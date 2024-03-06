Daniella Levine Cava campaign reports passing petition signature threshold for Miami-Dade Mayor re-election

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s re-election campaign says it has now collected more signatures than necessary to qualify for the ballot this year without paying a fee.

The campaign reports it has amassed 15,300-plus petitions from Miami-Dade voters, which surpasses the 15,294-petition threshold that represents 1% of the county’s total registered voters.

A press note from Levine Cava’s campaign said it will continue to gather signatures to ensure it qualifies by “a wide margin” when the deadline hits April 30.

Levine Cava, a Democrat who made history in 2020 by becoming the first-ever Miami-Dade mayoral candidate to qualify for the race by petition, said she takes “great pride in running a grassroots, people-powered campaign.”

“I’m grateful to each voter who signed a petition and volunteered their time,” she said. “I look forward to continuing our work together, leading with heart and delivering with action to achieve results for Miami-Dade residents.”

Five people are running against her. Three are Republicans: Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, actor and TV host Carlos Garín and social media influencer Alex Otaola. Democratic trapeze artist and self-described “First Amendment auditor” Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero is running too, as is independent cargo and transportation executive Eddy Rojas.

The race is technically nonpartisan, meaning that they will win outright if any candidate secures more than 50% of the vote during the Aug. 20, 2024, Primary Election.

If none do so, the two candidates with the most Primary votes will compete in a runoff culminating in the General Election on Nov. 5, 2024.