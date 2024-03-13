‘Unvetted illegal aliens’ on planes rile Rick Scott

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has joined various Republican critics of a “reckless” federal policy that allows undocumented immigrants to fly the friendly skies, calling it a “brazen attempt to undermine federal law.”

In a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Scott pressed for details on the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “CBP One” app, which apparently allowed 320,000 undocumented immigrants to fly last year alone.

Among the points of origin for these controversial visitors: Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia and Ecuador.

“While American citizens and foreign visitors legally in the U.S. must present an approved form of identification to fly, TSA has chosen to allow illegal aliens with no identification to choose an alternate identity verification process operated by CBP One before flying on commercial airlines into U.S. airports,” Scott writes.

“This reckless policy puts the authenticity of fundamental identity verification information for illegal aliens at issue, such as their name and dates of birth, potentially allowing secret agents, terrorists and other criminals to adopt a new identity here in the United States. Further complicating matters, TSA is not reviewing authenticated identity documents from an alien’s home country.”

Scott suggests the policy has consequences throughout the federal government.

He says the “CBP routinely paroles inadmissible illegal aliens into the U.S. under a self-provided name and date of birth, which has allowed other agencies like TSA to later rely on the uncorroborated CBP One data as if it were verified.”

Republicans in the Senate are moving to stop this practice.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas introduced the “End Aerial Invasion Act” this month. The bill would block airlines from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport if using the CBP One app to facilitate transport of undocumented immigrants.