TSA offers big advice to Florida Spring Break travelers at airports

U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials issued advisories for visitors coming to Florida and for many wayfarers leaving the state for Spring Break to help make the process of getting through airports much easier and safer.

TSA officials held a media event at Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) to offer key helpful hints to make it through airports quicker for Spring Breakers in the Sunshine State. Spring Break officially runs through April 1, and TSA Supervisor Alexander Vargus and Lead Transportation Security Officer Zenna O’Malley detailed some essential elements for travelers coming and going through Florida airports during the annual migration marking the break from winter.

At JIA alone, the TSA predicted their agents will be screening at least 12,500 passengers at concourse gates each day, and that number could reach as high as 13,500.

The airport traveling tips include:

— The 3-1-1 rule: One bag for carry-on if it has liquids in containers, and those containers must weigh less than 3.4 ounces. Anything over that weight limit must be in a checked bag going into cargo.

— Unload firearms: Any firearms must be unloaded and stored in a hard-sided case that is locked and kept in a checked bag and not carried on.

— Check point ready: Have valid identification ready when TSA agents begin to check passengers.

— Enroll in TSA PreCheck: Travelers can avoid standing in line by going to the PreCheck website and load all identification information before getting to the airport.

Other commonsense advisories include arriving early and being patient as lines start to stack up before boarding.

Passengers who are disabled and have other special needs can call ahead to make arrangements at the number at 855-787-2227. But those preparations should be made 72 hours in advance.