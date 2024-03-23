Nikki Fried warns that Donald Trump could end Affordable Care Act

The chair of the Florida Democrats is celebrating health care legislation passed under Barack Obama that she says Republicans could put “on the chopping block.”

Nikki Fried , joined virtually by Rep. Darren Soto and in person by Sen. Shevrin Jones, is telling Miami reporters on the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act that with 4.2 million Floridians getting insurance through the program, that protecting it is key and inextricably linked to four more years of Joe Biden in the White House.

“The Affordable Care Act continues to provide hope for so many families across our state and across our country. But Republicans in Florida and across the nation are running on an anti healthcare agenda that will hurt millions of Floridians,” asserted Fried.

The Chair said Trump had “repeatedly threatened to repeal the ACA and gut health care for millions,” while House Republicans and Sen. Rick Scott likewise would repeal it if they could.

She also addressed the just concluded work in the Florida Legislature, noting Gov. Ron DeSantis “signed a series of health care bills into law that did not include the expansion of Medicaid.”

“They could have used this session to expand Medicaid coverage for over 800,000 Floridians who would have been eligible, but they didn’t do that and more and more Floridians are becoming uninsured. The contrast is going to be clear,” Fried predicted.

Rep. Soto noted that the top five Affordable Care Act Congressional districts in the country are in Florida, and suggested the issue may be key to the November election.

“Florida is part of the ‘Expand the Map’ category for President Biden’s re election. And I dare say Obamacare could be the biggest issue in the 2024 presidential election,” predicted the Kissimmee Democrat.

Sen. Jones focused on legislative inaction in Tallahassee.

“Florida is one of 10 states that have not provided healthcare access through Medicaid to low income adults aged 19 to 64 who do not have minor children or a disability,” the Miami Gardens Democrat said.

“This legislative session, Medicaid expansion have become one of those bills that is filed every year and it is put inside the trash can by my Republican colleagues time and time again,” he added.