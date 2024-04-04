‘Feeling blessed’: Omar Blanco campaign for HD 115 announces $110K raised in Q1

Miami-Dade Fire Department Capt. Omar Blanco says he amassed more than $110,000 in his first month and a half running for House District 115.

Blanco, one of three fellow Republicans running to succeed freshman Miami Rep. Alina García, announced the first-quarter haul on X.

He filed to run Feb. 15. The quarter closed out March 31.

“Feeling blessed,” he wrote. “Grateful beyond words for the incredible support!”

A 20-year veteran with the county police department and a former union President, Blanco said he would fight for Floridians’ freedoms, limited government and focus on “common-sense policies over misguided woke ideologies.”

His platform prioritizes addressing rising property insurance rates, keeping taxes low, enhancing public safety, protecting seniors and parental rights.

He carries endorsements from Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association and Florida State Fraternal Order of Police.

In September 2021, he received the 2020 Florida Professional Firefighter of the Year Award for his work raising awareness of the high cancer rate among firefighters during the 2019 Legislative Session.

The year before, he ran for Congress but lost to his then-boss, former Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez, who went on to unseat the Democratic incumbent in what is now Florida’s 28th Congressional District.

Blanco will face at least two Primary opponents in the HD 115 race: former State Department foreign affairs officer Moises Benhabib and Alian Collazo, a recent transplant from the Tampa Bay Area who in February changed his voter’s registration address to that of freshman Miami Republican state Sen. Alexis Calatayud, whom he worked for as Chief of Staff.

Collazo’s campaign announced Thursday that he raised $190,000 in his first 20 days running.

No Democrat has filed for the HD 115 race.

García is leaving office to run for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections.

HD 115 covers Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest and the unincorporated neighborhoods of The Falls, Kendall and Westchester.