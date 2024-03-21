Disney Springs launching drone show this Summer

Fireworks won’t be the only thing lighting up the skies at Disney World, as Disney Springs is getting a drone show this Summer.

The “Disney Dreams That Soar” show will perform nightly May 24 through Sept. 2 at Disney Springs’ West Side. Disney did not say what time the show begins.

“‘You Can Fly’ takes on a whole new meaning as we showcase Disney stories celebrating the joy of flight with state-of-the-art drones choreographed to create designs in the sky and paired with a ‘soaring’ musical score and memorable movie quotes,” Disney said on its parks blog to announce the new show and other Summer offerings.

Disney Springs is a free outdoor shopping and restaurant complex that’s located near the theme parks and regularly offers free entertainment. The New York Times once recognized Disney Springs as one of the places you must visit in the newspaper’s 2018 ratings.

It’s not the first time Disney World has had a drone show.

In 2016, a holiday themed drone show flew over Disney Springs’ waterfront with a musical soundtrack playing in the background.

Other Disney theme parks are experimenting more with drones to wow visitors, including overseas.

At Disneyland Paris, a fleet of 500 drones are part of the special effects for the Disney Electrical Sky Parade that started this year that runs through Sept. 30. The synchronized drones are paired with video projections, lights and fountains for the parade which has gotten strong reviews.

“To develop ‘Disney Electrical Sky Parade,’ the Disneyland Paris live entertainment team once again collaborated with Dronisos, the official technology supplier of Disneyland Paris and a European leader in drone shows,” Disney said.

“A first for this show is the incorporation of nearly 20 specialty drones with onboard pyrotechnic effects, creating illusions like smoke coming from Casey Junior’s smokestack or pixie dust trailing off the pirate ship from ‘Peter Pan.’”