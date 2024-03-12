Aaron Bean, John Rutherford secure $147M from Joe Biden administration for Jacksonville’s Emerald Trail

The two Republican members of Congress representing Duval County are showing the power and profit of teamwork, as they have secured funding from the Democratic White House for a key Jacksonville initiative.

U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean’s office notes that Jacksonville “will receive $147,089,058 in federal funding for its downtown revitalization project, the Emerald Trail.“

“The project will construct 30 miles of trails, greenways, and parks to connect downtown Jacksonville to local businesses, schools, and transit. The completed project will revitalize the neighborhood strengthening tourism and entrepreneurial opportunities,” Bean’s office claims.

The network of bicycle and pedestrian trails will connect Downtown to 14 historic neighborhoods, 18 schools, two colleges and nearly 30 parks, notes DTJax.com, in writing about the City Council’s conceptual approval of the plan five years ago.

Bean and U.S. Rep. John Rutherford teamed up on the funding request, writing Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in support of the Jacksonville Transportation Agency’s Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhood Access bid for Emerald Trail funds.

JTA was brought into the project by a memorandum of understanding forged by the Donna Deegan administration, as the Resident News reported contemporaneously, overseeing design and construction for future work on the trail. Now it seems they’ve brought home the funds to do just that, money that will match stand-alone appropriations and $132 million in funds from the local option gas tax.

“I’m excited to have worked with Congressman Rutherford to help secure over $147 million in direct grant funding to support the City of Jacksonville and Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s master plan to transform 14 historic neighborhoods and downtown into the Emerald Trail,” said Bean.

“From trails to greenways to parks, it’s critical that our transportation networks have the infrastructure to keep Floridians safe while they walk, bike, and drive. I’m glad to support the Emerald Trail project with financial resources that will jumpstart the work and bring us closer to this nature trail becoming a reality.”