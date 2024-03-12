March 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

TSA offers big advice to Florida Spring Break travelers at airports
Transportation Security Administration officials Alexander Vargas, left, and Zenna O'Malley discuss items that are prohibited from being carried on at airports for Spring Break travelers. Image via TSA

Drew DixonMarch 12, 20243min1

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis receives bill banning IDs for undocumented immigrants

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Rick Scott opposes potential Palestinian refugees in U.S.

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers set sights on broadband, TV ‘advisers’

TSA
Travelers can avoid standing in line by going to the PreCheck website and load all ID information before getting to the airport.

U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials issued advisories for visitors coming to Florida and for many wayfarers leaving the state for Spring Break to help make the process of getting through airports much easier and safer.

TSA officials held a media event at Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) to offer key helpful hints to make it through airports quicker for Spring Breakers in the Sunshine State. Spring Break officially runs through April 1, and TSA Supervisor Alexander Vargus and Lead Transportation Security Officer Zenna O’Malley detailed some essential elements for travelers coming and going through Florida airports during the annual migration marking the break from winter.

At JIA alone, the TSA predicted their agents will be screening at least 12,500 passengers at concourse gates each day, and that number could reach as high as 13,500.

The airport traveling tips include:

— The 3-1-1 rule: One bag for carry-on if it has liquids in containers, and those containers must weigh less than 3.4 ounces. Anything over that weight limit must be in a checked bag going into cargo.

— Unload firearms: Any firearms must be unloaded and stored in a hard-sided case that is locked and kept in a checked bag and not carried on.

— Check point ready: Have valid identification ready when TSA agents begin to check passengers.

— Enroll in TSA PreCheck: Travelers can avoid standing in line by going to the PreCheck website and load all identification information before getting to the airport.

Other commonsense advisories include arriving early and being patient as lines start to stack up before boarding.

Passengers who are disabled and have other special needs can call ahead to make arrangements at the number at 855-787-2227. But those preparations should be made 72 hours in advance.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott opposes potential Palestinian refugees in U.S.

nextGov. DeSantis receives bill banning IDs for undocumented immigrants

One comment

  • Training The Next Generation Of Degenerates

    March 12, 2024 at 4:51 pm

    This will be more fun than Daytona Bike Week. The evening news’ arrest reports are going to be filled with-

    * 35 UF students busted for dine n dash

    * 11 from Georgia busted for illegal dirt bikes

    * drugs recovered

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories