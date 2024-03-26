Florida Retail Federation pushes for local spending during robust Easter shopping season

Florida Retail Federation (FRF) officials are projecting that the Easter season will be a prosperous one for retailers, as the annual holiday approaches Sunday.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) published a report based on a survey this month that stated 81% of consumers will celebrate Easter in some fashion this year and they plan on being customers of retailers to help celebrate the occasion.

That will result in an estimated $22.4 billion spent across the U.S. on Easter retail merchandise, goods and services before the holiday concludes Sunday. That comes out to about $177 per person spent on candy, gifts, food and clothing this Easter holiday, according to NRF estimates.

The projections of 2024 Easter spending by U.S. Consumers is slightly down from the NRF estimates a year ago, when the organization projected that there would be $24 billion spent on Easter in 2023.

FRF officials say Easter presents yet another opportunity for Sunshine State residents to support local merchants by shopping at local stores.

“Springtime is in full swing for Floridians looking to celebrate the Easter holiday,” said Scott Shalley, FRF President and CEO. “Florida retailers are here to help Floridians make this Easter ‘eggcellent’ as shoppers prepare for their annual traditions.”

“Whether it’s a festive family dinner, a neighborhood egg hunt or brunch with loved ones, remember to ‘Find it in Florida’ this spring holiday and support local retail,” Shalley added while promoting the FRF’s push for local shopping called Find It In Florida.

The NRF survey found that 89% of consumers plan to spend on Easter candy. An equal amount say they’ll spend money on food while 62% said they plan on spending on gifts, 49% on clothing, 48% on decorations, 45% on greeting cards, and 43% say they’ll spend money on Easter flowers.