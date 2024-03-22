Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.22.24

Good Friday morning.

As the talent gap and workforce development become some of the most significant challenges facing private industry and state economic development efforts, TSG Advisors — Education has made the perfect hire to help companies navigate these difficulties.

Dan McGrew has devoted his entire career to the issue of talent, workforce development and leadership. Now, he’ll be assisting clients trying to figure out how to create the workforce of tomorrow, today.

McGrew comes to TSG Advisors — Education from CareerSource Florida, where, as senior vice president for Workforce Program Development, he oversaw strategic policy development to direct workforce investments for the state of Florida. While at CareerSource Florida, he established a partnership with the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta to develop a dashboard to identify benefit cliffs along specified career paths.

While at CareerSource Florida, McGrew spearheaded the launch of Florida’s Credentials Review Committee, responsible for developing the state’s Master Credentials list, along with many other key components of Florida’s transformational Reimagining Education and Career Help Act of 2021.

“Dan’s ability to bring business and industry leaders to the table has been invaluable,” said James Taylor, CEO of the Florida Technology Council, who also serves on the Credentials Review Committee. “Through Dan’s leadership, we have set a strong foundation for the future of education and workforce development in Florida.”

Dan’s enriched expertise in workforce development and ability to foster connections with industry power players will be pivotal assets to the TSG Advisors — Education team as it continues to grow as a turnkey solution for education entities nationwide. His contacts run deep throughout Florida’s higher education world and beyond.

“I have spent my career working in mission-focused companies that create opportunities to help people realize their education and career goals. I am driven by helping people and organizations unlock their potential,” McGrew said. “I love creating policies, structures, and connections that allow that to happen.”

McGrew said he will serve clients in the public and private sectors. In the former, he will help those in government seeking to answer questions such as: “What is a credential of value and how do I build a talented workforce in my state?”

In the business world, McGrew plans to work with vendors and businesses, some of which may be interested in working directly with colleges, universities, and governments to develop talent pipelines.

“Dan is joining our team at the perfect time,” said Sheela VanHoose, TSG Advisors — Education Managing Principal. “Workforce development continues to be a top policy issue for states across the country, and we expect that trend to continue in the years to come. There is so much opportunity to help local Workforce Boards and states create academic programs that fulfill their local workforce needs, and Dan has the expertise to do it.”

In addition to his subject matter expertise, McGrew is passionate about community involvement and leadership training.

“My entire leadership philosophy is to know what you bring to the table and then use the best of the tools that you have,” he said. “Keep people within the areas they can truly be impactful. Put them in a position to be great every day.”

McGrew is deeply involved in Leadership Tallahassee, where he serves as the Chair for the Board of Governors and was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the Florida Scholars Academy Board of Trustees.

Thousands of letters asking for hemp veto hit the Governor’s Office — About 5,000 letters urging Gov. DeSantis to veto the hemp restrictions bill hit the Governor’s Office yesterday — and we’re hearing this is just the first batch. Boxes of letters from consumers — including combat veterans, senior citizens and everyday customers — who currently enjoy the freedom to purchase legal hemp products are taking their fight straight to the man with the figurative veto stamp. Recently, the results of a survey showed nearly two-thirds of Floridians would veto SB 1698 if they were Governor, so it’s no surprise that so many are voicing their concerns to the Plaza Level of the Capitol. This legislation has been wildly unpopular from the beginning among the tens of thousands who work in Florida’s hemp industry as well as multitudes of Florida voters, so where will DeSantis place his allegiance — with regular Floridians or the Cabinet agency pushing for these hemp restrictions and bans?

—@RealDonaldTrump: Even though I did nothing wrong, a Radical Left New York Judge, a true (Donald) Trump Hater, Arthur Engoron (Are we allowed to speak about his Unconstitutional Gag Order?), picked a number out of THIN AIR, $355,000,000, plus interest (reminiscent of John (sic) Lovitz, “The Liar,” on SNL when it was good), & wants me to bond it, which is not possible for bonding companies to do in such a high amount, before I can even Appeal. That is CRAZY! If I sold assets and then won the Appeal, the assets would be forever gone. Also, putting up money before an Appeal is VERY EXPENSIVE. When I win the Appeal, all of that money is gone, and I would have done nothing wrong. The Crooked Judge, who has already been overturned 4 times on this case (a record!), fully understands this. He gave us a demand which he knows is impossible to do. This Witch Hunt, between a bad Judge and a Corrupt & Racist Attorney General, is horrible for New York. Businesses are FLEEING, while Violent Crime flourishes. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

—@JimRosicaFL: Flight records show that the same plane @GovRonDeSantis was using to evacuate Floridians from Haiti is again scheduled to fly there this afternoon. @FLSERT head @KevinGuthrieFL Wednesday said there were “about 300 Florida residents” in country.

—@Goni_Lessan: The mic is on at this DeSantis news conference before it starts, and a kid just whined and said, “I don’t want to watch the show!”

Fla Gov Ron DeSantis on the field for #orioles BP pic.twitter.com/dUK85ExJ8u — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) March 21, 2024

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Florida Supreme Court rejects challenge to Seminole Tribe’s sports-betting operations” via Michael Moline of Florida Phoenix — West Flagler Associates Ltd. and Bonita-Fort Myers Corp., respectively a casino and a poker room, had challenged a deal with the state authorizing the tribe to offer sports betting from anywhere if the bets are routed through servers on tribal land.

However, the court, in an 11-page opinion by Justice Meredith Sasso, said that the tribe’s would-be competitors used a legal strategy that wasn’t appropriate in the circumstances.

Specifically, the companies filed a “quo warranto” claim — meaning a challenge to a government official’s authority to take official action, in this case, the Legislature’s approval in 2021 of the so-called “Seminole Gaming Compact” and Gov. DeSantis’ signing it into law.

Sasso explained: “In other words, petitioners argue the Governor and Legislature improperly exercised their respective authority because the substance of the compact … is inconsistent with article X, section 30” of the Florida Constitution. That provision gives voters exclusive authority to authorize casino gambling.

“We have never used the writ [of quo warranto] to test the substantive constitutionality of a statute, and we decline petitioners’ implicit invitation to expand the scope of the writ here,” Sasso continued.

“To do so would serve as an affront to an essential feature of quo warranto — that it is used to challenge the authority to exercise a state power rather than the merits of the action.”

— EPILOGUE —

“Ron DeSantis signs health care bills spearheaded by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — DeSantis has signed the broad-based “Live Healthy” legislation that’s designed to bolster the supply of health care workers and streamline access to care for needy groups. The Governor signed the five-bill package at a Bonita Springs restaurant in the Southwest Florida backyard of Passidomo. She championed the $716 million package as a key goal for herself during the recent Legislative Session. DeSantis said the Live Healthy package helps develop a health care workforce that is critically needed in a growing state and helps address needs in rural communities, promote telehealth and more. “You’re talking about having more flexibility for health care providers to be able to attract graduates from other states and be able to come and serve our residents,” he said.

FHA praises ‘Live Healthy’ signing — The Florida Hospital Association praised DeSantis for signing the ‘Live Healthy’ package. In a statement, FHA President and CEO Mary Mayhew said, “Breaking down barriers to quality health care for Florida families is the driving force behind the Florida Legislature’s landmark ‘Live Healthy’ legislation and $716 million in strategic health care investments. These investments will expand access to health care, address Florida’s workforce shortage and support health care innovation. By signing ‘Live Healthy’ into law, Gov. Ron DeSantis has shown bold leadership to ensure Florida remains a resilient, first-class destination for health care in the future. We extend our gratitude to Gov. DeSantis for his unwavering support for Florida hospitals and the communities they serve.”

“Despite momentum, ‘free kill’ malpractice repeal fails in Florida this year” via Caroline Catherman and Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Efforts to repeal the “free kill” provision of Florida’s Wrongful Death Act saw progress during this year’s Legislative Session but ultimately failed, leaving advocates disappointed that millions of Floridians still have no pathway to sue if their loved ones are killed by medical malpractice. The 1990 statute states that if a doctor’s mistake kills someone who’s over 25, unmarried and without children under 25, no one can sue for noneconomic damages, also known as pain and suffering. This bars loved ones from pursuing suits because the payout for economic damages often is so small that no lawyer will take the case. The law applies to people including widowed seniors and unmarried adults without children. Critics call these people free kills. Defenders say the law is necessary to cut down on medical malpractice insurance premiums and, by extension, consumer health care costs. Florida’s malpractice insurance rates are among the highest in the country, despite having the free-kill law on the books.

“Environmentalists raise alarms about $25M water study with few details” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — State legislators want to spend $25 million in the state budget on a water pollution study that some environmentalists say is a waste of money. The 2024-25 budget passed by legislators earlier this month includes the $25 million for Florida Gulf Coast University to identify and analyze “impaired” rivers and determine the upstream sources of that pollution. Some environmentalists say the state has already identified pollution sources but has not acted. They say the study proposal, supported by Senate President Passidomo, is vague and triggers concerns that it could be used to delay or block environmental regulations. Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades, said the proposed amount for the study is “incredibly high.” “Because of the dollar amount and the quiet way this was advanced during the Legislative Session, we have a lot of questions,” Samples said.

— OTHER STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis rejects claim that Florida is ‘criminalizing homelessness’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “It’s not criminalizing homelessness. What they’re saying is you don’t have a right to just sleep in front of somebody’s business or you don’t have a right to just take over a street and put an encampment down,” DeSantis said. The Governor made the comments in Bonita Springs in defense of HB 1365. The bill requires local jurisdictions to pick a piece of public property and wrangle people who are camping or sleeping in public spaces toward that location. Local camps must include clean restrooms, running water, security on-premises and bans on drugs and alcohol. It bans counties and municipalities from permitting public sleeping or camping on public property without explicit permission. Democrats noted that the bill presented an unfunded mandate ahead of the Legislature passing it.

“DeSantis cites Supreme Court social media ruling in case against Andrew Warren” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — In a new court filing, DeSantis seeks a boost in his efforts to maintain the suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney Warren by citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. In a paper filed Monday with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, an attorney for DeSantis pointed to an opinion the Supreme Court issued last week, which centered on whether government officials can block citizens from commenting on their social media pages.

“Florida lawyers ask appeals court to revive Broward election fraud case” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — When Broward Circuit Judge George Odom dismissed the state’s case against a felon accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election, he said the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor lacks the authority to bring the case to court. The ruling put a dent in Gov. DeSantis’ stated effort to shine a spotlight on incidents of election fraud in Florida, and now lawyers for the state are asking an appeals court to reinstate the case against Terry Hubbard. Odom was wrong to toss the case, said Alison Preston, a state deputy solicitor general, because the crime was committed in more than one jurisdiction, usually a trigger for the statewide prosecutor’s intervention.

— MORNING MUST-READ —

“Born to die: Florida’s infant mortality crisis” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Why are Florida’s babies born to die? The state provides money, hospitals provide care, and health care groups provide support, but it all makes little difference for many mothers-to-be. The problem is getting worse — and Florida’s tightening restrictions on access to abortion raise the risk even more, with the increasing likelihood that unhealthy and disadvantaged mothers will have no choice but to give birth to children who might die in their first year or require long-term care.

Health experts say the losses of new life will continue unless the state rethinks how it fails mothers before and during pregnancy. The biggest risk to an infant’s health is always the mother’s health. When mothers have preexisting conditions, like diabetes, obesity or heart disease, their babies face a higher risk of death. Everything from Florida’s impenetrable insurance structure to its ineffective investment in maternal and prenatal health contributes to the high rate of babies who die within their first year of life, sometimes within their first minutes.

Compared to a decade ago, pregnant women in Florida are older, less healthy and have more complications during birth, according to Florida Department of Health maternal health records. They also are living in a state where access to insurance — or the right insurance — is a barrier to primary and prenatal care.

Women in Florida may be undocumented and fear deportation, may worry about a huge medical bill, or feel concerned that if they are bleeding, a doctor will accuse them of trying to self-abort.

At the core of infant mortality in Florida is an insurance quagmire, say mothers, doctors and researchers.

The result is mothers dying in childbirth or babies dying from deformities or conditions that may have been preventable.

— 2024 —

“DeSantis doesn’t say whether he will campaign for Donald Trump in 2024” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — When DeSantis in January ended his campaign for President, he endorsed Trump. But that endorsement may be the extent of DeSantis’ support for Trump, his former political ally, on the 2024 campaign trail. When asked at a news conference Wednesday whether DeSantis would be joining Trump to campaign this year, DeSantis demurred. DeSantis said he didn’t anticipate much campaigning in Florida, saying he doesn’t think Florida, which has trended more Republican, will be a competitive state for the presidential race.

“Trump lags behind Joe Biden in campaign cash reserves while legal bills mount” via Maeve Reston and Clara Ence Morse of The Washington Post — The Biden campaign demonstrated a clear fundraising advantage over Trump in filings Wednesday night, reporting $71 million in cash on hand to Trump’s $33.5 million — more than double his rival’s reserves. Biden’s campaign widened the gap from the end of January, when it led Trump’s campaign $56 million to $30.5 million. The Save America PAC reported about $4 million in cash on hand at the end of February. It spent about $7 million over the same period, including $5.6 million paid to lawyers. Since the start of this year, Save America has spent $8.5 million on legal bills, and the Trump campaign has spent $1.8 million on such costs.

“Trump’s invite to major donors prioritizes the committee paying his legal bills over the RNC” via The Associated Press — Trump’s new joint fundraising agreement with the RNC directs donations to his campaign and a political action committee that pays the former President’s legal bills before the RNC gets a cut. The unorthodox diversion of funds to the Save America PAC makes it more likely that Republican donors could see their money go to Trump’s lawyers, who have received at least $76 million over the last two years. Some Republicans are already troubled that Trump’s takeover of the RNC could shortchange the cash-strapped party. Trump has invited high-dollar donors to Palm Beach for an April 6 fundraiser that comes as his fundraising is well behind Biden and national Democrats. The invitation’s fine print says donations to the Trump 47 Committee will first be used to give the maximum amount allowed under federal law to Trump’s campaign. Anything left over from the donation next goes toward a maximum contribution to Save America, and then anything left from there goes to the RNC and then to state political parties.

“The Mar-a-Lago ultimatum” via Theodore Schleifer of Puck — Next month, Trump will host a Friday evening reception at Mar-a-Lago that, on the surface, appears to resemble any number of his previous high-dollar fundraisers at Trump Org properties. This particular Mar-a-Lago experience has taken on much more symbolic significance inside Trump world, where it’s being thrown like a gauntlet at members of the Trump-weary megadonor class who have been sitting on the sidelines — especially after Trump’s blowout, 30-point victory over DeSantis and Nikki Haley in Iowa. In private messaging, campaign fundraising chief Meredith O’Rourke has effectively positioned the Mar-a-Lago event as an epoch-defining moment on her team’s calendar. The Trump campaign has put out the word to major GOP donors that if they’re not on the Trump train by the time of that February event, it will be noted on their permanent record — and any chance of forgiveness will get much more remote thereafter.

“Marco Rubio on being Trump’s VP: ‘I haven’t spoken to anybody’” via Daniella Diaz of POLITICO — Rubio hasn’t spoken with Trump about being his Vice President, the Senator said, following reports that the Florida Republican was on Trump’s shortlist. And Rubio sounds open to the idea. “If anybody has been offered the chance to be Vice President, they should consider that an honor and an incredible opportunity to serve our country. But that hasn’t happened, I haven’t spoken to anybody on his campaign about it,” Rubio said. “Never once have I talked to [Trump] about vice presidency.” The two had a tense relationship back in the 2016 presidential race, trading barbs when they were vying for the GOP nomination. Rubio made comments about Trump’s “small hands,” and the former President talked about Rubio’s boots having “big heels” and called him “little Marco.” But Rubio said they’re on good terms now.

Spotted — Rubio on a list of potential Senators to be on Trump’s national security cabinet, as reported by Jay Soloman in Semafor. Earlier this month, Rubio said both Russia and Ukraine needed to accept that neither side was going to win the war. “So, then the question becomes if, in fact, there’s going to be a negotiated settlement, who’s going to have the leverage here?” he told Fox News. Rubio, who serves as Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, could be a fit to head the CIA.

Biden-Kamala Harris ad says Americans better off than under Trump — Biden’s re-election campaign is releasing a new ad “reminding voters about what their lives actually looked like four years ago” under the Trump administration. “March Madness canceled, stockpiling toilet paper, businesses shut down, proms called off, as thousands of loved ones passed every single day,” the campaign said in a release announcing the ad. The campaign also cited stats on pandemic-era unemployment, business closures, poverty and the largest one-year drop in life expectancy since World War II. “Let’s talk about four years ago: under Trump’s egregious mismanagement, hundreds of thousands of Americans died who didn’t have to, crime shot up, our economy crashed, he fomented violence in the streets, and he even told us to inject ourselves with bleach,” said Biden-Harris representative Ammar Moussa.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Biden’s stutter surges into the campaign” via Matt Viser of The Washington Post — Biden recently sent out a video of a meeting with a 9-year-old with a stutter, telling the young boy, “Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do anything.” He wrote about having “struggled with a stutter all my life,” an unusual nod to the ongoing nature of his battle. And in interviews, he has spoken at length about the childhood trauma and embarrassment of struggling to speak. Trump has mocked Biden in recent weeks by falsely claiming that the President is stuttering during his speeches, and he has parodied the purported stammer on occasion, but Biden has been relying on a longtime centerpiece of his personal and political biography, embracing it to sell himself as the candidate of compassion for the 2024 presidential rematch.

“Shevrin Jones to tout Biden-Harris successes in Milwaukee Democrats event keynote” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Sen. Jones is traveling to the Badger State this weekend on official Biden—Harris campaign business. He’ll deliver a keynote speech Sunday at the annual Democratic Party of Milwaukee Country Dinner, where he’ll tout Biden and Vice President Harris’ first-term accomplishments and emphasize party unity ahead of the election. “My main objective going there is to amplify the successes of the President, the message that we need to re-elect him and sound the alarm that Donald Trump is not fit to walk even an inch toward the White House,” Jones said. “The issues we’re dealing with in America now are real. This is not a reality show.” A campaign surrogate and member of the President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs, Jones plans to discuss how Biden “brought back the soul of this nation” through less polarizing leadership after Trump.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“José Javier Rodríguez confirmed as Assistant Secretary of U.S. Labor Dept.” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The U.S. Senate confirmed former Florida state lawmaker José Javier Rodríguez as an Assistant Secretary of the Department of Labor on Thursday, capping a yearslong effort to place him in the job. The chamber voted 50-48. Joe Manchin of West Virginia cast the sole no vote from Democrats. Rodríguez’s nomination was in stasis since late November when Manchin and Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey joined Republicans in a 51-44 vote to block him from advancing. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also voted no, but only so he could bring up Rodríguez for a future vote. At the time, a Manchin spokesperson said he had “concerns about (Rodríguez’s) political activism and lack of experience.”

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Florida Democrats incorrectly claim local program flipped seats blue” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida Democratic Party (FDP) Chair Nikki Fried says a program focused on local races helped flip seats in municipal contests across Florida. But in every race where the state party intervened with that program and won, a Democrat already held the seat before. Fried touted election wins on a call with reporters. During the call, she noted that four of the seven candidates supported by the party’s Take Back Local program prevailed. “Some of them were flipping seats. Some was retention,” Fried said. “But we really put a lot of time, energy and effort into making sure that we were focusing on areas across our state, and we also had other major wins across our state.” In each of the Take Back Local races where Democrats won, the office was already held by a Democrat.

“Whitney Fox continues attack on Anna Paulina Luna over IVF issue” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Fox is again calling out the Republican incumbent she hopes to face in November over what she describes as a “fake bill” protecting women’s access to in vitro fertilization treatments. U.S. Rep. Luna proposed legislation entitled the “Right to Try IVF Act.” The move comes after Luna removed her name as a co-sponsor for another IVF protection bill introduced by Democrats because she said her name was put there without her knowledge. Luna said her new bill aims to “discourage states from prohibiting the use of in vitro fertilization” by prohibiting them from “preventing a licensed physician from performing in vitro fertilization on a woman who has been certified as experiencing medical hardship conceiving a child.”

“Eddie Speir campaign directs nearly $25K to candidate’s close relatives” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A review of congressional candidate Speir’s campaign reports shows he directed nearly $25,000 in spending to members of his family. Both in direct payments and to family-owned businesses, Speir’s campaign in Florida’s 16th Congressional District has pumped more money to loved ones than he has raised in outside contributions. And that’s only through the end of 2023. The campaign’s expenses include $9,000 paid to Clairebear Properties, a business founded by Speir and his wife, Claire, in 2013. That company also purchased the property that used to house Bradenton Prep Academy in 2013. The land now houses Speir’s Inspiration Academy. Speir’s congressional campaign paid $4,500 in three installments between Oct. 1 and Dec. 1 and another $4,500 to the company as a “debt payment of office space rent.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“In public, Francis Suarez says he’s not Ken Griffin’s attorney. Under oath, he said differently” via Sarah Blaskey and Alexandra Glorioso of the Miami Herald — Miami Mayor Suarez has long said that he has no conflict of interest when it comes to his public support for billionaire hedge funder Griffin, a major client of the law firm where Suarez is employed. But in an interview conducted under oath in December, Suarez contradicted previous public statements and said he is one of Griffin’s attorneys — a potential violation of ethics laws prohibiting elected officials from working for anyone who has business before their government. In his sworn statement to a state ethics investigator, Suarez said Griffin was not just a client of the law firm where he works, but his own personal client.

“Miami hits federal funding jackpot for Underdeck” via Genevieve Bowen of Miami Today — After the City Commission passed a resolution in January urging local, state and federal entities to make funding available to support the Underdeck, Miami has been awarded a $60 million transportation grant for the project. The March 14 Commission meeting started with Chair Christine King and Mayor Suarez announcing the massive influx of federal funding for the 33-acre green space to be built under the I-395 signature bridge that is currently under construction. “This is literally one of the most significant things that has happened in my time as Mayor,” said Suarez. “This is [part of] the new and reconstructed I-395 that you are seeing built right now, right next to the School Board headquarters, and this is going to open up a multiuse park for the community.”

“Lauderdale-by-the-Sea elects Edmund Malkoon as Mayor, new Commissioners Richard DeNapoli, John Graziano” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Three elected posts were up for grabs in the small town of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and every one of them went to candidates backed by outgoing Mayor Chris Vincent and the Broward County Republican Party. With all three of the town’s precincts reporting, Malkoon, the town’s Vice Mayor, won a close three-person race to win the mayoralty. He secured 40% of the vote, outpacing first-time candidate Ann Marchetti and Town Commissioner Buz Oldaker, who took 35% and 25% of the vote, respectively. “It is an honor to have been (chosen) by so many,” Malkoon said in a statement. “I’m truly grateful for the (opportunity) to continue serving our amazing town (and) all the amazing people of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.”

“Annexation’s epic fail: 9-in-10 north county voters reject bids by Gardens, North Palm” via Maya Washburn of the Palm Beach Post — Residents of every unincorporated pocket of northern Palm Beach County targeted for annexation resoundingly rejected the offers with more than 9-in-10 ballots cast against becoming part of either North Palm Beach or Palm Beach Gardens. Experts say the votes failed because of the way the governments pursued adding these homes and businesses to their municipal footprints and their tax bases: quickly, and without enough meetings for the residents to see any benefits in new services from the switch. “It’s hard to convince people to vote to raise their property taxes,” said Dario Moreno, a Florida International University political science professor who has worked with local governments on annexation issues in Miami-Dade County for eight years.

“Broward School Board divided on school closures; plan could come next month” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A plan to close or overhaul schools is creating division on the Broward School Board, even before any specific school names are released. Some Board members said at a workshop they’d prefer to only close no more than a tiny number of schools, while others proposed closing dozens. Some also questioned where the closures would come from and wanted to ensure they didn’t disproportionately impact schools in certain regions or with mostly minority students. Superintendent Peter Licata said he plans to bring forward ideas at an April 16 workshop proposals that could include specific schools that could be combined, merged or dramatically changed. Some could become charter schools, he said.

“South Florida ranks among the highest ‘cost-burdened’ rental markets, study says” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — South Florida remains one of the top locations nationwide where renters must pay an ever-increasing amount of their income for a place to live, a study shows. More than 12 million renters across the United States are “severely” cost-burdened as of 2022, the latest data, or paying more than half their income for rent and utilities, according to a January study by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies. Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Miami are one study cluster with nearly 35% of renters considered “severely” cost-burdened. While their median household income is $50,000, monthly rental housing costs are at nearly $1,700.

“Trump plans office complex at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter” via Alexandra Clough and Antonio Fins of the Palm Beach Post — Trump is planning to build a new office complex in Jupiter that could cost up to $15 million to construct. The proposed three-story office property would be built on a parking lot at the northeast corner of Donald Ross Road and Alternate A1A at Trump National, according to John Sickler, Jupiter planning and zoning director. The club is just east of the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in the Abacoa community. “We look forward to adding this beautiful building to our already amazing property and club, Trump National Golf Club Jupiter,” said Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

“New protections for Big Cypress? Miccosukee, hunters worry about being locked out” via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — The Big Cypress National Preserve and Everglades National Park are both part of the Everglades and both are crucial to restoring the historic flow of water through the River of Grass. Yet for decades, the federal government has managed these vast swaths of nature very differently — the Big Cypress allows hunting, air-boating, and other human impacts that are strictly off-limits in the neighboring national park. That might change soon in as much as a quarter of the sprawling Big Cypress, a proposal that has broad support from environmental groups who’ve long sought strong protections in the preserve. But it’s also drawn growing opposition from the people who frequent the preserve — the Miccosukee Tribe, hunters, airboats, and swamp buggy owners known as “Gladesmen,” as well as both of Florida’s Senators.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Carolina Amesty notarized document that teacher says he never signed” via Annie Martin and Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Three years ago, Rep. Amesty’s family wanted a Florida license for the small, unaccredited university they run from a busy commercial street west of Orlando. Central Christian University applied for that license by submitting documents showing it had professors with graduate degrees, including some from elite schools such as Georgetown and Harvard. But five people listed as faculty in the Central Christian’s application, including those with degrees from highly selective colleges, never worked for the university. Amesty notarized one of those documents, claiming Robert Shaffer, a veteran educator with a Ph.D. from the University of Florida, started work at the university in Pine Hills in August 2021. Shaffer, however, said he never worked there nor signed the form.

“Volusia County Council advances gun law change; Deltona Commissioner voices opposition” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A plan to repeal a law that in part requires a background check and three-day waiting period to buy a firearm from a private seller at a gun show in Volusia County is moving forward ― despite a personal plea from a local elected official. County Code requires a three-day waiting period and a background check for gun sales which the public has a right to access. That includes the Volusia County Fairgrounds, which hosts gun shows. Licensed dealers already have to conduct background checks and wait three days to deliver the firearms that they sell. So, what the county is considering would affect private citizens who sell their guns at something like a gun show on public property.

— LOCAL: TB —

“USF will remain diverse despite new Florida laws, university leaders say” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — Top leaders at the University of South Florida say the school will continue to be a diverse institution despite a new state law that prohibits public colleges and universities from spending on diversity programs. “We have our north star,” USF President Rhea Law told the university’s Board of Trustees. “We have our mission and we have our values, and we have not changed those. We do not now have an Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. But we are absolutely supportive of access and opportunity for everyone, and we will continue to do that.” The issue surfaced after faculty trustee Jenifer Jasinski Schneider raised concerns about the impact of the new law on USF’s reputation. National organizations like the American Association of University Professors and the NAACP have recently expressed heavy concerns about the Florida law.

“Rays want St. Pete’s business class on board with public money for new ballpark” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Tampa Bay Rays are encouraging the business community to voice their support on the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site, a project that still needs approvals from two local governments for hundreds of millions in tax subsidies. Several dozen business leaders met with Rays Co-President Brian Auld and members of the Rays-Hines development team in a private event at Taverna Costale in downtown St. Petersburg on Wednesday to discuss the project. Pins declaring the team is “here to stay” were handed out.

“Tampa Bay area’s greenhouse gas emissions estimated for the first time” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — For the first time ever, a local agency has taken inventory of greenhouse gas emitted by the Tampa Bay area — quantifying how much our region contributes to climate change. The verdict: 31.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent were produced by Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties in 2021. For months, metro areas, states, territories and tribal governments across the country have been doing the same, trying to pinpoint how much greenhouse gases are emitted by their tailpipes, power plants and more.

“ Rick Scott backs Suzy Lopez for Hillsborough State Attorney to combat ‘lawlessness and chaos’” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Scott wants to make sure Hillsborough County doesn’t turn into a liberal city full of “lawlessness and chaos,” and that’s why he said he’s backing Lopez for Hillsborough County State Attorney. “Suzy is committed to upholding the law, is a tireless advocate for victims and stands firmly with our law enforcement. The lawlessness and chaos we see in liberal cities like New York, San Francisco and Portland, which is a direct result of Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies, has no place in Florida,” Scott said in his endorsement. “We must have State Attorneys who enforce the law, and that’s Suzy Lopez. I’m proud to endorse her for State Attorney and look forward to continuing to work with her to keep Florida families safe from crime.” Lopez had served Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County since last August when DeSantis appointed her after removing former State Attorney Andrew Warren.

“2 GOP Senators back Christine Miller for Hillsborough County Commission” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Republican state Sens. Danny Burgess and Jay Collins are endorsing Miller for Hillsborough County Commission. Miller, president and CEO of the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce, is running in District 6 currently held by term-limited Democrat Pat Kemp. Miller is one of two Republicans vying for the seat, with three Democrats also running — Mark Nash, Sean Shaw and Joseph Taylor. A third Republican had filed, Rico Smith, but has since withdrawn. “Christine Miller is a friend and true conservative,” Burgess said. “I know with Christine on the County Commission, Hillsborough will have a results-oriented leader who will protect residents’ pocketbooks and be a voice of reason and common sense.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Former Walton County Administrator sues County Commission, claiming retaliation” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — Former Walton County Administrator Quinn Robertson has filed a lawsuit against the Walton County Commission, accusing the Board of retaliatory actions during his tenure with the county. Robertson was appointed County Administrator in June 2023, and “almost immediately,” he reportedly observed actions that were against “statutory guidelines” in county operations, including instances where Commissioners directly instructed county staff, bypassing Robertson’s altogether, the lawsuit states. Robertson, who was fired in January, says in the lawsuit that he informed the Commissioners that this was improper and members should come to him with concerns about Walton County’s business. The suit says Interim County Attorney Clay Adkinson knew about these discussions.

“Escambia School Board seeks to put half-cent sales tax renewal on November ballot” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — The Escambia County School Board is asking County Commissioners to put the renewal of the half-cent sales tax on the November ballot. The half-cent sales tax, levied by the School Board, generates roughly $40 million a year and funds construction and improvement of schools, including technology infrastructure. The Escambia County School Board passed a resolution last month to continue to levy the one-half cent School Capital Outlay Sales Surtax. Without the additional revenue, district staff say they would be stretched to keep school facilities and campuses up to date. “The tax goes directly to help improve and build new facilities,” said Keith Wasdin, director of facilities planning for the Escambia County School District.

“FSU football is investing under Mike Norvell. Big time.” via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times — When the mighty SEC came calling for a Florida State football coach, Jimbo Fisher said yes. Norvell said no. You can see a major reason behind their answers through the colors in and around Doak Campbell Stadium. A red crane. Green cherry picker. Yellow bulldozer. White hard hats. Brown dirt — lots and lots of brown dirt. “Those are big steps,” Norvell said this week as the Seminoles started Spring practice. “They’re necessary steps.” They’re necessary steps for FSU to continue its climb toward the top of college football, yes. But it’s also not hard to view them as necessary steps to keeping Norvell. A statue of the late Bobby Bowden looks out on a pair of portable trailers and an active construction site. The stand-alone facility Fisher coveted — the Dunlap Football Center — is on its way.

“Leon Commission: Wahnish Way won’t be renamed after Althea Gibson, but sign will honor her” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — Leon County Commissioners have decided that Wahnish Way’s name will remain the same. At Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioners decided they will be giving tennis great and Florida A&M University graduate Gibson only an honorary designation on the road through signage despite a staff recommendation to approve the name change. Born and raised in New York, Gibson was an 11-time Grand Slam champion who won the U.S. Nationals, as well as Wimbledon and French Open. The Board was set to approve the renaming of Wahnish Way to Althea Gibson Way. The new name was set to span the entirety of the road from FAMU Way to Bragg Drive.

“Bay County officials are donating land to combat the ongoing housing shortage” via Adrian Andrews of WFSU — Commissioners are partnering with Habitat for Humanity to complete the project. Bay County Commissioners are giving away eight vacant lots to Habitat for Humanity to help families in need. At Tuesday’s County meeting, Commissioner Doug Moore said he hopes this will bring more affordable housing to the area. “I’m glad that we have organizations like that in our community that continue to lean into and work with the citizens of this community to improve it,” said Commissioner Moore. The eight additional parcels are in rural areas of the county and have been off the tax rolls for over 50 years. Since 1990, Habitat for Humanity has built 79 homes for low-income families throughout the county, and donating the properties to Habitat would help further the mission of the organization.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sarasota taxpayers to pay $270K for County Commission decision on Siesta Key hotels” via Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County taxpayers will pay more than $270,000 in legal bills after losing two lawsuits after a local Judge ruled against County Commissioners’ decision to allow large hotels to be developed on Siesta Key. Sarasota Circuit Judge Hunter W. Carroll’s decision last year that the Sarasota County Commission violated its decades-old growth policy limiting development on the barrier islands also meant that county taxpayers were on the hook for the attorney fees incurred by the Siesta Key residents who brought the lawsuits. In total, the County Commission approved a $170,000 settlement that will be paid to Lourdes Ramirez.

“North Port officials foresee revenue shortfall as they plan 2024-25 city budget” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The City Commission started the first of several workshops on the proposed 2024-25 fiscal year budget, staring at the need to cut roughly $3.1 million from its general fund budget, despite a projected 7.5% increase in taxable property value that would bring in another $2.3 million over this year. But changes to the general fund discussed at a March 19 workshop would create roughly $5.4 million in increased spending, during a year where both the police and firefighters unions are negotiating contracts. “Please don’t fall in love with the $3 million number,” City Manager Jerome Fletcher told the Commission.

— TOP OPINION —

“Conviction spotlights culture of silence at JEA that aided falsehoods” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — The fraud charges in the JEA corruption trial of the agency’s former leaders, which concluded last week with a conviction of ex-CEO Aaron Zahn and an acquittal of CFO Ryan Wannemacher, were directly related to a narrow conspiracy to steal money, but federal prosecutors have also long taken aim at a broader series of lies: The entire 2019 effort to privatize JEA was based on “false and fraudulent” financial projections, and Zahn himself was an inexperienced leader who had no business running the city-owned agency in the first place.

Zahn’s conviction cut right to the heart of a culture of silence within JEA’s upper ranks and City Hall that gave the utility’s disingenuous management team a long runway to deceive the public. Is it truly any wonder one of those management team members took it further and committed an actual crime?

In that broader and non-criminal series of falsehoods, many complicit actors were involved, from members of the Board of Directors to some of Zahn’s former colleagues and former Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration.

There were many, in other words, who were engaged in selling the Jacksonville public on a ridiculous lie that privatizing JEA — that is, selling it to a private power company like Florida Power & Light — was a necessary prophylactic to head off financial disaster for the city-owned utility and for the city itself, financial projections that appeared dishonest in real time and that time has shown were nothing more than contrived junk.

And before all that, there was the foundational lie that Zahn was the right man to lead JEA.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump distorts everything, but some patterns are falling into place” via David French of The New York Times — We should evaluate the meaning of several recent reports that American politics might be undergoing a racial realignment of sorts. Looking at electoral results and polling trends, there is evidence that voters of color are trending Republican. A higher percentage of minority voters voted for Trump, and a higher percentage of White voters voted for Biden. If the realignment is real, what does it mean? In the short-term, even a slight racial realignment may make it more difficult for Biden to defeat Trump, but in the long-term, any realignment that moves our democracy from identity-based division to idea-based disagreement is healthy for the United States. when ideas trump identities, hatred becomes an obstacle to success because it interferes with your ability to persuade. When identities trump ideas, hatred is an asset. Whipping up fear and hatred of the other is the shortest route to political success. The more fear, the more hatred, the better the turnout.

“A time for reform: We need a commission to modernize Florida’s prisons” via Jeff Brandes for the Miami Herald — In 2022, the Florida Department of Management Services selected global consulting firm KPMG to produce a 20-year master plan for the Florida Department of Corrections. The report underscores a looming crisis within our prison system — a crisis marked by aging infrastructure, staffing shortages and a projected increase in the inmate population. This is not a distant problem of tomorrow; it is today’s urgent challenge. The report lays bare the immediate need for a staggering $2.2 billion investment in critical infrastructure to stave off this looming crisis. The Legislature has allocated only $100 million toward these needs — less than 5% of what is immediately required. This disparity highlights the magnitude of the problem and the inadequacy of our current response. I am calling for the establishment of a commission to develop a long-term plan for modernizing Florida’s prison system. This is not merely a recommendation but a plea for action grounded in the understanding that the cost of inaction far exceeds the financial figures.

“Voters in Delray demanded change and got it” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Tom Carney loves his hometown of Delray Beach but says it lost its way, and Tuesday’s election shows that plenty of people agree with him. Voters spoke with a strong voice and elected three vocal critics of the status quo to the five-member City Commission. The new majority will be led by Carney, a lawyer and banker whose theme was that the Village by the Sea needs to control the threats more aggressively from growth, traffic and lax oversight of city spending. “I think Delray Beach won tonight,” Carney said. “I want to be able to achieve everything I said I want to do.”

— ALOE —

“Florida Retail Federation celebrates projected retail growth for 2024” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The Florida Retail Federation (FRF) is predicting solid retail growth in 2024 in the Sunshine State as a national projection foretells steady retail sales increases for the remainder of 2024. The National Retail Federation (NRF) this week released its retail sales forecast for 2024. The report stated that retail sales across America will increase between 2.5% and 3.5% this year. That amounts to a total between $5.23 trillion and $5.28 trillion in retail sales this year. “The resiliency of consumers continues to power the American economy, and we are confident there will be moderate but steady growth through the end of the year,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Successful retailers offer consumers products and services when, where and how they want to shop with prices they want to pay.”

“World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee announces alliance between state, local politicians” via Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald — It is not easy to get consensus on anything in South Florida, but one thing local politicians have agreed on: The 2026 World Cup is a huge deal, and it will take a united regional effort to pull it off successfully. The FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee unveiled an alliance between Florida state officials, city and county leaders, establishing an executive Advisory Board. Led by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the group includes Broward County Mayor Nan Rich, Palm Beach County Mayor Maria Sachs, Monroe County Mayor Holly Merrill Raschein, Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris, Miami Mayor Suarez, Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner and state Senator and Miami-Dade Legislative Delegation Chair Ana Maria Rodriguez.

“Is Disney starting work soon on new Animal Kingdom attraction?” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Nearly seven years have passed since Animal Kingdom last debuted a major new ride. There are rumblings Disney is going to start construction on something new at the park that hasn’t seen a large-scale expansion since “Pandora — The World of Avatar” opened in 2017. WDWNT reported a new permit application filed with the South Florida Water Management District that hints that work is moving forward at Animal Kingdom. The site reported that the permit seeks to allow four Walt Disney Imagineering trailers and one additional contractor trailer along with 363 parking spaces. The permit also shows a road leading from the trailer area to Dinoland U.S.A. — a land that Disney executives have targeted as being ripe for redevelopment.

“Disney Springs launching drone show this Summer” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Disney Springs is getting a drone show this Summer. The “Disney Dreams That Soar” show will be performed nightly from May 24 through Sept. 2 at Disney Springs West Side. “‘You Can Fly’ takes on a whole new meaning as we showcase Disney stories celebrating the joy of flight with state-of-the-art drones choreographed to create designs in the sky and paired with a ‘soaring’ musical score and memorable movie quotes,” Disney said on its parks blog to announce the new show and other Summer offerings. Disney Springs is a free outdoor shopping and restaurant complex that’s located near the theme parks and regularly offers free entertainment.

