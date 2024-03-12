Aaron Bean, John Rutherford secure $147M from Joe Biden administration for Jacksonville’s Emerald Trail

The two Republican members of Congress representing Duval County are showing the power and profit of teamwork, as they have secured funding from the Democratic White House for a key Jacksonville initiative.
U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean’s office notes that Jacksonville “will receive $147,089,058 in federal funding for its downtown revitalization project, the Emerald Trail.“
“The project will construct 30 miles of trails, greenways, and parks to connect downtown Jacksonville to local businesses, schools, and transit. The completed project will revitalize the neighborhood strengthening tourism and entrepreneurial opportunities,” Bean’s office claims.
The network of bicycle and pedestrian trails will connect Downtown to 14 historic neighborhoods, 18 schools, two colleges and nearly 30 parks, notes DTJax.com, in writing about the City Council’s conceptual approval of the plan five years ago.
Bean and U.S. Rep. John Rutherford teamed up on the funding request, writing Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in support of the Jacksonville Transportation Agency’s Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhood Access bid for Emerald Trail funds.
JTA was brought into the project by a memorandum of understanding forged by the Donna Deegan administration, as the Resident News reported contemporaneously, overseeing design and construction for future work on the trail. Now it seems they’ve brought home the funds to do just that, money that will match stand-alone appropriations and $132 million in funds from the local option gas tax.
“I’m excited to have worked with Congressman Rutherford to help secure over $147 million in direct grant funding to support the City of Jacksonville and Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s master plan to transform 14 historic neighborhoods and downtown into the Emerald Trail,” said Bean.
“From trails to greenways to parks, it’s critical that our transportation networks have the infrastructure to keep Floridians safe while they walk, bike, and drive. I’m glad to support the Emerald Trail project with financial resources that will jumpstart the work and bring us closer to this nature trail becoming a reality.”
4 comments
telling the truth
March 11, 2024 at 9:31 pm
the trail will. not be safe for people to enjoy, especially women… to many black neighborhoods it will be in
thelakelander
March 11, 2024 at 10:36 pm
Then stay home and leave it for the rest of us to enjoy.
Men In The Woods
March 12, 2024 at 12:22 am
It’s men sleeping in tents 100yards off trail that is the risk; they fight and do drug and drink and live wild. Try the St Augustine Rails To Trails for a real haunted house experience.
43 states charge income tax; they are ALL wrong?!?!
March 12, 2024 at 12:20 am
Thank you President Biden!
BIDENOMICS!
If you peninsula of grifters only charged 2% income tax you wouldn’t need to come hat in hand for a park bikeway.
Turn your eyes to the ground in shame.