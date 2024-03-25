Conservatives for Clean Energy elevates Zach Colletti to Executive Director for Florida

Conservatives for Clean Energy-Florida has promoted Zach Colletti to Executive Director, putting him in charge of the organization’s Sunshine State operations.

Colletti first began work with the organization in 2019 on the digital and communications team. He also worked with Supernova Digital Communications and served two Legislative Sessions in Florida as an aide to former Sen. Jeff Brandes. After working with Brandes, Colletti returned to Conservatives for Clean Energy and took on a more active role on the organization’s policy operations.

Colletti will replace former Executive Director George Riley, who left the organization to return to the Republican Party of Florida.

“We’re so excited to have Zach stepping into this new role,” Conservatives for Clean Energy President and CEO Mark Fleming said. “Zach is no stranger to our organization or its mission. He’s worked with us on the digital and communications side for years, and we feel very confident in his ability to take the lead on energy freedom and innovation in the Sunshine State.”

Conservatives for Clean Energy began as a North Carolina-based organization in 2014, but has since expanded across the entire Southeast, including in Florida. The organization launched its Florida chapter in 2019. The Florida operation advocates for an “all of the above” approach to energy policy. Its leaders and staff work to educate conservative policymakers and thought leaders, while connecting industry players and communicating its vision for energy innovation across the state.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity,” Colletti said. “Conservatives for Clean Energy has done tremendous work in our state over the years. I look forward to working with our team, government leaders, and other stakeholders to maximize Florida’s potential as a leader in clean energy innovation.”

The Florida organization is actively working to create a business friendly environment for solar production in Florida. The state — aptly nicknamed the Sunshine State — currently ranks second in the nation behind only California in solar production.

“Clean energy is an attractive issue to all voters because of its impact on our economy,” the group’s website notes.