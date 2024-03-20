Rick Scott doesn’t want ‘anti-Israel’ Canadian legislators in Florida

Florida often hosts so-called “snowbirds” from Canada during the winter months. But U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wants to clip the wings of Canadian elected leaders who may want to visit the state in the wake of a decision to ban arm sales to Israel amid its war with Hamas.

“Canada is sending a clear signal of being anti-Israel, so let me send one back on behalf of our state: Florida proudly stands with Israel and always will. Any Canadian politician who voted for this should do everyone a favor and stay out of the Sunshine State,” Scott posted to X.

Canada’s arms sales to Israel don’t amount to much; just $22 million in 2022, per Haaretz. But Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly characterized as a “real thing” a nonbinding vote in the House of Commons urging the cessation of sales.

Scott’s comments follow Israeli ire over the Canadian arms moratorium

“It’s regrettable that the Canadian government is taking a step that undermines Israel’s right to self-defense against Hamas terrorists, who have committed terrible crimes against humanity and against innocent Israeli civilians, including the elderly, women, and children. History will judge Canada’s current action harshly. Israel will continue to fight until Hamas is destroyed and all hostages are returned home,” asserted Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz.

“We feel the whole motivation behind the motion was to increase pressure on Israel,” added Israeli Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed in comments to the Toronto Star. “It’s not about releasing the hostages. It’s not about Hamas laying down their weapons.”

The resolution could have been stronger still, had it not been for an amendment striking language advocating for Palestinian statehood, notes the Star.