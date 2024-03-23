Shevrin Jones wants ’empathy and humanity’ in Haiti crisis response

A Democratic state Senator who represents the “largest Haitian Diaspora in the United States” is the latest voice to issue cautionary words about Florida’s strategy for dealing with the crisis in Haiti.

“Right now, Haitians are living in fear and uncertainty, their families in Florida worried and heartsick for what their future may bring,” writes Shevrin Jones to Gov. Ron DeSantis. “This is not a time to score political points off people’s suffering – this is a time to recognize that Haitians need our help.”

“We need to show compassion and humanity as we come together to figure out Florida’s next steps in addressing the Haitian crisis and the challenges it will bring to our state,” continued Jones.

The Miami Gardens Democrat adds that “proposals such as considering shipping Haitian migrants to Martha’s Vineyard or any other location are troubling and do not align with our values of empathy and respect for human rights. We must strive to uphold these values in all our actions and policies.”

The Governor has already launched Operation Vigilant Sentry, designed to keep Haitian refugees from making landfall and finding refuge in Florida, with 250 total forces deployed. More than half of them are from the Florida State Guard. The balance comes from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Florida National Guard, and the Florida Highway Patrol.

As Jones notes, DeSantis has floated Martha’s Vineyard as a potential destination for Haitians intercepted by Florida.

He has also said another state’s law currently being disputed in court could be a model for Florida and a version thereof should be enacted before next year’s regular Legislative Session.

“I’m working with folks to craft, if there’s something we can do in a Special Legislative Session, to give our law enforcement more authority to arrest and detain, because I think that will be a huge disincentive for people to come if we can do it,” DeSantis said on the Sean Hannity radio show, pointing to Texas’ SB 4 as a potential prototype.

As the Texas Tribune reports, the bill could put border crossers in jail for six months on their first offense, and up to 20 years for a repeat offense. It would also force Judges to order repatriation, with local law enforcement responsible for taking undocumented immigrants back to the border.