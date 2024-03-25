Gov. DeSantis administration flies another 21 Americans from Haiti to Orlando

The Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has announced another rescue mission landed from Haiti with evacuees who could not return home due to the ongoing political crisis.

The Division of Emergency Management (DEM) has successfully brought 21 more Americans home from Haiti. To date, 35 Americans have been rescued by state-coordinated emergency flights.

“The Division is working around the clock through every available avenue to get our residents home,” said Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “Governor DeSantis directed us to tackle every challenge in our path and not stop until the mission is complete.”

According to a DEM press release, citizens have access to numerous resources from state agencies, private sector partners, and volunteer organizations, after landing in Orlando including meals and water; lodging; transportation; basic health and medical screenings; care supplies for infants, toddlers, seniors and pets; a family reunification center; “Hope” navigators, mental health counselors and therapy dogs; a children’s activity center; phones, SIM cards and charging stations; and ID replacements through a mobile Florida License on Wheels (FLOW) center.

The first flight landed in Orlando Wednesday night. DeSantis had previously launched what he called Operation Vigilant Sentry, in which he deployed a force of 250 — more than half of them Florida State Guard — to prevent Haitians from making it to Florida’s shores.

Moreover, DeSantis announced on Sean Hannity’s radio show last week he is considering calling the Legislature back to Tallahassee for a Special Session relating to Haiti and broadening law enforcement’s authority to arrest and detain border crossers.