Rick Scott seeks freeze on wage increases for H-2A field workers

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is among the 15 signatories to a U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo letter seeking a “freeze” to the Adverse Effect Wage Rate (AEWR).

This rate applies to “temporary nonimmigrant workers under the H-2A visa classification,” according to the federal Department of Labor.

While Florida’s $14.77 compensation rate for these field workers is among the lowest in the country, Scott and the other Republicans on the letter seek a moratorium, especially given the rate of increase.

Nationally, the average wage has more than doubled in the last two decades. The Labor Department justifies that nominal salary escalation on the grounds that “agricultural employers play a vital role in our nation’s economy and that obtaining a reliable workforce is critical to producing the U.S. food supply.”

“The Department is also bound by its statutory mandate to protect workers in the U.S. from adverse effects on their wages or working conditions resulting from hiring foreign workers. AEWRs are the minimum hourly wage rates that must be offered and paid by employers to H-2A workers and workers in corresponding employment.”

For Senate Republicans, the increase in those rates is unacceptable and unsustainable.

“If costs continue to increase as they have, the pressure put on America’s food producers will fundamentally shift the food production model that has allowed us to be agriculturally independent and secure,” the letter continues.

“The United States already imports much of our fruit and produce, as operating costs and competition from abroad have driven out many domestic producers. If we continue with these unsustainable policies, we are not only damaging our country’s longstanding agricultural heritage but also threatening our domestic food supply.”

Constituents “will be forced to make tough decisions about which crops they will be able to afford to hire enough labor to harvest this year,” the letter adds.

“Others, including small and family-run operations, will be unable to afford the added labor costs and forced to shutter operations altogether. We must act now to support our farmers and ranchers and feed families across the country.”