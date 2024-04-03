Christine Hunschofsky endorses Sarah Henry in HD 38

House Democratic Leader-designate Christine Hunschofsky is endorsing Sarah Henry in House District 38.

“Today, more than ever, Florida needs leaders who will fight to protect the health and safety of all Floridians,” Hunschofsky said.

“Sarah Henry is a passionate advocate with a proven track record of working to uplift her community. I know that Sarah will listen to the needs of people in her district and across the state and bring that work ethic, empathy, and advocacy to Tallahassee. I am proud to endorse her campaign and look forward to working alongside her in the future.”

The support signals party support for Henry as the best Democrat to challenge Rep. David Smith. Henry won the Democratic nomination in 2022 to face Smith but ultimately fell short against the Winter Springs Republican incumbent.

She did outperform Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist in the Central Florida district, a jurisdiction where voters favored Democrat Joe Biden outperformed Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election.

That has given Henry hope she can beat Smith during a Presidential Election year. And she has already started hammering Smith for a conservative voting record that doesn’t align with the moderate district.

“This Legislative Session was another demonstration of Florida’s Republican Party favoring culture wars over actually working to make people’s lives better,” Henry said. “Our community deserves an advocate who understands the daily realities of a state that is increasingly unaffordable and who is committed to doing the hard work of effective legislating.”

Henry boasts support from progressive groups like Equality Florida and the Florida High School Democrats.

She also has picked up endorsements from several Democrats already in the House and Senate. Her backers include Reps. Yvonne Hinson and Kelly Skidmore, whom Hunschofsky beat out in the contest to lead the Democratic caucus after the 2026 elections.

Henry remains the only candidate filed in the Seminole County-contained district.