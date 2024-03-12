March 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Aaron Bean, John Rutherford secure $147M from Joe Biden administration for Jacksonville’s Emerald Trail

A.G. GancarskiMarch 11, 20243min4

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott seeks freeze on wage increases for H-2A field workers

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 3.11.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislature locks out bills to cap rent increases, require AC in apartments

Emerald Trail via Groundwork jax
Serious federal funding comes to Jacksonville courtesy of Pete Buttigieg's Department of Transportation.

The two Republican members of Congress representing Duval County are showing the power and profit of teamwork, as they have secured funding from the Democratic White House for a key Jacksonville initiative.

U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean’s office notes that Jacksonville “will receive $147,089,058 in federal funding for its downtown revitalization project, the Emerald Trail.

“The project will construct 30 miles of trails, greenways, and parks to connect downtown Jacksonville to local businesses, schools, and transit. The completed project will revitalize the neighborhood strengthening tourism and entrepreneurial opportunities,” Bean’s office claims.

The network of bicycle and pedestrian trails will connect Downtown to 14 historic neighborhoods, 18 schools, two colleges and nearly 30 parks, notes DTJax.com, in writing about the City Council’s conceptual approval of the plan five years ago.

Bean and U.S. Rep. John Rutherford teamed up on the funding request, writing Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in support of the Jacksonville Transportation Agency’s Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhood Access bid for Emerald Trail funds.

JTA was brought into the project by a memorandum of understanding forged by the Donna Deegan administration, as the Resident News reported contemporaneously, overseeing design and construction for future work on the trail. Now it seems they’ve brought home the funds to do just that, money that will match stand-alone appropriations and $132 million in funds from the local option gas tax.

“I’m excited to have worked with Congressman Rutherford to help secure over $147 million in direct grant funding to support the City of Jacksonville and Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s master plan to transform 14 historic neighborhoods and downtown into the Emerald Trail,” said Bean.

“From trails to greenways to parks, it’s critical that our transportation networks have the infrastructure to keep Floridians safe while they walk, bike, and drive. I’m glad to support the Emerald Trail project with financial resources that will jumpstart the work and bring us closer to this nature trail becoming a reality.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott seeks freeze on wage increases for H-2A field workers

4 comments

  • telling the truth

    March 11, 2024 at 9:31 pm

    the trail will. not be safe for people to enjoy, especially women… to many black neighborhoods it will be in

    Reply

    • thelakelander

      March 11, 2024 at 10:36 pm

      Then stay home and leave it for the rest of us to enjoy.

      Reply

    • Men In The Woods

      March 12, 2024 at 12:22 am

      It’s men sleeping in tents 100yards off trail that is the risk; they fight and do drug and drink and live wild. Try the St Augustine Rails To Trails for a real haunted house experience.

      Reply

  • 43 states charge income tax; they are ALL wrong?!?!

    March 12, 2024 at 12:20 am

    Thank you President Biden!

    BIDENOMICS!

    If you peninsula of grifters only charged 2% income tax you wouldn’t need to come hat in hand for a park bikeway.

    Turn your eyes to the ground in shame.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories