Wayne Ivey was scheduled to speak at event spotlighting ‘false flags’ and solar eclipse ‘warning’

Update: The event was cancelled Saturday afternoon.
The Brevard County Sheriff was slated to address a sold-out audience Saturday evening, sharing the microphone with conspiracy-minded fellow speakers.
But the event was cancelled just hours before it was supposed to begin.
Wayne Ivey was the most recognizable speaker at an event in Viera called the “Truth Fest,” which purports to provide “hope for America” and “uncensored truth.”
The third-term lawman was going to “address home defense preparedness and emergency awareness for Space Coast residents and businesses,” in a program billed as a “call to arms” by organizers.
He was to be followed by two advertised speakers with more provocative arguments.
Cathi Chamberlain, who calls herself the “Deplorable Author” on Instagram, may be familiar to Florida followers. Per the event page, she “was also the former Campaign Manager for highly decorated retired Green Beret Jeremy Brown in his run for Florida House while in prison for his participation at the capital (SIC) on January 6th.”
For those who need translation, that’s a euphemism for the riots that briefly derailed certification of the 2020 presidential election in 2021.
“False flags, civil war and martial law are the left’s last resort. What you can expect and how to prevent the coming sabotage in 2024. Using New York as the staging ground, the left is telling us they’ll be using illegals, militant gangs, and (George) Soros District Attorneys for the next manufactured crisis before or after (Donald) Trump wins (barring the BIG RIG),” the promotional copy continues.
“This is a moment of destiny. With the J6 prosecutorial template complete, the Left’s failure to stop Trump by trial, the expediting of illegal voters, and the Uni-Party’s facilitation of the border invasion, chaos is coming.”
Paul Rosbury, meanwhile, was to explore the possibility that the April 6 solar eclipse constitutes a “warning for America.”
“Is There a Message for America, and Will the People Receive It? Is God sending a message? If so, what is the message? Are you prepared for His move? What’s next?”
Those provocative questions won’t be answered on Saturday, alas.
5 comments
tom palmer
March 30, 2024 at 10:16 am
I did not realize that Brevard County politics was that weird
MH/Duuuval
March 30, 2024 at 10:25 am
Ivey is one of the 50 or so Florida MAGA sheriffs who subscribe to the belief that the highest government official in each county is the sheriff — not some elected official like the mayor, etc.
Duval’s TK Waters is cut from the same cloth.
rick whitaker
March 30, 2024 at 10:39 am
so you florida people are having a “truth fest” by spouting nothing but lies, misconceptions, and distortions. florida, the world is watching, the world is going to start asking our country why it doesn’t fence or wall florida off from the rest of the country so their madness doesn’t spread.
MH/Duuuval
March 30, 2024 at 10:52 am
The Deep South has always been a seed.bed of wackiness, violence, and horror. That won’t change until our education system is primarily about confronting reality and not propagating some tinhorn mythology. And, citizens running for office are subjected to sodium pentothol injections preceding required elections forums.
rick whitaker
March 30, 2024 at 11:01 am
mh, outlawing religion would be heaven on earth.