Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.5.24

Progressive groups have released polling showing Floridians increasingly unhappy with the actions — and inaction — of the Legislature.

The Florida Communications and Research Hub, run by Florida Watch and Progress Florida, found Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature both underwater in job approval ratings.

The legislative branch is in particularly bad shape, with 49% giving it an “unfavorable” rating and just 37% giving it a “favorable” one.

Meanwhile, about 52% disapprove of DeSantis’ job performance now, and just 48% approve. By comparison, his ratings were 60% favorable to 40% unfavorable in February 2023, shortly after his landslide re-election in 2022.

The same poll shows 53% of Floridians believe the state is on the “wrong track,” compared to just 31% who believe Florida is headed in the “right direction.”

That’s a shift from last year.

Pollsters in February 2023 found more Floridians optimistic than pessimistic about the state when 46% answered “right direction” and 42% said “wrong track.” But that came before two Legislative Sessions where hot-button culture war issues made headlines while property insurance rates rose without sufficient action, according to pollsters.

“All Floridians share the core value that through hard work and determination, we should all have a fair shot at living our version of the American Dream,” said Florida Watch Deputy Director Natasha Sutherland.

“However, they see Gov. Ron DeSantis and policymakers in the Florida Legislature as more interested in promoting corporate greed, extremist ideology, and self-serving political ambition instead of what’s best for working families and seniors.”

Progress Florida Executive Director Mark Ferrulo added, “It is clear that Floridians view this year’s Legislative Session as a missed opportunity to address the key economic concerns which are driving their dissatisfaction with the direction of the state.”

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book just kicked off a 1,500-mile trek across Florida to teach residents about how to better protect their children and empower survivors of abuse.

The month-long campaign is called “Walk in My Shoes.” Book is running it through her nonprofit foundation, Lauren’s Kids, to coincide with National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“April is a time to raise awareness and educate communities so that we can keep kids safe — and that’s what our 1,500-mile ‘Walk in My Shoes’ event is about,” Book said in a prepared statement.

“One in 3 girls and 1 in 5 boys will suffer sexual abuse before graduating high school – and 1 in 5 children who touch a digital device will be sexually solicited online. The statistics are staggering, but the solution is clear: 95% of child sexual abuse IS preventable with education and awareness. Together, we can absolutely create change and protect childhood, and it all starts with education.”

The walk began Wednesday morning at the Southernmost Point Buoy in Key West. For the next three weeks, participants will crisscross the state from South Florida to west-central Florida, up Jacksonville, and across the Peninsula through Tallahassee to Panama City.

More than 20 stops are planned through April 27. Today’s leg features Miami-Dade County school visits and a walk from Goulds to Coral Gables.

Several organizations are partnering with Lauren’s Kids, including Bikers Against Child Abuse, sexual assault treatment centers, children’s advocacy centers, child protection units and local schools.

Book, a former educator, will also visit classrooms to teach lessons from her foundation’s Emmy Award-winning, nationally used Safer, Smarter Kids and Safer, Smart Teens abuse-prevention programs.

Registration for “Walk in My Shoes” is open to the public. Click here for more information on each stop and to register to participate.

Tweet, tweet:

The outpouring of love, support, and kind words about John is so comforting. Thank you. The girls and I are taking time to grieve as a family. Sharing our last photo from a lifetime of love, laughter, and adventure. He was more handsome then the day we met nearly 50 years ago.❤️ pic.twitter.com/VkyXqUvdoc — Kathleen Passidomo (@Kathleen4SWFL) April 4, 2024

—@RepRooney: We’re saddened by the death of John Passidomo & offer our deepest sympathies to Kathleen & family. Together they have long been leaders in our Naples Community, with John serving on our City Council & distinguishing himself as a land use & zoning expert. He will be greatly missed.

—@Sen_Albritton: The world is a lesser place today without John, and so many of us feel the void already. I pray that God is with Kathleen and the girls as we all grieve the loss of this incredible man.

—@bob_rommel: Sandra and I are deeply saddened by this tragic news. John was the perfect first gentleman. He always smiled, dressed perfectly, and always had the look of admiration when he was with Kathleen. We are praying for the Passidomo family.

—@josegonz_lez: On behalf of myself and the entire Disney GR team we send our deepest condolences to you and the Passidomo family. John was a great Floridian and an even better person. May he rest in peace.

—@CorcoranFirm: We are deeply saddened by the news of John Passidomo’s passing. We are lifting up President @Kathleen4SWFL & the entire Passidomo family in prayer during this unimaginably difficult time. May they find comfort in knowing that “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted” – Psalm 34:18.

—@FloridaMedical: The Florida Medical Association extends condolences to Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and her family on the sudden passing of her beloved husband, John. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

—@JmsMadisonInst: Our thoughts are with @Kathleen4SWFL and the Passidomo family. All of us at JMI are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of John Passidomo and are keeping the entire family in our prayers.

—@elderaffairs: We offer our sincerest condolences to Senate President Passidomo on the passing of her husband, First Gentleman John Passidomo. Our thoughts are with their loved ones during this difficult time.

—@ADL_Florida: Our deepest condolences to Florida Senate President Passidomo on the tragic loss of her husband. May his memory be a blessing.

—@pastorsutton: Sad to hear of the passing of John Passidomo. Praying for God’s loving presence to be with his family during this difficult time. @Kathleen4SWFL

“Ron DeSantis calls abortion, marijuana amendments too ‘radical’ to pass” via Jeff Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — “Once voters figure out how radical both of those are, they are going to fail,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Davie. “They are very, very extreme.”

The court approved both amendments for the November ballot, ruling their language is clear. They require 60% of the vote to pass.

DeSantis said the abortion amendment was too broad and contended it would create a California-like abortion law and override parental consent.

Ballot supporters said the amendment would eliminate Florida’s consent law but leave its notification law intact.

The ballot amendment language says, “This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.”

“Look at the weed one,” DeSantis added. “It does not just decriminalize marijuana. It’s a license to have it wherever you want.”

DeSantis said he’s noticed marijuana stores everywhere he travels around the state. “This state will start to smell like marijuana in our cities and towns … It will reduce the quality of life. Do we want to have more marijuana in our communities?” he asked. “I don’t think it will work out.”

The amendment would let people 21 and older to “possess, purchase, or use” up to 3 ounces of marijuana products, as well as legalize marijuana accessories.

DeSantis claimed that over the past several election cycles voters have developed a skepticism toward ballot amendments. “They default to ‘no’ on these things,” he said.

However, voters in recent years have approved amendments to limit class sizes in schools, legalize medical marijuana, restore voting rights of felons and raise the state’s minimum wage.

“Legislature lets local governments make their own fertilizer rules, bans again” via Ed Killer of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Florida cities and counties once again may pass new fertilizer ordinances and strengthen existing ones, including Summer rainy season bans, since the Legislature did not extend a one-year moratorium on such home rule. Lawmakers took no action on the moratorium during the 2024 Legislation Session, after enacting the controversial moratorium in what critics called a “sneak attack” during the 2023 Legislative Session. In February, a coalition of 57 elected officials from municipalities that already had enacted local fertilizer ordinances urged lawmakers to let the moratorium expire, according to a letter they sent to DeSantis, Senate President Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner.

“Florida’s abortion vote: 3 justices tried to block it. 2 will be on your ballot this Fall” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — You probably know by now that you’ll be asked to vote this Fall on the biggest reproductive-rights issue in Florida history. The ballot question essentially asks voters one thing: Do you believe the government should be able to impose restrictions and criminal penalties on abortion? It doesn’t get into the nitty-gritty of which limits you might prefer — just the overarching question of whether you believe politicians should make that decision for women. It’s a pretty basic concept. And the people who wanted Floridians to answer that question followed all the rules to get it on the ballot. Yet they almost didn’t succeed. While the majority of justices on Florida’s very conservative Supreme Court ruled that citizens clearly have a right to vote on this issue, three tried to deny you that right. The decision was a 4-3 split.

“Florida Department of Juvenile Justice computer network hacked” via Vivienne Serret of Fresh Take Florida — Hackers broke into the computer network of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice in Tallahassee, which runs the state’s juvenile detention centers and programs to steer troubled kids away from crime. It led to a continuing shutdown of the digital backbone the agency uses to manage cases statewide. The department took offline some of its computer systems as early as March 29 due to what spokesperson Amanda Slama described as an unspecified security concern, she confirmed, two days after a reporter’s initial inquiries about the matter. Slama said the affected systems include the Juvenile Justice Information System, the backbone of the entire agency. “We are still assessing the situation,” Slama said in a statement. “Protecting the integrity of our systems is our top priority.”

“No Labels ditches plans for 2024 third-party ticket” via Hans Nichols and Erin Doherty of Axios — It’s a huge shake-up to the 2024 presidential race — and one relief for Democrats who feared a “unity ticket” could siphon votes from President Joe Biden’s re-election bid. “Today, No Labels is ending our effort to put forth a Unity ticket in the 2024 Presidential Election,” No Labels’ founder and CEO Nancy Jacobson told Axios in a statement. “Americans remain more open to an independent presidential run and hungrier for unifying national leadership than ever before. But No Labels has always said we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House.” “No such candidates emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down,” Jacobson said.

“Judge Aileen M. Cannon shoots down Donald Trump’s presidential records act claim” via Devlin Barrett and Perry Stein of The Washington Post — U.S. District Judge Cannon rejected Trump’s bid to have his charges of mishandling classified documents dismissed on the grounds that a federal records law protected him from prosecution. The judge also defended her handling of the issue, which surprised legal experts and rankled prosecutors. Trump’s defense team argued that the Presidential Records Act (PRA) took priority over the Espionage Act when it came to highly classified documents that went to his private residence in Florida after his presidency. On Thursday, Cannon shot down that argument, saying the PRA “does not provide a pre-trial basis to dismiss” either the mishandling charges or the related obstruction charges against Trump.

“Judge rejects Trump’s bid to get Georgia election subversion case dismissed on free speech grounds” via Sara Murray, Jason Morris, and Zachary Cohen of CNN — An Atlanta-area judge Thursday upheld the criminal indictment against Trump in Georgia, rejecting the argument that Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election were protected under the First Amendment. “The defense has not presented, nor is the Court able to find, any authority that the speech and conduct alleged is protected political speech,” Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee wrote in his order. McAfee’s ruling is the latest step inching the state racketeering case against Trump forward. But while Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has suggested she would be ready to go to trial as soon as August, the judge has still not set a trial date for Trump or his remaining 14 co-defendants in the Peach State.

“Trump calls for Jack Smith’s punishment for criticizing judge in classified documents case” via Summer Concepcion of NBC News — Trump said special counsel Smith should be punished for issuing a scathing critique of a recent request for jury instruction proposals by the judge overseeing Trump’s classified documents case. Smith “should be sanctioned or censured for the way he is attacking a highly respected Judge, Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over his FAKE Documents Hoax case in Florida,” Trump wrote in a post to his Truth Social platform. “He is a lowlife who is nasty, rude, and condescending, and obviously trying to ‘play the ref.’” In a court filing Tuesday, Smith slammed Cannon’s order for dueling jury instructions from his office and Trump’s lawyers, arguing the request is based on a “fundamentally flawed legal premise” that would “distort” the trial, potentially leading to a directed verdict for Trump. Smith signaled that federal prosecutors would appeal if the judge rules against their request to “promptly” decide whether the legal premise of her order constitutes a “correct formulation of the law.”

“Joe Biden tells Benjamin Netanyahu U.S. support hinges on protecting civilians” via Jordan Fabian and Galit Altstein of Bloomberg — Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu that U.S. support for his war in Gaza depends on new steps to protect civilians, a shift in position for the American leader who has faced increased pressure to take a harder line against Israel amid mounting deaths. The warning, delivered in a Thursday phone call between the two leaders, signaled that Biden is toughening his stance after an Israeli strike that killed seven people delivering food to displaced Palestinians in Gaza. Biden called the incident “unacceptable,” according to a White House description of the conversation. Hours later, the prime minister’s office announced that the country’s security cabinet had authorized action to bolster assistance and “prevent a humanitarian crisis.” Israel will allow the temporary delivery of aid to Gaza through the Ashdod and Erez checkpoints in Israel.

“Biden takes aim at SpaceX’s tax-free ride in American airspace” via Minho Kim of The New York Times — Every time a rocket soars into the sky carrying satellites or supplies for the International Space Station, air traffic controllers on the ground must take crucial steps to ensure that commercial and passenger aircraft remain safe. The controllers, hired by the Federal Aviation Administration, close the airspace, provide real-time information on rockets and their debris and then reopen the airspace quickly after a launch is completed. But unlike airlines, which pay federal taxes for air traffic controllers’ work for each time their planes take off, commercial space companies are not required to pay for their launches. That includes companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which has launched more than 300 rockets over the past 15 years that often carried satellites for its Starlink internet service. The Biden administration is looking to change that. President Biden’s latest budget proposal, released last month, suggests that for-profit space companies start paying for their use of government resources.

“Chuck Schumer expected to move quickly to dismiss Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment” via Alexander Bolton of The Hill — Senate aides say they expect Senate Majority Leader Schumer to immediately dismiss the impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas after the House impeachment managers present them next week. One Senate GOP aide said Schumer is expected to schedule a vote on a motion to dismiss or a motion to table the charges. Schumer also could refer the matter to a Special Evidentiary Committee, but Senate Democrats worry doing so could help validate the two counts against Mayorkas, which Schumer has panned as a “sham” and “absurd.”

—”How Cuba recruits spies to penetrate inner circles of the U.S. government” via Brett Forrest and Warren P. Strobel of The Wall Street Journal



Senate candidates share contrasting visions at AAHOA — Democrat Stanley Campbell, a candidate for U.S. Senate, and incumbent Sen. Scott both took center stage at the 2024 AAHOA Convention and Trade Show. Over 8,000 attendees were expected at this convention of Asian American hotel owners and operators happening at the Orange County Convention Center April 2 – 5. “Rick Scott sees a country in decline,” Campbell said. “With the No. 1 rated economy in the world, nothing could be further from the truth. We can make improvements in terms of affordability, equitable pay and equality in franchising opportunities for women and minorities. The unemployment rate in this state is one of the lowest in the country, infrastructure dollars are coming in,” he continued, “and small businesses are thriving in Florida and throughout our nation. I am a small-business owner and I know the American Dream is still possible.”

Alian Collazo tops $190K for HD 115 campaign — Republican Collazo announced that he has raised more than $190,000 since launching his campaign for House District 115 less than a month ago. “As we continue to build momentum in our campaign to represent the hardworking families of District 115, the overwhelming support received this early on in my campaign is humbling,” he said. “This is only the beginning. Together, we will stand firm against the socialist tide, champion conservative values, and ensure a brighter future for all Floridians.” Collazo is one of three Republicans running to succeed GOP Rep. Alina Garcia, who is not seeking re-election this year.

“3 candidates vie for short term on Biscayne Park Village Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Biscayne Park voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a Special Election featuring three candidates seeking a seven-month term on the Village Commission. The candidates include Ryan Huntington, Daniel Samaria and Carlos Trejo Pereira. All filed paperwork in February to run for the seat of now-former Commissioner John Holland, who was appointed to the post a year before. Huntington, a firefighter, said addressing traffic in the small, 3,100-resident municipality is his No. 1 issue. Too many cars drive through the village daily, he said, and there should be more traffic-calming measures and pedestrian protections. Another priority of his is to make sure the village completes its capital improvement plan. He said he’d also work to make officials more accessible to their constituents.

“More than 10 Cubans arrive in Florida Keys in migrant boat, Border Patrol says” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — A group of people from Cuba arrived on a makeshift wooden sailboat in the Upper Florida Keys Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The boat arrived around 8:30 a.m. on the shores of Tavernier, an area between Key Largo to the north and Plantation Key to the south. Adam Hoffner, assistant chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, told the Herald that initial reports are that 14 people — 11 men and three women — were on the boat. They had no medical issues, Hoffner said. They are in federal custody and will be processed for removal back to Cuba, he said.

“In Miami, top U.S. officials call for the release of women political prisoners in Cuba” via Nora Gámez Torres of the Miami Herald — The Organization of American States (OAS), in partnership with the U.S. State Department and the Cuban American Bar Association, launched a campaign in Miami calling for the release of women being held as political prisoners held in Cuba, part of a broader effort to press Cuban authorities to release the nearly 1,000 political prisoners on the island. “We call on the government of Cuba for the immediate and unconditional release of those unjustly detained,” said Frank Mora, U.S. ambassador to the OAS at the event held at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity.

“Miami-Dade Mayor backs off $2.5B bond plan — for now. She plans to try again in 2026” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Facing backlash on both sides of the political aisle, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Wednesday scrapped plans for a Fall vote on her $2.5 billion spending proposal and announced she’ll bring an expanded package to voters in 2026 if she’s re-elected to another term in August. The video Levine Cava’s office posted on social media punctuated the rocky rollout of what would have been the largest borrowing program in 20 years for Miami-Dade County. The surprise announcement of the November bond referendum during Levine Cava’s State of the County speech on Jan. 24 quickly was branded a tax-and-spend proposal by the Democratic Mayor running for re-election this year.

“Fort Pierce home of Crayola crayon inventor to join St. Lucie County historic places list” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — County Commissioners unanimously granted a historic designation to the Fort Pierce estate once owned by Crayola crayon inventor Edwin Binney. The designation could preserve the structures on the property, bring some tax breaks to its owners and potentially play a role in discussions about surrounding properties owned by a developer. The property, at 6701 Indrio Road, once was the Florida home of Binney and his wife, Alice, who gave the road its name by combining the word “Indian” with the Spanish word “rio,” for river. The Binneys’ property once was much larger than its current 5 acres. The couple planted hundreds of acres of citrus groves and had lofty plans for a large community called Indrio.

“Race to fill Regina Hill’s Orlando seat draws heavy, early interest” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — A crowded field is emerging in the fast-moving race to fill Hill’s vacant seat on the Orlando City Council. While the situation is fluid in a race that only became certain on Monday, when Hill was suspended from office, Onyx Magazine publisher Rich Black and activists Shan Rose and Miles Mulrain confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel they plan to be in the mix. Former State Rep. Travaris McCurdy is also widely expected to join the race — according to a half-dozen insiders surveyed by the Sentinel — but didn’t respond to a message about his interest. Candidates can’t yet file paperwork to enter the Special Election that is expected to occur on May 21.

Happening today — After a Canvassing Board meeting confirmed a Lake Wales City Commission race fell within recount margins, a machine re-tabulation was scheduled at the Polk County Supervisor of Elections Office today, April 5, at 11 a.m. Results from Tuesday showed incumbent Lake Wales Commissioner Daniel Williams with a one-vote lead on challenger Brandon Alvarado. If a machine recount still shows a margin within 0.25% of all votes cast, elections officials will also proceed with a manual recount.

“‘Can you afford to live?’ Daytona Beach discussing ways to increase affordable housing” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The statistics presented to Daytona Beach City Commissioners Wednesday evening explain the unrelenting push among some to create more affordable housing in Daytona Beach. The average rent in Daytona Beach’s 32114 ZIP code, which captures most of the city between Interstate 95 and the Halifax River, is $1,423. But to cover that monthly rent and leave enough money to pay other bills, a person needs to make around $60,000 annually. That’s well above the salary of thousands of city residents. The average median income for a local family of four is $47,608, nowhere near enough to cover area market-rate rents of $1,872 per month for a two-bedroom apartment and $2,251 for a three-bedroom apartment.

“Third officer suspended at Holly Hill Police Department as investigation continues” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A third officer has been placed on paid suspension as part of an investigation into “inappropriate incidents” at the Holly Hill Police Department that led to the resignation of the police chief. Sgt. Tom Bentley was suspended “due to yet another alleged accusation of inappropriate conduct,” City Manager Joe Forte wrote in an email. Bentley suspension is paid in accordance with the police officer’s bill of rights, Forte wrote. Bentley started with the department in 2011. The city had already placed Capt. Christopher Yates and Sgt. Shannon Fountain on paid suspension. They were suspended effectively immediately on the late afternoon of March 14, Forte wrote. Holly Hill Police Chief Jeff Miller resigned in a letter dated March 15.

“Could Tampa Bay flood insurance rise after a hurricane? A warning from Hurricane Ian” via Jack Evans and Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — Less than two years ago, Hurricane Ian destroyed more than 5,000 structures in Lee County in Southwest Florida and caused major damage to 14,000 others. Now, from rebuilding efforts, more bad news has emerged: A federal agency says local officials weren’t following its rules, so more than 100,000 local homeowners will face spikes in flood insurance rates later this year. Intense finger-pointing has already begun between the county and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Gen Z Democrat Bree Wallace to challenge Traci Koster in HD 66” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A Democrat has filed to run in House District 66, the north Hillsborough County-based district currently held by Republican Rep. Koster, who is seeking re-election. Wallace, a 27-year-old who works as the director of case management for the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund, has entered the race. Tampa Bay Abortion Fund is a nonprofit organization that helps remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion care, including financial assistance for local procedures or for travel assistance for those needing to leave the state due to Florida’s current 15-week abortion ban, which in less than a month will be a more restrictive six-week ban. Wallace told Florida Politics that she decided to run after seeing Koster was unopposed.

“Pam Childers wins lawsuit: Escambia Commissioner’s retirement plan unlawful, judge rules” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — An Okaloosa County Circuit Court judge ruled that Escambia County’s local option retirement plan for County Commissioners was unlawful compensation. Judge William Stone upheld Escambia County Clerk and Comptroller Childers’ decision to withhold payments in an order issued Wednesday morning. Stone said it was not lawful for elected officers like county commissioners to participate in the county’s local plan and that compensation to County Commissioners under the plan constitutes unlawful compensation. “The County Commission is disappointed in the ruling and is considering its options,” Escambia County spokesperson Andie Gibson said. Childers told the News Journal in a statement that she was “delighted” the court affirmed her decision to act as a watchdog of taxpayer dollars “to reject the attempt by certain County Commissioners to give themselves an illegal pay raise.”

“Escambia middle and high school students to undergo ‘random screenings’ for weapons” via Brittany Misencik of the Pensacola News Journal — Escambia County Public Schools is set to begin randomly screening middle and high school students with a new weapons detection system called OPENGATE. The portable weapon detection devices will screen students for weapons, vaping devices and other prohibited items. ECPS School safety specialist Kyle Kinser said that students would be selected at random for screenings, most likely in rotating classrooms and entry points into the schools, such as bus drop-off areas, parent drop-offs, and student walkers. The district purchased 20 OPENGATE devices in October at $16,500 per unit and added five more units in March. The devices were purchased using a Florida Department of Education grant to enhance the school district’s physical security.

“Fernandina Beach man sentenced for profanity-laced threat to U.S. Supreme Court justice” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — A Fernandina Beach man will spend 14 months behind bars for threatening to kill a U.S. Supreme Court justice, a federal judge in Jacksonville has decided. Neal Sidhwaney was sentenced Monday for interstate communication containing a threat to injure. That’s the statutory basis for locking up Sidhwaney over a profane, angry phone call to the Supreme Court’s offices threatening the justice’s life last year. “I will f—— kill you,” a court filing quoted Sidhwaney saying in a July 31 voice message for a justice who was never identified by name. “…Go f—— tell the Deputy U.S. Marshals … I will f—— talk to them and then I’ll f—— come kill you anyways.”

“Sarasota City Attorney to prepare a potential ordinance to track political lobbying” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Nearly six months after Commissioner Erik Arroyo first raised the proposal, Sarasota leaders will explore an ordinance to regulate political lobbying in city hall after several ethics issues have come up. City Attorney Robert Fournier was directed by a 3-2 vote Monday to present a model ordinance to the Board. He told the Herald-Tribune that while his mandate from the City Commission lacks specifics and there are many questions from opponents of the proposal to consider, he wants to keep the language as simple as possible. Fournier said he will probably have something to present to the Commission in a few months. A “Lobbying & Transparency Act” was first proposed by Arroyo at an Oct. 2 meeting.

“Sarasota City Commission can’t decide if developer can demolish historic home” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The future of a historic Sarasota structure is still uncertain after the Sarasota City Commission failed to reach a motion regarding its potential demolition. The potential demolition of the McAlpin House — a 1912 historic home located at 1530 Cross St. — is in limbo until at least May 8, as the Commission couldn’t decide whether to approve the demolition at its Monday meeting. Virginia-based developer Orange Pineapple LLC sought to demolish the house to clear the way for a new mixed-use development, and it insisted that preservation wasn’t possible after months of workshopping solutions. Orange Pineapple purchased more than 3 acres for $32 million last May, and it applied to demolish the house shortly after.

“FEMA called ‘the villains’ by Cape Coral Mayor after cutting flood insurance discounts” via Luis Zambrano of the Fort Myers News-Press — Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter is demanding full transparency from FEMA after the agency announced cuts to discounts on National Flood Insurance Program premiums, calling them “villains”. The cuts could cost more than 27,000 of the city’s households a cumulative $8 million next year. “FEMA did not provide any documentation; they did not provide any data that they utilize in order to make this decision,” Gunter said during a news conference Wednesday. “They are the villains in this issue.” The city is asking for more documentation to identify the issue that will raise premiums 25% and potentially solve the problem before the city loses its flood insurance discounts.

“Don’t let our broken politics mangle our faith” via David French of The New York Times — It’s not enough to simply decry our political and religious problem. It’s necessary to try to articulate a better way.

Wrong is not a synonym for evil, and right is not the equivalent of righteous. As the Apostle Paul made clear in his first letter to the Corinthian Church, I can purport to speak and act as a Christian, but if I “do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal.”

This is a lesson I’ve had to learn and relearn, time and time again. I’m the product of something evangelicals call “worldview training.” One of the core goals of worldview training is to educate evangelical young people about a proper Christian approach to politics, and worldview training strongly emphasized issues. In the Cold War era, it taught us the virtues of capitalism versus communism and the merits of the American system over the Soviet system. In the culture war era, it emphasized promoting religious freedom, opposing abortion and confronting sexual libertinism.

In many ways, humility is simply a recognition of reality. We’re imperfect people with imperfect knowledge and wisdom. Even on issues on which we feel that burning moral clarity is necessary, understanding complexity should give us pause.

You may believe that the United States has a moral obligation to ameliorate the effects of hundreds of years of legalized, violent racial injustice, and yet also understand that how to do so is an extraordinarily complex and difficult question, one that requires an immense willingness to listen to others and learn from our own mistakes.

“What’s it worth to keep the Rays in St. Petersburg?” via Graham Brink of the Tampa Bay Times — While the proposed redevelopment includes everything from housing to hotels to an African American museum, the most important question is simple: How much is it worth to keep a Major League Baseball team in St. Petersburg? Anyone can make the decision more complicated. They can talk about how the proposed development promises new jobs and thousands of homes. They can talk about how the old stadium is an eyesore or how much of the 86-acre property is (most of the time) empty parking lots. They can point to how the project will revitalize Booker Creek, the ribbon of water that trickles through the property. They can champion how the project honors the Black community that once thrived where the current stadium now sits. They can talk about parks and walkability and synergy with the surrounding neighborhoods. But here’s the reality. The city can do all of that on the site with or without a baseball team. The total taxpayer commitment over the life span of the project is $1.29 billion to $2.4 billion, depending on who’s crunching the numbers.

What Michelle Todd is reading — “‘Legally Blonde’ TV series in the works at Amazon” via Lesley Goldberg of The Hollywood Reporter — Amazon is teaming with Reese Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine banner to develop a Legally Blonde TV series. Gossip Girl and The O.C. grads Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are attached to write the TV offshoot, whose premise is being kept under wraps. It’s unclear if Witherspoon has any plans to reprise her role as Elle Woods in the potential TV series, which comes as Amazon has been scouring the MGM library to for titles to revive since acquiring the storied studio a few years ago. The streamer and Hello Sunshine are looking to turn the Legally Blonde films into a multiple-show franchise with a second potential offshoot also in its early stages.

“Halloween Horror Nights returns earlier than ever this year at Universal Orlando” via DeJanae Phillips of Bay News 9 — Universal officials said that guests can expect a new collection of spooky experiences this Fall, including 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories created by members of Universal themselves, and five scare zones filled with hundreds of menacing creatures who will reign the streets of the theme park. Fans will also get to enjoy a live show, fuel up with food and beverages inspired by the event’s haunts, shop the latest merchandise at the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store and enjoy some of Universal Studios Florida’s other attractions. Officials said guests can secure their spot for the screams with single-night event tickets and Express Passes available for purchase now.

“ZooTampa welcomes rare, endangered baby pygmy hippo” via Ginny Reese of ABC Action News — ZooTampa welcomed a rare and endangered pygmy hippo on Sunday night (March 31). According to a release from the zoo, the female pygmy hippopotamus weighed about 10 pounds and hasn’t been named yet. The baby and her mother, 20-year-old Zsa Zsa, are doing well. Fewer than 3,000 pygmy hippos are left in the wild. They’re similar to the river hippopotamus but are a different species. The pygmy hippo can weigh 10 times less than the river hippo, lives primarily on land, and is predominantly nocturnal.

