic organization legislation headed back to House after Senate changes

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Culture wars on climate change at odds with Florida voters

Daniella Levine Cava DLC
She hopes to repeat her history-making petition haul from 4 years ago.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s re-election campaign says it has now collected more signatures than necessary to qualify for the ballot this year without paying a fee.

The campaign reports it has amassed 15,300-plus petitions from Miami-Dade voters, which surpasses the 15,294-petition threshold that represents 1% of the county’s total registered voters.

A press note from Levine Cava’s campaign said it will continue to gather signatures to ensure it qualifies by “a wide margin” when the deadline hits April 30.

Levine Cava, a Democrat who made history in 2020 by becoming the first-ever Miami-Dade mayoral candidate to qualify for the race by petition, said she takes “great pride in running a grassroots, people-powered campaign.”

“I’m grateful to each voter who signed a petition and volunteered their time,” she said. “I look forward to continuing our work together, leading with heart and delivering with action to achieve results for Miami-Dade residents.”

Five people are running against her. Three are Republicans: Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, actor and TV host Carlos Garín and social media influencer Alex Otaola. Democratic trapeze artist and self-described “First Amendment auditor” Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero is running too, as is independent cargo and transportation executive Eddy Rojas.

The race is technically nonpartisan, meaning that they will win outright if any candidate secures more than 50% of the vote during the Aug. 20, 2024, Primary Election.

If none do so, the two candidates with the most Primary votes will compete in a runoff culminating in the General Election on Nov. 5, 2024.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCulture wars on climate change at odds with Florida voters

nextPatriotic organization legislation headed back to House after Senate changes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories