Gov. DeSantis signs measure cracking down on retail robbers, porch pirates

Gov. Ron DeSantis is cracking down on low-level crime with some high-level penalties designed to make the point that Florida won’t tolerate larceny.

The Governor signed HB 549 at a Walgreens. The law will impose tougher punishments on thieves no matter how relatively valueless the items they stole might be.

“We’re a law and order state. If you do the crime, you do the time” DeSantis said in Stuart, saying his law was a contrast to more permissive approaches in California and New York that have emboldened criminals and have created situations for consumers dealing with “Fort Knox” style security when buying toothpaste.

The legislation will reduce the threshold value for third degree felony grand theft to an item valued as low as $40, with second degree felony penalties for items valued at $750 or more and/or if the property stolen is taken from more than 20 dwellings.

This latter condition could apply to so-called “porch piracy,” described by DeSantis as a “cottage industry” (no pun intended) where people steal Amazon packages and the like from front porches when homeowners are at work.

While single-infraction theft of items under $40 are classified as first-degree misdemeanors, the infractions are reclassified as felonies if the thief has previously been convicted of the same crime.

The bill also targets groups of thieves that swarm establishments to steal, classifying those offenses as third-degree felonies. Second-degree felony penalties apply to those who used social media to recruit collaborators. Meanwhile, those with guns or two prior convictions would be subject to first-degree felony sanctions.

Finally, the bill allows for crimes committed over a period of 120 days to qualify for these retail theft ring sanctions, with only three thefts necessary, down from five currently.

The law “may have a positive impact on merchants who lose money from organized retail theft” in the event restitution is ordered, per a committee analysis. It also may lead to more people going to prison, according to the Criminal Justice Impact Conference’s review of the bill back in February.

Other speakers enthused about the legislation, including Attorney General Ashley Moody.

She framed the bill as showing again how “Florida has set the blueprint for other states” and being “proactive” in fighting crime.