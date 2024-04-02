Last Call for 4.2.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

It’s election night in several communities across the state.

In Davenport, voters will decide who fills two City Commission seats, with Vice Mayor Jeremy Clark up against challenger Christopher Lopez for Seat 2 and Linda Robinson facing Timothy Scott Woodlee in Seat 1.

Haines City also has a twofer. Incumbent Commissioner Morris West faces two challengers — Joseph Burgos and Jayne Hall — for his Seat 3 post. Meanwhile, Clarence Daniels, Kim Downing, Buster Raggs Sr. and Carlos Surita are all duking it out for an open Seat 4 position on the Commission.

Over in Miami-Dade, a pair of Bay Harbor Islands Town Council seats held by Mayor Elizabeth Tricoche and Vice Mayor Joshua Fuller are up for grabs. Fuller is running for another four-year term. Tricoche is not.

Running for her seat — and Fuller’s — are Bay Harbor Islands Parks and Recreation Committee member Kathleen Kennedy, Parks and Recreation Committee member Alex Rangel and real estate investor “Ezzy” Eric Rappaport. The election is at-large and nonpartisan. Voters will choose from all four candidates on Tuesday, with the two biggest vote-getters winning seats.

There are a smattering of smaller contests in Levy County, although several offices, including for Cedar Key’s City Commission and Water & Sewer District, were decided without contest.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Stay tuned to Florida Politics for the results.

Evening Reads

—“The 29 strangest lines from RFK Jr.’s CNN interview” via Chris Cillizza of So What

—”RFK Jr. keeps insisting Joe Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than Trump” via Nikki McCann Ramirez of Rolling Stone

—”A million simulations, one verdict for U.S. economy: Debt danger ahead” via Bhargavi Sakthivel, Maeva Cousin and David Wilcox of Bloomberg

—”Colleges are facing an enrollment nightmare” via Rose Horowitch of The Atlantic

—”Israeli strike kills 7 World Central Kitchen workers, group halts aid” via Loveday Morris, Kelsey Ables, Cate Brown, Adam Taylor and Claire Parker of The Washington Post

—“Rigged: Florida lawyer writes rules to win condo auctions for $100. Judges let him do it.” via Ben Weider and Brittany Wallman of the Miami Herald

—”‘The plane is fine’: An airline course looks to overcome fear in the skies” via Sarah Lyall of The New York Times

—”This Tampa cigar factory is now the last operational one in the country” via Paul Guzzo of the Tampa Bay Times

—”Georgia Secretary of State sent letter to Larry David over ‘Curb’ voting law plot” via Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter

Quote of the Day

“Even when the federal government fails to act, Florida will always step up.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, announcing that the federal government will be assuming a greater role in bringing Floridians back from Haiti.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Yes, we’re bothered that an Indian River is made with Canadian whiskey. Still, it’s the most fitting way to toast the newly appointed Indian River School Board member Kevin McDonald.

After nearly a half year of increased consumer sentiment in Florida, March figures showed a slight decrease in economic confidence. For the Floridians with a poor economic outlook, we recommend a refreshing Porto Tonico — also known as an Austerity.

SeaWorld Orlando is launching a new 5K this Spring centered around its food festival just in time for the company’s 60th anniversary celebration. We’re not sure who would choose to order one of these, but there just so happens to be a 5K cocktail (as in, it costs $5,000).

Tune In

Marlins still fishing for a win

Without Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels aren’t the same team, but they still have Mike Trout on the roster as they continue a series in Miami against the Marlins tonight (6:40 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida).

Miami (0-5) is still looking for a win in 2024 after being swept in a season-opening four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. On Monday, Trout homered twice in Angels’ win over the Marlins. Only 9,411 were in attendance. It was not an April Fool’s joke.

When the schedule came out and the Marlins were given seven straight home games to open the season, the expectation would have been three wins at least, even for a team with faint hopes for the playoffs this season. Instead, Miami lost two extra-inning games and has given up at least six runs in every game so far this season. Not a good start.

The Angels (2-2) are not expected to be a postseason contender, but they bounced back from back-to-back losses to open the season against Baltimore to win consecutive games. Trout has hit three solo home runs and leads the Angels with a 1.262 OPS in the young season.

Jesus Luzardo (0-0, 3.60 ERA) is scheduled to start on the mound for Miami. He allowed just two hits in five innings while striking out eight on opening day against the Pirates.

Tyler Anderson is scheduled to make his season debut for the Angels.

Also tonight:

7 p.m. — Florida Panthers @ Montreal Canadiens

7:30 p.m. — New York Knicks @ Miami Heat

___

