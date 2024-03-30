Rick Scott says God ‘will deliver victory’ to Israel over Hamas

A Florida Senator is recapping his most recent voyage to the Middle East, and predicting divinely ordained victory for an American ally.
“I know that God is with the Israeli people and will deliver victory to his people and the Jewish State,” said Sen. Rick Scott.
“I visited Israel three times as governor of Florida, now a third time as Senator, and each time I’m reminded of the very real dangers to its existence Israel faces from terrorism and war. I went to Israel to listen, but also deliver an important message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking officials: my commitment to supporting Israel and protecting the valuable relationship Florida and America have with the Jewish State will never falter – we will see this through until Hamas is destroyed and every hostage, which include Americans, that have now spent 174 days in Hamas captivity are home.”
We reported previously about the Senator’s meeting with the Prime Minister, characterized by Netanyahu as showing his “unwavering support for the State of Israel, especially at this time.”
He met with other members of the Israeli government also on the trip, including Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, Israeli War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz and War Cabinet Observer Gadi Eisenkot. The Senator’s trip happened after the Joe Biden administration did not veto a United Nations (UN) Security Council vote calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, a move that irked Netanyahu.
““Israel changed on October 7, 2023, when Iran-backed Hamas terrorists attacked and killed thousands of innocent people – but I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu and members of his administration that I stand firmly with them in making sure this day will not mark the end of the Jewish State. I reiterated this commitment when I spoke to family members of individuals taken hostage and IDF Soldiers who have seen and fought terrorism firsthand. They’re scarred by the unimaginable horrors of Iran-backed Hamas terrorists beheading babies, raping young women, murdering their loved ones and capturing their children to be held hostage,” Scott said.
The Senator also recounted his trip to the Western Wall, where he “left a prayer for every hostage taken on October 7 to be freed today and returned home.”
While President Biden and Democrats in Washington abandon Israel at the United Nations and on the world stage, I will not be silent. The State of Florida and Israel have always had a strong relationship, and I will not tolerate the Biden administration’s continued actions to cower to the radical left of their party in a disgusting and dangerous attempt to get votes from Hamas-sympathizers.
4 comments
Ira Weinstein
March 30, 2024 at 8:15 am
God and the IDF. Hamas started this and Israel will finish it once and for all. No more tunnels. No more rockets thrown at Israel. Stop voting Hamas as your government.
My Take
March 30, 2024 at 9:06 am
What a disgusting complete and obvious panderer Scott is.
Ramtanu Maitra
March 30, 2024 at 9:27 am
What is this “God with the Israeli People’, Senator? Where was God when Europeans were slaughtering Jew-ish people over the centuries? Or is it the Europeans are the manifestation of God, Senator?
Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American
March 30, 2024 at 9:54 am
Good Morn ‘Ting America,
ALWAYS REMEMBER:
IT’s “NOT” NEWS UNTIL THE SAGE EARL “WEIGHS IN”.
EARL WEIGHS IN:
This is a Sage Educational Oppurtunity to reach the minds of all Americans and all citizens of THE WORLD be they Sage Patriots or Dook 4 Brains Leftys.
The world seems very complex to those of you with lower mental functionalities. Lets face it everyone cant achieve the Sage Wisdom of an Earl Pitts American. A man like me comes along only once every 237 years.
Lets begin with Hamas:
Hamas is exactly like the Democrats in America in the respect of “Not Being On God’s Side”. Lets break it down – Hamas and Democrats in America are of The Devil.
Lets finish our Sage Educational Tuttaledge with Isreal:
The Sage Nation of Isreal is exactly like the Republicans in America in the respect of “BEING on God’s Side” Lets break it down – Isreal and The Republicans in America are of The Lord God Allmighty In Heaven Above.
Everyone who has been blessed with eyes pay heed to Earl’s Sage Tuttalege Above. I, Earl Pitts American, suggest you print out my above Sage Wisdom and post it on your bathroom mirror, above your computer monitors and TV’s, stick it to the stearing wheel of your car or truck, ect ….. ect ….. ect.
Thank you America, Everyone in The Whole-Wide-World, Everyone orbiting Our Sage Planet in The Space Station.
Earl Pitts “The New Mayor of RealVille” American