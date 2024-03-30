Rick Scott says God ‘will deliver victory’ to Israel over Hamas

A Florida Senator is recapping his most recent voyage to the Middle East, and predicting divinely ordained victory for an American ally.

“I know that God is with the Israeli people and will deliver victory to his people and the Jewish State,” said Sen. Rick Scott.

“I visited Israel three times as governor of Florida, now a third time as Senator, and each time I’m reminded of the very real dangers to its existence Israel faces from terrorism and war. I went to Israel to listen, but also deliver an important message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking officials: my commitment to supporting Israel and protecting the valuable relationship Florida and America have with the Jewish State will never falter – we will see this through until Hamas is destroyed and every hostage, which include Americans, that have now spent 174 days in Hamas captivity are home.”

We reported previously about the Senator’s meeting with the Prime Minister, characterized by Netanyahu as showing his “unwavering support for the State of Israel, especially at this time.”

He met with other members of the Israeli government also on the trip, including Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, Israeli War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz and War Cabinet Observer Gadi Eisenkot. The Senator’s trip happened after the Joe Biden administration did not veto a United Nations (UN) Security Council vote calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, a move that irked Netanyahu.

““Israel changed on October 7, 2023, when Iran-backed Hamas terrorists attacked and killed thousands of innocent people – but I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu and members of his administration that I stand firmly with them in making sure this day will not mark the end of the Jewish State. I reiterated this commitment when I spoke to family members of individuals taken hostage and IDF Soldiers who have seen and fought terrorism firsthand. They’re scarred by the unimaginable horrors of Iran-backed Hamas terrorists beheading babies, raping young women, murdering their loved ones and capturing their children to be held hostage,” Scott said.

The Senator also recounted his trip to the Western Wall, where he “left a prayer for every hostage taken on October 7 to be freed today and returned home.”

While President Biden and Democrats in Washington abandon Israel at the United Nations and on the world stage, I will not be silent. The State of Florida and Israel have always had a strong relationship, and I will not tolerate the Biden administration’s continued actions to cower to the radical left of their party in a disgusting and dangerous attempt to get votes from Hamas-sympathizers.