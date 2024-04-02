Personnel note: Continental Strategy expands, adds Tyler Russell

Former Department of Business and Professional Regulation Chief of Staff Tyler Russell is joining the team at Continental Strategy as Director of Technology and Business Regulation.

At DBPR, Russell oversaw the daily operations of the state’s professional licensing and regulatory agency, which has an annual budget of more than $200 million and a workforce of 1,600 employees.

He previously worked as Deputy Policy Director under Gov. Ron DeSantis, and later, Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs in the Governor’s Office, where he strengthened his knowledge of legislative processes. He also served as Chief of Staff at Enterprise Florida and Deputy Chief of Staff at the Department of Management Services.

“Tyler’s experience at DBPR and Enterprise Florida will make him a valuable advisor to our clients who need to know the latest about Florida’s regulatory environment to guide their growth,” said Continental Strategy President Carlos Trujillo, a former Ambassador and state Representative who co-founded the firm in 2022.

“Whether it is one of our technology clients who need to know the latest AI and cyber innovations or any other business expanding their footprint in the state, Tyler brings fresh insights into how they can succeed. We are excited to have him join our powerhouse team.”

Continental Strategy Managing Partner Ashley Spicola added, “We look forward to achieving major wins for clients with the addition of Tyler Russell to our team. Tyler’s work as the head of our Technology and Business Regulation division means he will navigate one of the fastest growing industries in our firm and in Florida.”

Russell earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University. He resides in Tallahassee and will work out of the firm’s Tallahassee office.

Since its launch two years ago, Continental Strategy has quickly grown into one of Florida’s lobbying powerhouses, climbing to the No. 12 spot in earnings last quarter and collecting nearly $5 million overall last year — it’s first full year of operation.