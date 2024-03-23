VA hospital homicide roils Rick Scott, Marco Rubio, Brian Mast

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough is facing questions about problems at a South Florida VA hospital after a homicide this month.

Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio teamed up with Rep. Brian Mast on a letter spotlighting a tragedy on March 16, in which “a deceased patient in the acute mental health unit, coupled with the charge of first-degree murder against another patient within the facility, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for accountability and reform within our VA system.”

33-year-old Christopher Schweikart is being charged with first-degree murder, accused of killing his roommate by strangulation in a bathroom of the facility.

“It is profoundly troubling that such a tragic event could occur within the walls of a facility meant to provide care and support to our nation’s veterans. The loss of life under these circumstances is unacceptable and demands a swift and thorough investigation. We urge the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide all necessary resources to the Office of Inspector General’s (OIG) ongoing investigation into this matter and to ensure that justice is served for the victim and their family,” the Florida Republicans write.

The shocking incident didn’t happen in a vacuum, however.

As Scott and his co-correspondents note, “significant issues resulting from the mismanagement of the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center” abound.

“We have previously written to you regarding our concern with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rating for this facility, as well as the Bay Pines facility, of one out of five stars, the lowest possible.”

“The report showed that only 28% of veterans received appropriate care for severe sepsis compared to a national average of 60% of patients, that 86% of veterans received proper follow up to colonoscopies compared to the national average of 92%, that central-line-associated infections in the ICU were three times the national average and the readmission rate for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients was 26% higher than the national average,” the Republicans continue.

“To be one of only nine one-star VA facilities in the country, reflects a systemic failure in management and oversight within this facility. Our Florida veterans, who have bravely put their lives on the line in service to our nation, deserve so much better than inadequate care and failing facilities.”