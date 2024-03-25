Rick Scott leads resolution pushing Joe Biden to secure the border

U.S. Rick Scott is leading Republicans in their latest plea to the President to stop people crossing over the Mexican border.

“President Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas have created the worst border security crisis in our nation’s history. The Biden administration’s open border policies have incentivized the unlawful crossing of the U.S. southern border by more than 9 million illegal aliens, including criminal aliens and suspected terrorists, from all around the world,” reads a new resolution from Scott and others.

“The laws of the United States are the same today as they were when President (Donald) Trump successfully secured our southern border. Everyone knows that President Biden used executive power to open the border and has the authority to close and secure the border but is purposefully failing to do so. I am proud to lead my colleagues in this resolution which affirms the authority of President Biden and his administration to secure the border and immediately end this crisis.”

U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn, Mike Braun, Ted Budd, Shelley Moore Capito, Tom Cotton, Kevin Cramer, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, John Hoeven, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Ron Johnson, Roger Marshall, Marco Rubio and Tim Scott all joined Scott on the resolution.

The resolution contends that “the Biden Administration’s purposeful violation of the mandatory detention statutes of the Immigration and Nationality Act has resulted in the mass release of millions of illegal aliens into United States communities.”

The President is urged to “end the catch-and-release policy; reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols; enter into asylum cooperative agreements; end abuses of parole authority; detain inadmissible aliens; use expedited removal authority; and rein in taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal aliens.”