Joe Biden’s fiery State of the Union performance lights up the fundraising totals

President Joe Biden’s Thursday performance at the annual State of the Union did more than prompt pundits to replace his “Sleepy Joe” appellation with a new nickname: “Jacked-up Joe.”
It also pumped up donations at a faster pace than this campaign has ever seen, according to a news release from the Democratic candidate’s presidential campaign. The $10 million take in the 24 hours following Biden’s address to Congress is the largest haul of the campaign so far, according to a news release from his campaign.
“Ten million dollars in 24 hours. To quote the boss, that’s a BFD,” said Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez in a prepared statement.
The campaign reports that Biden’s fundraising bonanza followed a week of historic fundraising milestones, including:
— February being the fourth consecutive month the campaign has broken its previous record —despite last month having one or two days less than most months.
— Raising $1.5 million online on Super Tuesday, as President Joe Biden became the all-but-inevitable Democratic presidential nominee as former President Donald Trump did on the Republican side. That made it one of the top-performing days since the campaign began.
— Breaking a one-hour online fundraising record for three hours in a row during the State of the Union.
Supporters are hailing Biden’s speech as a defiant rejoinder to widespread speculation about his age. There’s been much discussion that, at 81 years old, the President is too old for a bruising re-election campaign, let alone holding the office of President.
For 68 minutes in the House chamber, Biden chided Republicans about their policies on immigration, taxes and abortion rights. He went off the script, sometimes ad-libbing with off-the-cuff comments that called out Supreme Court justices, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Snickers bars.
“The President’s State of the Union address reminded so many of our supporters who is fighting for them, and the stakes of this election for our freedoms, our rights, and our democracy,” Chavez Rodriguez said.
“We send our condolences to the other guy and his flailing, poor campaign,” she added, referencing the all-but-inevitable Republican presidential nominee. “Turns out attacking women’s rights, cutting taxes for the rich, and attacking American democracy isn’t exactly a winning message.”
———
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
4 comments
Earl Pitts "Sage Political Expert Emeritas" American
March 10, 2024 at 8:05 pm
Good evening America,
STAND BY FOR SAGE NEWS:
Despite being overly medicated to within an inch of his life 8iden still came across as “Totally Un-Electable”.
My own “Sage Polling” indicates 50% of all registared Democrats will “Secertly” vote for Trump keeping it a secret from their family, friends, and co-workers.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts “Earl A Man You Can Trust” American
rick whitaker's
March 10, 2024 at 8:54 pm
WARNING FOOLISH TROLL COMMENT BT EARL SPHINCTER
rick whitaker's
March 10, 2024 at 9:24 pm
earl, biden done such a great job with his speech performance that i’m sure you’re on board now. i hope you don’t get too cheap with the size of your campaign check. i’ve already made a few dem contributions, but i’m sure i’ll end up making more . biden has to win for the future of our country. earl, i bet it hurt your ego bad when a guy your age made such a glib and energetic speech, and you can’t even tie a few words together without saying dook or sphincter. yeah i bet it hurts to be showed up so badly by one of your peers. biden is not quite enough to the left for me, but for sake of the country, i’m glad he’s going to win. i’m amazed at how well he has done in just 3 years. loose that brow, and smile.
JD
March 10, 2024 at 8:37 pm
Good evening America,
STAND BY FOR A REALITY CHECK:
Let’s unravel the fabric of absurdity weaved by our friend Earl Pitts, the “man you can trust,” with his “Sage Polling” wisdom. Earl posits a world where 50% of registered Democrats have decided to embark on a covert mission, secretly voting for Trump, while navigating their daily lives in a cloak of silence. A fascinating narrative, indeed.
But let’s pivot to the realm of the tangible, shall we? We’re talking about a scenario where Joe Biden, despite being “overly medicated to within an inch of his life” and branded as “Totally Un-Electable,” somehow remains unscathed by accusations that make soap operas pale in comparison. We’re looking at a counterpart who, in an alternate universe, lost to someone with a staggering 91 felony counts across four indictments, barred from charities for his philanthropic sleight of hand, and juggling almost half a billion in judgments against him. Not to mention a colorful personal life that reads more like a tabloid frenzy, involving a third marriage and a series of… let’s call them indiscretions, including a rather public liaison with a porn star during a rather sensitive family time.
Yet, according to Earl and his “Sage Polling,” this is the man whom half the Democratic electorate is supposedly pining for in secret. Intriguing.
So, dear Trump supporters, as we stand amidst these claims, I’m curious—how does this narrative sit with you? Because from where the rest of us are standing, it seems we’re not just on different pages; we’re reading entirely different books. And for those secretly harboring a Trump vote while sipping their morning coffee or nodding along to Biden’s policies, perhaps it’s time to reflect on the credibility of these clandestine confessions versus the stark reality we’re all living in.
Thank you, America, for tuning into reality,
JD, “A Voice of Reason in a World of Fiction”