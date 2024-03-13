Marco Rubio hails House vote to ban TikTok’s Chinese parent company

With the House overwhelmingly voting for a measure requiring ByteDance to sell control of TikTok in order for the app to operate in America, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is hoping that the Senate will follow the lower chamber’s lead.

The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act cracks down on “distributing, maintaining, or providing internet hosting services for a foreign adversary controlled application,” as exemplified by ByteDance’s control over TikTok.

Rubio has been a leading voice warning about security issues with the Chinese-owned social media app.

“We are united in our concern about the national security threat posed by TikTok — a platform with enormous power to influence and divide Americans whose parent company ByteDance remains legally required to do the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party,” said Rubio in a joint statement with Sen. Mark Warner.

“We were encouraged by today’s strong bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives, and look forward to working together to get this bill passed through the Senate and signed into law.”

Warner, the Virginia Democrat who chairs the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, has worked with Vice Chairman Rubio in calling attention to security issues posed by the TikTok app domestically for years.

Rubio has warned that the Chinese-controlled social media channel has worked against American interests with propaganda tailored to shape domestic policy debates and to poison young people against the historical consensus.

In an October interview with Sean Hannity, Rubio contended that TikTok was to blame for the “pro-Hamas” position taken by young people on college campuses and beyond in the wake of terror attacks on Israel and the country’s subsequent retaliation.

The Senator’s concern about TikTok, of course, precedes the current phase of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During his 2022 campaign for re-election, Rubio ripped Democrat Val Demings for “dancing” and deciding to “campaign on China-linked TikTok.”

He also pushed the Federal Trade Commission to formally investigate the social media company and its parent company, ByteDance. The Senator argued that TikTok engineers and executives in the People’s Republic of China repeatedly access U.S. users’ private data.

In 2021, Rubio urged President Joe Biden to block TikTok completely in light of the Chinese government taking an ownership stake in the company, an “extension of the party-state.”

Even before Biden was President, Rubio anticipated TikTok being used as a weapon of mass deception in the way he notes now. He and other Republican Senators wrote Donald Trump administration officials with grave concerns that “the Chinese Communist Party could use its control over TikTok to distort or manipulate conversations to sow discord among Americans and to achieve its preferred political outcomes.”