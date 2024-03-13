Lobbying compensation: Greenberg Traurig pulls down $8M in 2023

The lobbying team at Greenberg Traurig closed out 2023 with another Top 10 performance.

According to compensation reports, the international law firm netted $4.7 million lobbying the Legislature and an additional $3.3 million lobbying the executive branch in 2023, for a grand total of $8 million in revenue.

Florida Politics estimates lobbying pay based on the middle number of the per-client ranges firms list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments up to $50,000.

Using median estimates, Greenberg Traurig routinely ranks among the Top 10 firms in Florida Politics’ Lobby Firm Rankings. Additionally, the firm’s 2023 haul marks an increase from 2022, when the team reeled in an estimated $7.6 million in overall lobbying earnings.

Lobbyists Gus Corbella, Fred Baggett, Roger Beaubien, Christian Brito, Hayden Dempsey, Elizabeth Dudek, Fred Karlinsky and Timothy Stanfield represented 103 clients in the Legislature and 138 before the Governor, Cabinet and state agencies.

Greenberg Traurig’s legislative lobbying reports featured 13 clients that paid the firm $100,000 or more throughout the year. The set included five principals at $180,000— or $45,000 per quarter — which is the highest compensation bracket that still qualifies for range reporting.

The top-tier clients were Baptist Health South Florida, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Risk Management Solutions, Slide Insurance Holdings and Slide MGA.

Several other health and insurance interests were members of the six-figure club, including Humana Medical Plan, Centauri Specialty Insurance, Narragansett Bay Insurance Company and United Automobile Insurance Company/Group.

The firm also represents the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which operates one of the largest gaming enterprises in the nation and recently began offering sports betting in Florida after a long delay due to legal challenges from other gambling interests.

Greenberg Traurig’s executive branch report included mostly the same clients, with Heritage once again marked down at the $180,000 level. With a combined $360,000 in payments between the legislative and executive branch reports, the insurer was Greenberg Traurig’s most lucrative client in 2023, followed by Slide Insurance Holdings and Slide MGA at $330,000 apiece.

The firm’s client sheet also included a handful of Fortune 500 companies, such as AT&T, Wells Fargo and Ford Motor Company. Multiple statewide associations also rely on the full-service law firm. They included the Florida Hospital Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association and Florida Association of Court Clerks & Comptrollers.

Overall, Greenberg Traurig reported earning at least $1 million per quarter lobbying the Legislature and between $500,000 and $1 million per quarter lobbying the executive branch. The ranges indicate the firm earned at least $6 million last year. At the top end, the firm could have earned as much as $10.3 million.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Feb. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter are due to the state on May 15.