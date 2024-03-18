Republican Congress members want Joe Biden to declare impending ‘mass migration’ from Haiti

Congressional Republicans from Florida are urging the White House to recognize an “anticipated mass migration of aliens en route to, or arriving off the coast of, the United States.”
U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna and Daniel Webster all signed on to a letter to the Joe Biden administration urging “maritime interdictions and interceptions of Haitians” and asking the feds to “repatriate them, preferably to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, as this limits the financial obligation of U.S. taxpayers.”
The GOP quartet acknowledges that “Florida will deploy additional law enforcement resources to the southern regions of the state,” but argues “the resources are insufficient to address the scope and scale of the anticipated mass migration.”
This refers to Operation Vigilant Sentry, which is designed to keep Haitian refugees from making landfall and finding refuge in Florida, with 250 total forces deployed. More than half of them are from the Florida State Guard.
In addition to that 133-member contingent, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will send 39 additional officers, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will deploy 23 additional officers with eight additional seacraft, the Florida National Guard will engage 48 additional Guardsmen with four additional helicopters, and the Florida Highway Patrol will allocate 30 additional officers with an additional aircraft and drones for surveillance.
The letter from the House members follows up on a similar communication from the state’s two Senators.
U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott on Friday released a letter to the White House demanding its “plan to deal with the significant unrest in Haiti and prevent this humanitarian and security crisis from having a direct negative impact on American families in Florida and across the United States.”
“There have been numerous reports of gangs committing jailbreaks in Haiti and releasing thousands of dangerous criminals,” the Senators write. “If individuals from Haiti arrive in the United States, how will your administration guarantee that no criminals are granted entry into the interior of our country?”
6 comments
Julia
March 18, 2024 at 4:10 pm
parttimeworth064.blogspot.com/
Julia
March 18, 2024 at 4:11 pm
US Dollar 2,000 in a Single Online Day Due to its position, the United States offers a plethora of opportunities wq50 for those seeking employment. With so many options accessible, it might be difficult to know where to start. You may choose the ideal online housekeeping strategy with the help qw02 of this post.
Begin here>>>>>>>>>>>>>> parttimeworth064.blogspot.com
Julia
March 18, 2024 at 4:40 pm
parttimeworths064.blogspot.com/
Fully Defunded International Embarrassment
March 18, 2024 at 4:53 pm
Lawyers for Donald Trump said on Monday he could not post a bond covering the full amount of the $454m civil fraud judgment against him while he appeals the New York ruling, because to do so was “a practical impossibility” after 30 surety companies turned him down.
Fully Defunded International Embarrassment
March 18, 2024 at 4:55 pm
We will take your property.
If we took his, what chance do have keeping that double-wide?
No equity, no morals.
The J6 finish you never saw coming.
Violent Locals Cannot Behave; Stop Disobeying LEO
March 18, 2024 at 5:45 pm
A sovereign citizen and mildly-famous singer from Florida has been arrested and detained by police on multiple occasions for using fake diplomatic plates on more than one car. The 32-year-old woman, Cecilia Mercado, goes by the name “Sessi” as a singer, and has a modest fanbase on social media. Video of her being forcibly dragged out of an Audi Q5 went viral after Mercado’s boyfriend posted the footage online, as WSVN reports.