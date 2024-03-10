Joe Biden’s fiery State of the Union performance lights up the fundraising totals

​​President Joe Biden’s Thursday performance at the annual State of the Union did more than prompt pundits to replace his “Sleepy Joe” appellation with a new nickname: “Jacked-up Joe.”

It also pumped up donations at a faster pace than this campaign has ever seen, according to a news release from the Democratic candidate’s presidential campaign. The $10 million take in the 24 hours following Biden’s address to Congress is the largest haul of the campaign so far, according to a news release from his campaign.

“Ten million dollars in 24 hours. To quote the boss, that’s a BFD,” said Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez in a prepared statement.

The campaign reports that Biden’s fundraising bonanza followed a week of historic fundraising milestones, including:

— February being the fourth consecutive month the campaign has broken its previous record —despite last month having one or two days less than most months.

— ​​Raising $1.5 million online on Super Tuesday, as President Joe Biden became the all-but-inevitable Democratic presidential nominee as former President Donald Trump did on the Republican side. That made it one of the top-performing days since the campaign began.

— Breaking a one-hour online fundraising record for three hours in a row during the State of the Union.

Supporters are hailing Biden’s speech as a defiant rejoinder to widespread speculation about his age. There’s been much discussion that, at 81 years old, the President is too old for a bruising re-election campaign, let alone holding the office of President.

For 68 minutes in the House chamber, Biden chided Republicans about their policies on immigration, taxes and abortion rights. He went off the script, sometimes ad-libbing with off-the-cuff comments that called out Supreme Court justices, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Snickers bars.

“The President’s State of the Union address reminded so many of our supporters who is fighting for them, and the stakes of this election for our freedoms, our rights, and our democracy,” Chavez Rodriguez said.

“We send our condolences to the other guy and his flailing, poor campaign,” she added, referencing the all-but-inevitable Republican presidential nominee. “Turns out attacking women’s rights, cutting taxes for the rich, and attacking American democracy isn’t exactly a winning message.”

———

The Associated Press contributed to this report.