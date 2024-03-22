Navigating education’s frontier: TSG Advisors – Education adds workforce development trailblazer

As the talent gap and workforce development become some of the most significant challenges facing private industry and state economic development efforts, TSG Advisors – Education has made the perfect hire to help companies navigate these difficulties.

Dan McGrew has devoted his entire career to the issue of talent, workforce development and leadership. Now, he’ll be assisting clients trying to figure out how to create the workforce of tomorrow, today.

McGrew comes to TSG Advisors – Education from CareerSource Florida, where as Senior Vice President for Workforce Program Development, he oversaw strategic policy development to direct workforce investments for the state of Florida. While at CareerSource Florida, he established a partnership with the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta to develop a dashboard to identify benefit cliffs along specified career paths.

While at CareerSource Florida, McGrew spearheaded the launch of Florida’s Credentials Review Committee, responsible for developing the state’s Master Credentials list, along with many other key components of Florida’s transformational Reimagining Education and Career Help Act of 2021.

“Dan’s ability to bring business and industry leaders to the table has been invaluable,” said James Taylor, CEO of the Florida Technology Council, who also serves on the Credentials Review Committee. “Through Dan’s leadership, we have set a strong foundation for the future of education and workforce development in Florida.”

Dan’s enriched expertise in workforce development and ability to foster connections with industry power players will be a pivotal asset to the TSG Advisors – Education team as it continues to grow as a turnkey solution for education entities nationwide.

His contacts run deep throughout Florida’s higher education world, and beyond.

“I have spent my career working in mission-focused companies that create opportunities to help people realize their education and career goals. I am driven by helping people and organizations unlock their potential,” McGrew said. “I love creating policies, structures, and connections that allow that to happen.”

McGrew said he will be serving clients in the public and private sector. In the former, he will help those in government seeking to answer the questions such as: “What is a credential of value and how do I build a talented workforce in my state?”

And then in the business world, McGrew plans on working with vendors and businesses, some of which may have interest in working directly with colleges, universities and governments to develop talent pipelines.

“Dan is joining our team at the perfect time,” said Sheela VanHoose, TSG Advisors – Education Managing Principal. “Workforce development continues to be a top policy issue for states across the country, and we expect that trend to continue in the years to come. There is so much opportunity out there to help local workforce boards and states create academic programs that fulfill their local workforce needs, and Dan has the expertise to do it.”

In addition to his subject matter expertise, McGrew is passionate about community involvement and leadership training.

“My entire leadership philosophy is to know what you bring to the table and then use the best of the tools that you have,” he said. “Keep people within the areas they can truly be impactful. Put them in a position to be great every day.”

McGrew is deeply involved in Leadership Tallahassee, where he serves as the Chair for the Board of Governors and was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the Florida Scholars Academy Board of Trustees.