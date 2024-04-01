Personnel note: Equal Ground names Genesis Robinson as interim Executive Director

With founder Jasmine Burney-Clark stepping away to helm President Joe Biden’s election efforts in Florida, Equal Ground needed a new leader to guide its work to grow the power of Black voters statewide.

Enter Genesis Robinson, a political strategist and community organizer with more than a decade of experience in local, state and federal government relations. That includes three years with Equal Ground, where he previously worked as the nonprofit’s political director.

Equal Ground named Robinson interim Executive Director on Tuesday. In a statement, Burney-Clark said Robinson brings “a wealth of experience, knowledge, and a deep commitment” to the organization’s mission.

“When I founded Equal Ground in May 2019, my goal was to create a political home for Black Floridians that prioritized and celebrated our core values and contributions to the political process. However, I could not have anticipated the monumental battle we would face — the unprecedented assault on the very foundation of our nation,” she said. “I am confident that the organization will thrive under (Robinson’s) leadership.”

Robinson’s career in politics includes work as a campaign manager, deputy field organizer with the Florida Democratic Party, political consultant, and legislative assistant to former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown and state Rep. Patrick Henry.

He holds a master’s degree in public administration from George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in political science and public administration from Florida A&M University.

In a statement, he expressed gratitude to the Equal Ground Board of Directors and Burney-Clark for choosing him.

“As we head into the 2024 election cycle, we do so with a deep commitment to increasing civic engagement and building political power in Black communities throughout the state of Florida,” he said. “As an organization that has been at the forefront of the fight for issues that impact the Black community, you can count on our engagement and advocacy to continue. We all wish Jasmine well in her next endeavor, and I’m confident she will bring the same energy and vision to the Biden campaign as she has to Equal Ground over the last nearly 5 years.”

Burney-Clark will remain on the Equal Ground Board of Directors.

Of Florida’s more than 13.4 million registered voters, 2.6 million (19%) are Black, according to a January report from the Pew Research Center report.