March 25, 2024
Lincoln Project embraces musical theater in latest Donald Trump takedown

A.G. Gancarski

Maga phantom
Move over, Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The durable “Phantom of the Opera” had nearly 14,000 Broadway performances in a historic run spanning nearly four decades, but until now it hasn’t made its way into a political ad.

This week, the Lincoln Project is remedying that oversight, with its “Phantom of the MAGA” serving as a takedown of its most recurrent target: former President Donald Trump.

The spot is a spoof of an operatic ode to the presumptive 2024 Republican Presidential nominee recorded in recent days at Mar-a-Lago, where the tune was given these lyrics: “His power over us grows stronger yet/And though Dems turn from you/They glance behind/The President of the United States is in their mind.”

The Lincoln Project’s spot turns tribute into a lampoon of Trump’s legal woes.

It depicts Trump in “Mar-a-Lago dark” feeling “despair” over his “tower of debt,” “age and senility,” with power shriveled up and faded away.

It then takes a shot at Trump’s online fundraising: “Look past the fraud. Ignore his mental ills. Just pay his bills.”

“The song is a musical tale about a grotesque man who abuses power, controls women, and in the end loses everything,” the Lincoln Project asserts in a press release accompanying the spot.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

