Rick Scott opposes potential Palestinian refugees in U.S.

A Florida Senator stands in opposition to a potential refugee resettlement sought by Democrats in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott cites “pressure building from the radical left” in his opposition to Temporary Protected Status along with Deferred Enforced Departure for Palestinians in the United States.

Democrats made a formal call for such within weeks after the Oct. 7 attacks that led to Israeli retaliation against Hamas ever since, and Scott’s office says there’s “chatter” of a renewed effort, which led him to speak out Tuesday.

“I am gravely concerned about the pressure building from the radical left for President Joe Biden to allow thousands of Palestinians to come to America. This would continue the disturbing trend we have seen from Democrat Presidents of allowing unvetted and potentially dangerous individuals from nations and states that hate America to pour into our country. It cannot be allowed to happen again,” Scott said.

The Senator went on to note that the “FBI has repeatedly warned of the serious threats America faces from terror cells that are growing here in the United States.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray “detailed the significance of these threats to me in a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing last year, and reiterated the danger we face during yesterday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing,” Scott added.

“We cannot ignore these warnings and the massive threat of terrorism that President Biden has allowed to grow within the United States,” Scott continued, noting that “European nations are taking action right now to stop terrorism tied to Gaza and the October 7th attacks on Israel.”

“Given these reports and dire warnings from the FBI, I will do everything in my power as a United States Senator to block the Biden administration from bringing in refugees from Gaza, which have already been rejected from resettlement by Egypt and Jordan, and putting even more Americans at risk of terrorism on U.S. soil. Any resettlement must happen in the region, not the United States.”

Scott’s Office noted that the Senator has clashed with a Democratic administration about refugee resettlement from the Middle East previously, but while he was Governor.

In 2015, Scott strenuously objected to then-President Barack Obama’s plan to resettle Syrian refugees in the U.S.