Luck of the Irish? Jimmy Patronis uses St. Patty’s themes to search for unclaimed assets

St. Patrick’s Day weekend could be a lucky weekend for Floridians seeking portions of unclaimed property valued at a collective $28 million in the Sunshine State.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is invoking St. Patrick’s Day themes for residents to search for possible unclaimed property.

“Try your luck and fill your pockets with some extra green this St. Patrick’s Day. To add some excitement to your St. Patrick’s Day, we have created a list of St. Patrick’s Day-themed names with available funds per name,” Patronis said in a March 14 news release.

The state CFO is directing people to the website where they can search the unclaimed property files. Unclaimed property in Florida is determined as a financial asset that is either lost or unknown and often is stored in a dormant bank account or simply unclaimed by the owner in various different holdings.

Unclaimed assets can include insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds, among other wayward financial caches.

Patronis established different St. Patrick’s Day themes to help Florida residents search for unclaimed financial assets including:

— Green, 104,590 accounts, $12.9 million available.

— Gold, 61,571 accounts, $9.3 million available.

— Patrick, 17,530 accounts, $1.7 million available.

— Saint, 20,251 accounts, $1.5 million available.

— Luck, 7,247 accounts, $1 million available.

— Ireland, 1,854 accounts, $411,571 available.

— Emerald, 1,684 accounts, $372,849 available.

— Leaf, 1,660 accounts, $208,554 available.

— Rainbow, 1,178 accounts, $173,618 available.

— Irish, 922 accounts, $134,427 available.

— Clover, 607 accounts, $69,406 available.