Lincoln Project embraces musical theater in latest Donald Trump takedown

The durable “Phantom of the Opera” had nearly 14,000 Broadway performances in a historic run spanning nearly four decades, but until now it hasn’t made its way into a political ad.

This week, the Lincoln Project is remedying that oversight, with its “Phantom of the MAGA” serving as a takedown of its most recurrent target: former President Donald Trump.

The spot is a spoof of an operatic ode to the presumptive 2024 Republican Presidential nominee recorded in recent days at Mar-a-Lago, where the tune was given these lyrics: “His power over us grows stronger yet/And though Dems turn from you/They glance behind/The President of the United States is in their mind.”

The Lincoln Project’s spot turns tribute into a lampoon of Trump’s legal woes.

It depicts Trump in “Mar-a-Lago dark” feeling “despair” over his “tower of debt,” “age and senility,” with power shriveled up and faded away.

It then takes a shot at Trump’s online fundraising: “Look past the fraud. Ignore his mental ills. Just pay his bills.”

“The song is a musical tale about a grotesque man who abuses power, controls women, and in the end loses everything,” the Lincoln Project asserts in a press release accompanying the spot.