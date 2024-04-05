Alian Collazo campaign for HD 115 reports $190K raised in first 20 days

Cuban Freedom March Executive Director Alian Collazo, a self-described “conservative warrior,” says he raised more than $190,000 in his first 20 days running for House District 115.

That’s $9,500 a day since March 11, when he launched his campaign to succeed outgoing Miami Rep. Alina García, a fellow Republican.

“As we continue to build momentum in our campaign to represent the hardworking families of District 115, the overwhelming support received this early on in my campaign is humbling,” he said in a statement Thursday.

“This is only the beginning. Together, we will stand firm against the socialist tide, champion conservative values, and ensure a brighter future for all Floridians.”

Collazo’s campaign said his platform is “laser-focused on key issues impacting Floridians.” He wants to combat inflation, reduce the cost of living and property insurance rates, and improve public safety.

He is a “staunch supporter of President Donald J. Trump and vows to thwart the woke agenda while pushing back against the socialist-leaning policies of the current federal administration.”

According to the LIBRE Initiative, a Koch network-funded organization founded to empower Hispanics and increase economic freedoms, Collazo immigrated from Cuba to Florida when he was 8 and settled with his family in St. Petersburg, where he founded the Cuban Freedom March in 2021.

He attended Florida International University in Miami-Dade County, where he attained a degree in international relations, but then moved back to St. Petersburg to open an adult day care center. His parents run an assisted living facility business.

Collazo’s most recent work was as Chief of Staff to freshman Miami Republican state Sen. Alexis Calatayud.

He has also worked as an editor for the Tampa Bay Times, a field coordinator for the LIBRE Initiative, and a relationship manager for Bank of America.

Announcing his candidacy on X last month, Collazo said, “I am eager to begin our campaign with the purpose of serving the community that has given me so much and that I hold so dear to my heart.”

He carries an endorsement from Earn The Vote Action, which describes itself as a “new political action committee … focused on re-balancing the role of government.”

Collazo will face at least two Primary opponents. One is Miami-Dade Fire Department Capt. Omar Blanco, who announced Thursday that he had raised more than $110,000 in his first month running for HD 115.

The other is Moises Benhabib, a former foreign affairs officer who worked at the U.S. Department of State for more than a decade.

So far, no Democrat is running.

García is leaving office to run for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections.

HD 115 covers Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, and the unincorporated neighborhoods of The Falls, Kendall, and Westchester.