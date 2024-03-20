Eric Cooley re-elected to Flagler Beach Commission

A familiar face will get three more years on the Flagler Beach Commission.

Eric Cooley defeated Bob Cunningham, getting 56% of the vote.

Cooley, the owner of a 7-11 convenience store, had suggested he was not going to run again, as Ask Flagler reported, but changed his mind in January.

“Our city is facing critical years ahead with the largest projects seen in decades, new city management, and future decisions to be made that will have significant impact on the character of our surroundings,” Cooley said after filing. “Now is the time to continue leading the city through what will indeed be challenges and finish many of the initiatives I have either started or was part of since the beginning. Now is not the time to change direction.”

Asked by AskFlagler what his priorities might be for another term, Cooley said he wanted “more enforcement of littering and steeper penalties.”

“There are many municipalities that have taken very successful, multifaceted approaches to addressing this increasing issue and have had great results. We need to study them and implement tactics in the coming years. I think it is worth investing in these programs and getting ahead of this increasing problem.”

Cooley was outspent and outraised by Cunningham, but just barely. In the end, under $6,000 was spent on this race.