Shevrin Jones wants ’empathy and humanity’ in Haiti crisis response

A Democratic state Senator who represents the “largest Haitian Diaspora in the United States” is the latest voice to issue cautionary words about Florida’s strategy for dealing with the crisis in Haiti.
“Right now, Haitians are living in fear and uncertainty, their families in Florida worried and heartsick for what their future may bring,” writes Shevrin Jones to Gov. Ron DeSantis. “This is not a time to score political points off people’s suffering – this is a time to recognize that Haitians need our help.”
“We need to show compassion and humanity as we come together to figure out Florida’s next steps in addressing the Haitian crisis and the challenges it will bring to our state,” continued Jones.
The Miami Gardens Democrat adds that “proposals such as considering shipping Haitian migrants to Martha’s Vineyard or any other location are troubling and do not align with our values of empathy and respect for human rights. We must strive to uphold these values in all our actions and policies.”
The Governor has already launched Operation Vigilant Sentry, designed to keep Haitian refugees from making landfall and finding refuge in Florida, with 250 total forces deployed. More than half of them are from the Florida State Guard. The balance comes from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Florida National Guard, and the Florida Highway Patrol.
As Jones notes, DeSantis has floated Martha’s Vineyard as a potential destination for Haitians intercepted by Florida.
He has also said another state’s law currently being disputed in court could be a model for Florida and a version thereof should be enacted before next year’s regular Legislative Session.
“I’m working with folks to craft, if there’s something we can do in a Special Legislative Session, to give our law enforcement more authority to arrest and detain, because I think that will be a huge disincentive for people to come if we can do it,” DeSantis said on the Sean Hannity radio show, pointing to Texas’ SB 4 as a potential prototype.
As the Texas Tribune reports, the bill could put border crossers in jail for six months on their first offense, and up to 20 years for a repeat offense. It would also force Judges to order repatriation, with local law enforcement responsible for taking undocumented immigrants back to the border.
5 comments
Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American
March 23, 2024 at 10:07 am
Good Morn ‘Ting Shevrin,
Ron and I, Earl Pitts American, thank you for “Weighing In” on the all critical humanatrian crisis in Haiti. We welcome any and all input and will encorperate all into our Sage Decision Making Process. Thank you Shev.
“We have great respect for any and all input from all races, colors, creed, or national origians. The only thing we try to avoid is the input from anyone who has behaved, in the past as a “Dook 4 Brains Leftist” and I’m sure that does not apply to” ….. ring ….. ring ….. “hold on a sec Shev”,
“yeah you got Earl” ….. “whats that?” “Shev’s a Dook 4 Brains Lefty”? …. “OK thanks for calling”.
“Sorry for the interuption, Shev …. uhh ….. yeah, Shev …. Ron and I thank you and hope to work with you more closley in the future”.
Have a great day Shev,
Earl Pitts American
rick whitaker
March 23, 2024 at 11:35 am
WARNING TROLL COMMENT BY EARL SHITTS THE HUMAN SPHINCTER
MH/Duuuval
March 23, 2024 at 10:18 am
The French in 1804, after losing on the battlefield to Toussaint and Co., used financial weapons to force the Haitians to pay former slaveholders and, thanks to compound interest, the state of Haiti was still paying off that loan a century later. The US enters the picture militarily and economically after WWI, and US banks take over the debt collecting from French banks.
Meanwhile, Mr. Border Control has done nothing to stop the trafficking of firearms to Haiti, which has enabled the mob violence going on there now. Go on, Dee, wash your hands like Pilate!
Rat Wrangler
March 23, 2024 at 11:01 am
Haiti was one of the founding members of the United Nations back in 1945. That organization is making some attempts to get food, clean water, and medical care to the people, but is doing nothing to curb the cartel control of the country. Perhaps if they called on several nations to supply military might and went in and removed the cartels from power, fewer Haitian citizens would feel compelled to leave their homeland.
rick whitaker
March 23, 2024 at 11:18 am
naw, that sounds like a little too much of a dem policy for the florida maga cult to understand. putting people ahead of money and power is evil according to desantis and his gang. hati deserves a dem gov. but the maga people just worry about money. of course most haitians are the wrong color for maga to care about. florida is a hell hole, move while there are still buyers for your house.