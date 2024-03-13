‘Unvetted illegal aliens’ on planes rile Rick Scott

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has joined various Republican critics of a “reckless” federal policy that allows undocumented immigrants to fly the friendly skies, calling it a “brazen attempt to undermine federal law.”
In a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Scott pressed for details on the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “CBP One” app, which apparently allowed 320,000 undocumented immigrants to fly last year alone.
Among the points of origin for these controversial visitors: Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia and Ecuador.
“While American citizens and foreign visitors legally in the U.S. must present an approved form of identification to fly, TSA has chosen to allow illegal aliens with no identification to choose an alternate identity verification process operated by CBP One before flying on commercial airlines into U.S. airports,” Scott writes.
“This reckless policy puts the authenticity of fundamental identity verification information for illegal aliens at issue, such as their name and dates of birth, potentially allowing secret agents, terrorists and other criminals to adopt a new identity here in the United States. Further complicating matters, TSA is not reviewing authenticated identity documents from an alien’s home country.”
Scott suggests the policy has consequences throughout the federal government.
He says the “CBP routinely paroles inadmissible illegal aliens into the U.S. under a self-provided name and date of birth, which has allowed other agencies like TSA to later rely on the uncorroborated CBP One data as if it were verified.”
Republicans in the Senate are moving to stop this practice.
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas introduced the “End Aerial Invasion Act” this month. The bill would block airlines from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport if using the CBP One app to facilitate transport of undocumented immigrants.
The US could take a lesson from Spain
March 13, 2024 at 6:47 pm
Scott is a do nothing hypocrite and needs to be gone. However. It’s getting to where it’s a losing proposition to be a tax paying US citizen when the same security standards and laws that apply to citizens don’t apply to people from other countries who are not integrated into that system, and that’s the government’s fault. You can get social benefits, freedom of movement, free medical care, freedom from prosecution, don’t have to pay taxes or even have a driver’s license or required to carry car insurance if you’re “undocumented”, meaning not willing to play by the rules for legal entry into the country. People will always try to skip the line and game the system. It is the government’s job to prevent this. Period. For reason of public health and safety and preserving what it means to be an American both for those who are and who wish to be. Other countries (read: ALL) who vehemently enforce this do not get shamed. Only ignorant Americans shame their own government for attempting to enforce this and then cry foul when things don’t go well in their own communities and states. If the US took the route Spain did, they would require any entrants to the country to be fully documented and tracked without exception, regardless of status, and anyone physically present in the country or earning money from business within that country pays income taxes, no exceptions. They have a kind of national healthcare but if you are not a citizen you have to have tax paying documented status as a non citizen to receive medical attention or pay cash before treatment, no exceptions. Spain had one of the worst immigration problems in Europe due to close proximity to North Africa and refugee crises there combined with high unemployment and large populations of young unemployed people, combined with heavy welfare state overhead for its aging and pension laden population. The pragmatic approach they took to reforming their immigration laws prevented the country from total economic collapse and unrest. The United States could take a lesson.
Frauds Of Florida
March 13, 2024 at 7:05 pm
100%
White men are fuc€ing minters, and Skeletor Scott is no different.