March 13, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio hails House vote to ban TikTok’s Chinese parent company

A.G. GancarskiMarch 13, 20245min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Lois Frankel endorses Whitney Fox for CD 13

HeadlinesInfluence

DCF call center has second-longest wait times in the country; $12M might help

HeadlinesTech

House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn’t sell. Senate path unclear

Marco Rubio
He wants the Senate to follow suit.

With the House overwhelmingly voting for a measure requiring ByteDance to sell control of TikTok in order for the app to operate in America, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is hoping that the Senate will follow the lower chamber’s lead.

The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act cracks down on “distributing, maintaining, or providing internet hosting services for a foreign adversary controlled application,” as exemplified by ByteDance’s control over TikTok.

Rubio has been a leading voice warning about security issues with the Chinese-owned social media app.

“We are united in our concern about the national security threat posed by TikTok — a platform with enormous power to influence and divide Americans whose parent company ByteDance remains legally required to do the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party,” said Rubio in a joint statement with Sen. Mark Warner.

“We were encouraged by today’s strong bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives, and look forward to working together to get this bill passed through the Senate and signed into law.”

Warner, the Virginia Democrat who chairs the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, has worked with Vice Chairman Rubio in calling attention to security issues posed by the TikTok app domestically for years.

Rubio has warned that the Chinese-controlled social media channel has worked against American interests with propaganda tailored to shape domestic policy debates and to poison young people against the historical consensus.

In an October interview with Sean Hannity, Rubio contended that TikTok was to blame for the “pro-Hamas” position taken by young people on college campuses and beyond in the wake of terror attacks on Israel and the country’s subsequent retaliation.

The Senator’s concern about TikTok, of course, precedes the current phase of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During his 2022 campaign for re-election, Rubio ripped Democrat Val Demings for “dancing” and deciding to “campaign on China-linked TikTok.”

He also pushed the Federal Trade Commission to formally investigate the social media company and its parent company, ByteDance. The Senator argued that TikTok engineers and executives in the People’s Republic of China repeatedly access U.S. users’ private data.

In 2021, Rubio urged President Joe Biden to block TikTok completely in light of the Chinese government taking an ownership stake in the company, an “extension of the party-state.”

Even before Biden was President, Rubio anticipated TikTok being used as a weapon of mass deception in the way he notes now. He and other Republican Senators wrote Donald Trump administration officials with grave concerns that “the Chinese Communist Party could use its control over TikTok to distort or manipulate conversations to sow discord among Americans and to achieve its preferred political outcomes.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn’t sell. Senate path unclear

nextDCF call center has second-longest wait times in the country; $12M might help

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories