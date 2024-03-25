Skylar Zander: Advocating for progress — AFP-FL’s impactful initiatives in Florida’s Legislative Session

Now that the curtain has fallen on Florida’s 2024 Legislative Session, it’s good to take a moment to reflect on the productive months that have transpired for Floridians.

Americans for Prosperity-Florida is committed to supporting and advocating on behalf of all Floridians, and we recognize what a positive job our legislators have done.

A triumph for Florida taxpayers came when Florida’s leaders chose not to move forward with an ill-advised and pricey cost-of-living adjustment proposal. This would have inflicted significant and unpredictable costs on the state and reversed recent strides in Florida’s pension funding. While other states are facing fiscal disaster when it comes to their retirement systems, Florida will continue to maintain sustainable reforms that position our state’s retirement system for financial stability.

The Live Healthy package marked a significant milestone in improving health care throughout the state. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo was laser-focused on reforming the health care system, and we were proud to support her as she admirably achieved this goal. The legislation was a great step forward in creating unique ways to attract much-needed medical professionals to work and live in Florida.

Continued economic progress stands as one of AFP-FL’s main priorities, and the Legislature succeeded by approving a bill that would allow licensed professionals from other states to practice in Florida. This bill gives Florida a tremendous opportunity to expand the workforce in our state while further empowering employees.

Florida’s unyielding population growth carries the challenge of finding affordable homes for those new residents. That’s why we supported a bill to streamline the building permit process and prioritize residential availability. This legislative effort is crucial in ensuring that the state’s construction industry can effectively respond to the escalating need for housing.

Lawmakers also opened on-the-job training opportunities in construction for high school students. Providing students with hands-on experience will surely help meet the growing demands of the booming housing market, giving aspiring workers entering the construction industry easier access to the valuable skills and experience they’ll need to contribute to the state’s economy and evolving housing landscape.

AFP-FL advocated for an energy bill that passed to ensure cost-effectiveness for ratepayers while simultaneously maintaining grid reliability. This legislation will help open the energy market to explore all potential uses for Floridians.

In this Session, the Legislature also successfully stopped an ill-advised plan to modify defamation laws protected by the First Amendment. The proposed legislation would have changed defamation provisions concerning the removal of materials from the internet. AFP-FL treasures the First Amendment and the protections it gives to every American, and this legislation was a frontal assault on those protections. We thank the legislative leadership for ensuring that the idea stayed in the shadows, where it belongs.

We also truly appreciate House Speaker Paul Renner and President Passidomo for their exceptional leadership during the past two legislative sessions.

Their commitment to working together has strengthened Florida’s position as the premier destination for living, working, and raising a family.

We look forward to supporting our leaders as they continue to keep Florida on the path of individual freedom.

___

Skylar Zander is the Americans for Prosperity-Florida state director.