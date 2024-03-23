Takeaways from Tallahassee — Come one, come all

Tallahassee’s legislative delegation plans to discuss both the “highlights” and “lowlights” of the 2024 Session that wrapped up earlier this month.

State Sen. Corey Simon and Reps. Gallop Franklin and Allison Tant are scheduled to go before the Capital Tiger Bay Club at the group’s luncheon being held March 27 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

There will likely be a divergent point of view about how successful the recent Session was for Tallahassee and Leon County residents.

Simon, who just wrapped up his second Session after knocking off incumbent Sen. Loranne Ausley in 2022, was part of the Republican majority in the Senate while Franklin and Tant are members of the Democratic minority in the House.

Simon was the Senate sponsor of a controversial bill that would allow people to shoot bears in self-defense and he also sponsored the measure to change the name of Tallahassee Community College to Tallahassee State College. Simon also was involved in legislation that would allow those under 18 to work on parts of residential building projects.

Tant was successful in passing a bill that allows individuals or parents of those diagnosed with developmental disabilities to note that on their motor vehicle registration form. Franklin sponsored bills dealing with home health services and putting pharmacists on the front line of the state’s efforts to prevent the spread of HIV infection. In a spirit of bipartisanship, Franklin named his HIV pharmacy bill the “John W. Rheay Act,” after Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy’s brother, who died of AIDS.

The hourlong Session wrap-up will also include the legislators’ thoughts on what lies ahead for both Leon County and the state.

Capital Tiger Bay Club, which was founded in 1971, regularly brings in elected officials and opinion leaders to discuss current political issues with its members.

Live Healthy: Florida’s health care delivery system is in line for a near $1.2 billion infusion after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a quartet of bills this week. “This is a game changer, our state will forever be changed,” Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said at the bill signing ceremony this week. No Democrats voted against the bills, collectively called Live Healthy, but Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried issued a statement blasting leadership for not expanding Medicaid as allowable under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as Obamacare.

Technical toss: The Florida Supreme Court rejected an effort to strike down the Seminole Gaming Compact that allows the Seminole Tribe to conduct sports betting. In a unanimous decision, the court ruled that West Flagler Associates’ “quo warranto” legal argument “is not and has never been, the proper vehicle to obtain a declaration as to the substantive constitutionality of an enacted law.” West Flagler Associates, which owns Magic City Casino in Miami and Bonita Springs Poker Room in Southwest Florida, has also failed to halt the compact in federal court to date. The compact was inked between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida in 2021.

Special Session and rescue flights: Less than two weeks after lawmakers adjourned sine die, DeSantis says he’s considering calling them back in a Special Session relating to Haiti and broadening law enforcement’s authority to arrest and detain border crossers. DeSantis’ potential Special Session announcement on the Sean Hannity radio show comes after the Governor this week ordered the state to transport U.S. citizens out of Haiti. The first flight landed in Orlando Wednesday night. DeSantis had previously launched what he called Operation Vigilant Sentry, in which he deployed a force of 250, more than half of them Florida State Guard, to prevent Haitians from making it to Florida’s shores.

Homeless ban: Local government is on the financial hook for a new law that creates a state framework to get unhoused people off the streets and out of sight. DeSantis signed HB 1365. The law bans local governments from permitting public sleeping or camping on public property without explicit permission. It also compels the municipalities to corral the homeless population in a temporary camp that must include clean restrooms, running water and on-premises security. Camp locations must be moved annually.

Finally: For more than two years the top position at the State Board of Administration remained empty until Friday when DeSantis announced he wants to put Chris Spencer in charge of the board that manages the state’s investment funds. Spencer currently is the Governor’s Director of Policy and Budget. Lamar Taylor, the SBA’s Chief Operating Officer, has served as Interim Executive Director since Ash Williams vacated the post Sept. 30, 2021. Taylor is slated to continue as the SBA’s Chief Investment Officer, according to a news release from DeSantis’ office.

— Killer pill —

You may think spring break is all about beaches and red Solo cups, but synthetic opiates are starting to stake out a corner at the party.

According to Attorney General Ashley Moody, fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills are more lethal than ever.

It’s not a wild claim. Fentanyl was responsible for the majority of the 112,000 overdose deaths nationwide last year and ranks as the leading killer of Americans ages 18-45.

The AG would prefer students forgo all illicit drugs, but if you insist on breaking the law, it’d still be wise to cancel your Sweded Spring Breakers remake since fentanyl has a habit of piggybacking onto other drugs. Notably, a group of students on spring break in Florida two years ago overdosed after reportedly using fentanyl-tainted cocaine.

“Every year, millions of visitors come to enjoy our beautiful beaches for spring break. While this is an exciting time of year for students looking for a break from the college grind, law enforcement and first responders are on heightened alert due to the national drug overdose crisis, largely driven by illicit fentanyl,” Moody said.

The remarks were delivered during a news conference in Daytona Beach, which Moody announced had been given access to free naloxone — an overdose reversal drug — through the state’s Helping Heroes program.

The Attorney General’s office also encouraged Floridians and visitors to become familiar with the signs of overdose, which include difficulty breathing, loss of consciousness and unresponsiveness. Anyone who suspects they or someone else is overdosing should immediately call 911 and cooperate with law enforcement, Moody’s office said.

— Doubling down —

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis poured another $50 million of state funds into Israel bonds this week, bringing the total investment since Oct. 7 to $170 million.

“Florida shares a unique bond with Israel, who serves as both our strongest ally and greatest advocate for peace in the Middle East,” Patronis said. “Florida and Israel already have deep economic and personal ties, but today we are increasing those ties again by purchasing an additional $50 million in Israel bonds by the State Treasury.”

The Sunshine State now holds $250 million in Israel bonds and the investments have generated $9.4 million in interest to date. The second-term Cabinet member is encouraging other state CFOs to follow his lead in supporting Israel.

Unsurprisingly, Israel Bonds Executive Director Mark Ruben is enthused that Florida leaders continue to back up their pro-Israel rhetoric with pro-Israel actions.

“Investing in Israel is not only the right thing to do, but it has proven as an extremely sound investment throughout the years, and I have no doubt it will continue to do so,” he said.

“We’re grateful that Florida recognizes this, especially since it serves as a home to so many Jews and Israeli citizens around the world. In purchasing these bonds, Florida has taken a stand against hate, antisemitism and has demonstrated it is a true friend of the Jewish people.”

— 100K and counting —

The state finalized a pair of conservation easements this week, protecting more than 13,000 acres of agricultural land from future development.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced the successful completion of the easements, which were previously approved by the Governor and Cabinet. The easements include 8,881 acres of Adams Ranch in Osceola County and 4,490 acres of Buck Island Ranch in Highlands County.

Conservation easements allow agricultural operations to continue on a property but restrict future development. The state’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Act makes them possible. Since its launch in 2001, the act has executed more than 70 easement deals covering more than 100,000 acres of agricultural land.

Much of that tally has come during Simpson’s tenure. Land conservation is a priority for Simpson, a Senate President who was elected to the Cabinet post in 2022. While presiding over the upper chamber, Simpson successfully championed the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, which directed the state to better protect and connect Florida’s natural areas and wildlife habitats and preserve working agricultural lands from future development.

“Reaching the milestone of preserving more than 100,000 acres of agricultural lands and more than 36,000 acres in the last year alone, represents a significant achievement in land conservation in Florida. We are working every day to secure the future of agriculture in Florida — before it’s too late,” Simpson said.

“The Rural and Family Lands Protection Program’s success is a testament to the dedication of all stakeholders involved, including landowners, legislators and conservationists. As Florida’s agricultural lands face increasing threats from urban development, the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program is paramount in ensuring the long-term future of our state’s agricultural community and our natural resources.”

During the 2024 Legislative Session, Simpson successfully pushed for $100 million in funding for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program and another $100 million each fiscal year, appropriated in SB 1638, to support the Florida Wildlife Corridor, including the acquisition of conservation easements.

— The week in appointments —

Palm Beach State College District Board of Trustees — DeSantis named Daniel Epstein and Jon Harrison to the Palm Beach State College District Board of Trustees. Epstein is an assistant professor of law at St. Thomas University. Previously, he worked in the White House and in Congress. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political philosophy from Kenyon College, his law degree from Emory University, and his doctorate in political economy from George Washington University. Harrison is the Chief Government Officer of Vaxxinity. He previously served as the eighth Chair of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission and is currently a member of the board of directors of Albers Aerospace, Diamond Age and a venture partner and adviser at IronGate Capital Advisors. Harrison earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southampton.

— Suit up! —

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez announced the launch of the 2024 Florida Space Art Contest this week.

Students in grades K — 5 are encouraged to create an art piece inspired by the theme: Suit Up! Florida’s Space Suit of the Future.

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of the Third Annual Lieutenant Governor’s Space Art Contest. Over the last two years, with more than 4,000 original art submissions, Florida’s students have shown their overwhelming support and excitement for this art contest,” Nuñez said in a news release.

“This year’s theme gives students creative control to engineer the space suit of tomorrow. I am excited to see the innovative and futuristic designs our young artists will bring to life.”

Space Florida, a sponsor of the Lieutenant Governor’s Space Art Contest, says supporting science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) education initiatives is an integral part of its mission.

“Initiatives like the Lieutenant Governor’s Space Art Contest help ignite curiosity and innovation in the minds of young children, many of whom will lead our industry in the near future,” said Rob Long, President and CEO of Space Florida.

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. added, “Florida’s continued leadership in the space industry is rooted in the foundational disciplines of science and math, but we cannot forget the importance of the arts. By nurturing these critical skills and fostering innovative teaching methods, we’re empowering the next generation to reach for the stars and beyond.”

— A place called Hope Florida —

Hope springs eternal for six South Florida nonprofit organizations that received $10,000 Hope Florida Fund grants from First Lady Casey DeSantis.

The First Lady awarded grants to Harmony Development Center, Hope South Florida, Showering Love, Genesis Hopeful Haven, Propelling into Triumph and Granada Church. The recipients — all located in Broward and Miami-Dade counties — serve children, families and veterans through mentorship, material support and educational programs.

“Through the Hope Florida Fund, we have the remarkable ability to connect generosity from the private sector with nonprofits that are strengthening their communities,” the First Lady said in a prepared statement. “I am blessed to be able to recognize these Miami-Dade and Broward nonprofits and support their missions to provide care and mentorship to Floridians.”

Casey DeSantis launched the Hope Florida Fund in July 2022 to better connect the charity of the private sector organizations with nonprofit organizations.

While connecting the private sector with nonprofit organizations isn’t necessarily novel, the First Lady had the foresight to establish “hope navigators” at several state agencies who can help guide people on their road to economic self-sufficiency by identifying people’s needs and helping them develop long-term goals.

— Living Healthy in Florida unaffordable? —

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried blasted Florida’s new Live Healthy law and said the bills were a “dollar short and a day late.”

Fried blasted Republican leaders for not including a Medicaid expansion in the package of bills and said the “reality is ‘living healthy’ is still unaffordable in Florida ….”

SB 7016 — which DeSantis referred to as “the big one” because of its $717 million-plus price tag — and SB 7018, which has a $50 million appropriation in the FY 2024-25 budget, and includes legislative intent for it to be a recurring expense for the next decade, passed near-unanimously.

Like Fried, Rep. Mike Beltran, the lone member to vote against the bills, also thinks Live Healthy is unaffordable for Florida.

“It’s a massive fiscal. It’s an absolutely massive fiscal. And to do what? It’s basically to subsidize health care, which is like, it’s not a core function of government. I know the government spends a lot of money on health care, but it’s not like roads, police, fire, military, borders, the justice system, courts, jails, prisons. It’s not a core function of government.”

— Courteous shoutout —

Tampa General Hospital CEO Jon Couris praised DeSantis and legislative leaders at the Live Healthy bill signing ceremony this week. Half a dozen lawmakers were at the Bonita Springs news conference, including bill sponsors Sens. Gayle Harrell and Colleen Burton.

None of them were allowed to speak at the podium, but Couris was. So, what did he do with his camera time? He dedicated a portion of it to recognizing a peer.

Lee Health serves 1 million patients annually with 85,000 admissions last year and 276,000 emergency room visits, along with 2.6 million outpatient and physician visits.

“I’m standing in front of a colleague, Dr. Larry Antonucci, who runs Lee Health, and we are in your community, and I wanted to recognize you. Larry is a great guy, a great leader, and he runs a world-class health system right here. It’s great to have you here,” Couris said to a round of applause.

Lee Health is one of the largest public hospital systems in the U.S. and Florida, with an operating budget of $3 billion. A 10-member publicly elected board is reviewing whether it should convert from a public system to a private one and must decide by June 20. If it votes for conversion, the hospital board would then have to negotiate an agreement with the Lee County Commission by Oct. 24.

Antonucci, an obstetrician and gynecologist, has been at Lee Health for more than 40 years.

— FloridaMakes …. everything? —

FloridaCommerce and FloridaMakes highlighted Florida’s inaugural manufacturing report, which showcased the sector’s vital role in the state’s economy.

With approximately 25,000 manufacturing establishments in the state, Florida’s economic impact in manufacturing surpassed the contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) of many other strong industries that Florida is usually known for, such as agriculture, transportation, and even tourism.

“Every day, Florida is building on the significant momentum Gov. DeSantis has created through key workforce development and infrastructure investments that strengthen Florida’s talent pipeline and communities,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.

Florida’s 2023 Manufacturing Report illustrates the state of the current manufacturing industry and identifies some key challenges to be addressed. The report outlines ways Florida can become a national and global center of manufacturing — with Florida poised to become one of the top five manufacturing states by 2030.

Some of the findings from the report show:

— The 2022 average annual wage for workers in the manufacturing industry cluster exceeded the average annual wage for all industries by $10,835 (+17.0%).

— For every 100 direct manufacturing jobs in the manufacture of durable goods, another 744.1 indirect jobs are sustained.

— Florida’s manufacturing GDP has grown from $43.5 billion in 2014 to $73 billion in 2022, a 67.8% growth rate over nine years.

— Florida’s manufacturing employment reached 422,800 in September 2023, passing both Georgia and New York to become the 10th largest state in the country for manufacturing employment.

“The release of Florida’s first-ever Manufacturing Report is a crucial step in highlighting Florida’s often overlooked manufacturing prowess,” said Kevin Carr, CEO of FloridaMakes, the state’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

— That’s a lot of cash —

Who says gambling doesn’t pay? The Florida Lottery announced this month that, since its inception in 1988, sales of Lottery tickets in Florida have generated $46 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

“This remarkable achievement reflects our steadfast dedication to education, and we are proud of the vital role we play in enhancing educational experiences for students throughout the Sunshine State,” said John F. Davis, Secretary of the Florida Lottery.

“My commitment is to continue to work toward a future that is bright, diverse, and filled with endless possibilities for the youth in Florida.”

The Bright Futures Scholarship Program has been a beneficiary of the Lottery’s EETF contributions. Since 1997, $8 billion in scholarships have been awarded to 1 million graduating high school students.

— Leak week —

Do you have a bathroom drip that keeps you up at night or a faucet that is just a little leaky? During the 16th annual Fix a Leak Week, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) encouraged residents to find and fix any pesky water leaks around their homes.

An initiative of the Environmental Protection Agency, Fix A Leak Week aims to help homeowners easily correct household water leaks to save water for the environment and lower water bills for themselves (and in Florida, cut down on mosquitoes if the leak is outside).

“Florida’s water supply is one of our state’s most valuable resources. Without realizing it, we may be using more water at home than we think. Did you know that common household leaks can waste more than 1 trillion gallons of water annually nationwide?” said PSC Chair Mike La Rosa. “Spring is the perfect time to check outside and inside your home for water leaks to help your wallet and protect one of our greatest resources.”

Some tips for finding and fixing those annoying leaks include:

— Looking at your water usage during a colder month. If a family of four uses more than 12,000 gallons per month, there’s a leak.

— Check the water meter before and after a two-hour period when no water is being used. If the meter changes, there’s probably a leak.

— Place food coloring in the toilet tank to check for leaks in the bathroom. If the water in the bowl turns color after 10 minutes, there’s a leak. (BTW, flush immediately after the experiment to avoid staining the tank.)

— Examine faucet gaskets and pipe fittings for water outside the pipe to check for surface leaks.

The Drop by Drop brochure also has tips including looking for a WaterSense label to ensure replacement plumbing meets EPA criteria.

— Trooper of the Year —

The Sunshine State is home to an internationally renowned trooper.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced this week that one of their own had earned the “Trooper of the Year” award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, an organization that includes law enforcement agencies from both the United States and Canada.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Steven Turner, one of four finalists who attended the “Trooper of the Year” ceremony in San Antonio, earned the nod in recognition for his February 2023 pursuit of burglary suspects who were driving a stolen vehicle.

Despite one of the suspects firing a gun at passing motorists. Undeterred, Turner gave chase and successfully pulled off a PIT maneuver — the short-form for precision immobilization technique — that immobilized the suspect’s vehicle.

The pursuit didn’t end there, however. One of the suspects shot Turner in the abdomen. Though Turner was critically injured, he was able to fire back, “neutralizing the threat to the public.” The same event earned Turner recognition in the state House, where Speaker Paul Renner dubbed him as the “Law Enforcement Officer of the Day” for Jan. 18.

Additionally, State Law Enforcement Dispatchers Miguel Ojeda, Jordyn Fine, Michael Halfpenny, Jonathan Miller and Zachary Mills were recognized as “Duty Officers of the Quarter” last spring for their performance under pressure to the incident.

Thanks to Turner, FHP is celebrating back-to-back wins. Last year, Trooper Toni Schuck won the award for blocking the path of an impaired driver who barreled through barriers and traffic cones at more than 100 mph toward the Skyway 10k race in Tampa.

— Living in harmony —

As the weather warms up alligators — the carnivorous, powerful reptiles — start lamping in the glorious sunshine, not unlike spring breakers.

But life need not imitate art (think the 2019 film Crawl), and residents and visitors can co-exist with these coldblooded, prehistoric, sharp-toothed creepy crawlies without getting ripped from limb to limb if they follow some simple rules.

— Keep a safe distance and if worried, call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286). FWC will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

— Keep pets, which resemble alligators’ natural prey, on a leash and away from the water’s edge.

— Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

— Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous (and dare we say stupid?)

Florida has a healthy and stable alligator population, which is estimated at 1.3 million alligators of every size. Alligators are found in all 67 counties, inhabiting all wetlands where there’s adequate food and shelter.

— Inspirational Rattler —

Attorney Daryl Parks will be the keynote speaker for the Florida A&M University College of Law’s 2024 Hooding Ceremony in May, the university announced.

Parks. the managing partner at Parks Law, graduated from FAMU with bachelor’s degrees in economics and political science and later attended Florida State University law school. He and his firm fund endowed scholarships at FAMU, Livingston College, Bethune-Cookman College and FSU.

The Tallahassee native is well-known for his work in civil rights activism and notably represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Corey Jones, three slain Black men whose cases drew national attention.

Parks is also a member of the Florida Bar Foundation Board and the Florida Bar Student Education and Admissions to the Bar Committee. He currently serves as a Trustee of the Florida Supreme Court Historical Society, is a former Vice Chair of the FAMU Board of Trustees and Chairs the Boards of Directors for both the FAMU Foundation and the FAMU Boosters.

As a national leader, Parks is a lifetime member of the National Bar Association (NBA) and has served in national leadership positions including as the organization’s 69th President.

The ceremony will be held at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress on May 11 at 10 a.m.

— Magnetic attraction —

It seems Florida State University is a magnet for top-tier physicists.

The latest evidence: Acclaimed researcher and industry leader Kathleen Amm is leaving the prestigious Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, NY, to run FSU’s National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, better known as MagLab among us non-Ph.D.s.

Amm, who will take over as Director on May 6, earned her doctorate from FSU in 1998 and was advised by the National MagLab’s founding director, Jack Crow, during the early days of the formation of the National MagLab’s headquarters.

Her experience as a student and the lab’s sterling — err, ferrous? — reputation were both part of the draw, she said.

“I am elated to be returning to my alma mater to run the world’s largest and highest-powered magnet lab,” Amm said. “I believe the National MagLab’s people represent the lab’s greatest opportunity, and I am excited to work with the brilliant scientists and staff to develop a compelling vision for the future of high-field magnet science and technology.”

In the new role, Amm will oversee more than 500 scientists and employees and welcome more than 2,000 annual visitors from around the world. She succeeds current Director Gregory Boebinger, who announced his intent to step down last year. Boebinger elevated the National MagLab during his 20-year tenure as director and will remain at FSU as a physics faculty member.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Amm back to Florida State University to lead the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory,” said FSU President Richard McCullough. “She has a proven record of success, and we are confident that her leadership, expertise and vision will usher in a new era of scientific excellence at the National MagLab.”

— Capitol Directions —

Ron DeSantis — Up arrow — Yeah, we’d rather have a butterbeer than compete against Donald Trump, too.

Ron DeSantis, Part 2 — Down arrow — We want another Special Session about as much as Republican voters want a President DeSantis.

Chris Spencer — Up arrow — Turns out there will not be a reboot of “Spencer for Hire.”

Nikki Fried — Down arrow — She’s great at swooping in with the electoral equivalent of the “I made this” meme.

Evan Power — Up arrow — Who needs “Take Back Local” when you already have “Dominate Local?”

Richard Corcoran — Crossways arrow — New College may not do the whole “grades” thing, but the Board of Governors does.

Kathleen Passidomo — Up arrow — With the stroke of a pen, her legacy was sealed.

Special needs families — Up arrow — The Senate President cordially invites you to share in this victory.

Shev Jones — Up arrow — Something tells us this won’t be the last time he’s on the national stage.

Sam Garrison — Up arrow — RDD signed not one, but two of his legislative priorities this week. And each one had its own public event. Not bad, Speaker-D-D!

Fundraising consultants — Down arrow — Just when the Session ends and fundraising begins, a Special Session is bandied about. Our attention-seeking Gov could make this a long summer.

Hemp industry — Crossways arrow — They were a Session loser, but their veto push could flip the script.

Local gov’ts — Down arrow — Who doesn’t love unfunded mandates, amirite?

Broward schools — Crossways arrow — Time to organize some bake sales.

Seminole Tribe — Up arrow — Just in time for March Madness!

West Flagler/Bonita-Fort Myers Corp. — Down arrow — In gambling parlance, quit chasing your losses.

Jose Javier Rodriguez — Up arrow — A close vote finally went in his favor. Congrats, Assistant Secretary!

The Southern Group — Up arrow — With the hiring of Dan McGrew, TSG Advisors is growing faster than most lobbying firms in Tally.

Clemson — Up arrow — As they say, the enemy of your enemy is your friend. Kinda.

Tally Democrat — Down arrow — As if its coverage could not be more sparse, it’s dropping AP stories.

Your allergies — Down arrow — We know it kills your sense of smell, but we really miss Zicam right about now.