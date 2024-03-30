Wayne Ivey was scheduled to speak at event spotlighting ‘false flags’ and solar eclipse ‘warning’

Update: The event was cancelled Saturday afternoon.

The Brevard County Sheriff was slated to address a sold-out audience Saturday evening, sharing the microphone with conspiracy-minded fellow speakers.

But the event was cancelled just hours before it was supposed to begin.

Wayne Ivey was the most recognizable speaker at an event in Viera called the “Truth Fest,” which purports to provide “hope for America” and “uncensored truth.”

The third-term lawman was going to “address home defense preparedness and emergency awareness for Space Coast residents and businesses,” in a program billed as a “call to arms” by organizers.

He was to be followed by two advertised speakers with more provocative arguments.

Cathi Chamberlain, who calls herself the “Deplorable Author” on Instagram, may be familiar to Florida followers. Per the event page, she “was also the former Campaign Manager for highly decorated retired Green Beret Jeremy Brown in his run for Florida House while in prison for his participation at the capital (SIC) on January 6th.”

For those who need translation, that’s a euphemism for the riots that briefly derailed certification of the 2020 presidential election in 2021.

“False flags, civil war and martial law are the left’s last resort. What you can expect and how to prevent the coming sabotage in 2024. Using New York as the staging ground, the left is telling us they’ll be using illegals, militant gangs, and (George) Soros District Attorneys for the next manufactured crisis before or after (Donald) Trump wins (barring the BIG RIG),” the promotional copy continues.

“This is a moment of destiny. With the J6 prosecutorial template complete, the Left’s failure to stop Trump by trial, the expediting of illegal voters, and the Uni-Party’s facilitation of the border invasion, chaos is coming.”

Paul Rosbury, meanwhile, was to explore the possibility that the April 6 solar eclipse constitutes a “warning for America.”

“Is There a Message for America, and Will the People Receive It? Is God sending a message? If so, what is the message? Are you prepared for His move? What’s next?”

Those provocative questions won’t be answered on Saturday, alas.