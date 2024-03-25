March 25, 2024
Rick Scott leads resolution pushing Joe Biden to secure the border
Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

rick-scott-speaks-reporters
A number of GOP Senators signed on.

U.S. Rick Scott is leading Republicans in their latest plea to the President to stop people crossing over the Mexican border.

“President Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas have created the worst border security crisis in our nation’s history. The Biden administration’s open border policies have incentivized the unlawful crossing of the U.S. southern border by more than 9 million illegal aliens, including criminal aliens and suspected terrorists, from all around the world,” reads a new resolution from Scott and others.

“The laws of the United States are the same today as they were when President (Donald) Trump successfully secured our southern border. Everyone knows that President Biden used executive power to open the border and has the authority to close and secure the border but is purposefully failing to do so. I am proud to lead my colleagues in this resolution which affirms the authority of President Biden and his administration to secure the border and immediately end this crisis.”

U.S. Sens. Marsha BlackburnMike Braun, Ted BuddShelley Moore Capito, Tom CottonKevin CramerTed Cruz, Josh HawleyJohn Hoeven, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Ron Johnson, Roger MarshallMarco Rubio and Tim Scott all joined Scott on the resolution.

The resolution contends that “the Biden Administration’s purposeful violation of the mandatory detention statutes of the Immigration and Nationality Act has resulted in the mass release of millions of illegal aliens into United States communities.”

The President is urged to “end the catch-and-release policy; reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols; enter into asylum cooperative agreements; end abuses of parole authority; detain inadmissible aliens; use expedited removal authority; and rein in taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal aliens.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

2 comments

  • TJC

    March 25, 2024 at 3:27 pm

    Ah, a call for presidential action from one of the Senators who voted down the bipartisan Senate border bill last month — because his lord and master Donald Trump didn’t want the issue resolved during his election campaign.
    Rick Scott, once a con man, always a con man.

    Reply

  • tom palmer

    March 25, 2024 at 3:51 pm

    He does not want those darkies to come. Typical GOP

    Reply

