March 26, 2024
Pam Bondi weighs in on Diddy legal trouble
Pam Bondi is back in the Trump fold.

A.G. Gancarski March 26, 2024

'It appeared they were seizing devices, meaning they most likely have some type of evidence of communications.'

A former Florida Attorney General sees trouble ahead for a rapper and producer currently in serious legal trouble.

On NewsmaxPam Bondi discussed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) searching two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ residences in Los Angeles and Miami.

DHS, per The Associated Press, is involved in a sex trafficking investigation, but it is as of yet uncertain what Combs’ role in the matter is.

Despite the formal ambiguity, Bondi suggests that the nature of the search shows the extent of the feds’ interest in the musician.

“As a former Attorney General and prosecutor, I can tell you that Homeland Security would get involved, especially if there are allegations that a minor was involved. And if they were trafficking a minor, meaning having sex with a minor and moving a young child across state lines, whether it’s California to his house in Miami, then that’s when Homeland Security would get involved,” Bondi said.

Bondi, who served in Florida between 2011 and 2019, said “the rape of a child (is) the most serious allegation out there and there’s no consent if a minor is involved.”

“So most likely that’s why they’re involved. And it appears two of his sons were handcuffed outside of the house. But that may have simply been in the California mansion just so they could get in and search it,” she continued.

“It appeared they were seizing devices, meaning they most likely have some type of evidence of communications on a laptop, on a cellphone, because it showed the agents walking out with laptops and other electronic devices.”

Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, is facing a number of sexual assault lawsuits, including one plaintiff who claims the musician raped her when she was 17.

Bondi said that if DHS’ seizure corroborates the plaintiff claims, the evidence “could be very detrimental for him.”

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

