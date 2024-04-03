John Passidomo, husband to Kathleen Passidomo, dies after Utah hiking accident

John Passidomo, a former Naples City Council member and husband to Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, has died. He was 72.

The Naples Republican died following a “massive trauma” while hiking with his wife in Utah.

Senate President Pro Tempore Dennis Baxley confirmed the news in a memo to members of the Florida Senate.

“Mr. Passidomo was transported from the trail by ambulance to a local hospital, and shortly thereafter by air to a regional trauma center,” Baxley wrote.

“After a thorough evaluation by the very best medical teams over the next 24 hours, the President was advised that Mr. Passidomo would not survive these severe injuries. Their family quickly traveled to Utah and with the President and their three daughters by his side, the First Gentleman passed away peacefully at 3:21 p.m. EDT.”

John Passidomo was a shareholder at Cheffy Passidomo, a Naples law firm where he practiced real estate law. He served in the past as President of the Collier County Bar Association and chaired that organization’s Real Estate Attorneys’ Section.

He also once held elected office himself, serving as a Council member and Vice Mayor of Naples from 1990 to 1992. He also held leadership positions in Southwest Florida, chairing the Community Foundation of Collier County from 1998 to 2001 and the Economic Development Council of Collier County from 1995 to 1997.

In Tallahassee, he’s most often been seen at the side of one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers. Baxley noted that John and Kathleen Passidomo had been together well before either became political figures.

“As you know, the President and First Gentleman were law school sweethearts, looking forward to celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary in September,” Baxley wrote.

“The trip to visit several national parks in Utah was one of many great adventures they shared during five decades together. Their last few days together were marked by many special moments, beautiful scenery, and wonderful reflections on their lifetime together and plans to live out their golden years watching their grandchildren grow up. The President has lost the love of her life, and is absolutely devastated by this sudden and unexpected accident.”

John Passidomo was an organ donor, and before his death, Kathleen Passidomo authorized medical officials to find matches for several organs.

“The President and her family are taking comfort in the fact their great loss has resulted in a life-saving gift for other families,” Baxley’s memo reported.

Through Baxley, Passidomo voiced gratitude for the care provided by the National Park Service, first responders at the scene, medical personnel at Garfield Memorial Hospital and trauma center staff at St. George Regional Hospital for care provided in the last 48 hours.

The memo notes that hospital staff in Utah also communicated with specialists at UF Health Shands, including Dr. Michael Okun, Director of the Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases.

The memo notes that following Passidomo’s fall, fellow hikers first reached him, helping provide action that sustained his life at least long enough for him to say goodbye to family and for organ donation to be possible.

“Funeral plans will be made in the coming weeks,” Baxley wrote. “We will certainly share those details when they are finalized. In the meantime, please join me in praying that the grace and peace of God, our Father, our hope and comfort in times of distress, will be with the President and their entire family during this unimaginable time of sorrow, and in the difficult weeks and months ahead.”

Political leaders in the state expressed sadness at the news of John Passidomo’s death.

“I;m shocked. John Passidomo was a good man,” said U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican. “For Sen. Passidomo, I’m so sorry for her loss. They were a real pillar of the Southwest Florida community and of the Naples community. John is going to be missed. Erika and I are praying for her comfort and the comfort of her daughters and her whole family.”