Polling shows 70% of GOP and GOP-leaning voters like Ron DeSantis for VP

With the principal drama of the Republican presidential race being who Donald Trump picks as his running mate, a new survey shows Florida’s Governor as the top choice.

A YouGov poll conducted between March 30 and April 2 shows 67% of GOP and GOP-leaning respondents want Ron DeSantis as the former President’s running mate.

That’s up from 64% in a similar poll last week.

Meanwhile, 22% of respondents disapprove, putting DeSantis at +45.

Among those registered to vote, meanwhile, enthusiasm for DeSantis grows.

A full 70% of that subgroup is salivating for DeSantis as the second choice for his one-time political benefactor-turned-rival.

Just 21% of registered Republican and Republican-leaning voters disapprove, putting him at +49 with that cohort.

DeSantis said upon leaving the race in January that “a majority of Republican Primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance.”

But based on this poll, a supermajority of that group would like to see him succeed Kamala Harris as the second-in-command.

Other potential picks inspire comparatively less enthusiasm.

Former Cabinet Secretary Ben Carson would be fine with 58% of respondents, and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was at 55%.

Two former candidates inspired less enthusiasm but still have majority approval among respondents: U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina (54%) and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (51%).

DeSantis has said he’s not interested in the gig.

“Would you take it if it were offered to you? I don’t think I would be good at it and I think I’m probably, you know, more valuable doing other things,” he said during an Outkick interview last year, noting that “doing No. 2” just “doesn’t appeal” to him.

“Some people run for President because they want a Cabinet position or Veep or a TV contributorship. I’m not that,” DeSantis added.

He’s also cast doubt on Trump’s ultimate choice.

“I have heard that they’re looking more in identity politics. I think that’s a mistake,” DeSantis said in February during a call with supporters from his now-suspended campaign.